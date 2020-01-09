Local Babe Ruth leagues to form

Howdeshell returned to the Rush after his first call-up of the season, and played Wednesday night in the series opener against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The 6-foot, 205-pound forward currently holds six goals, 10 assists and 16 points to his credit in 26 games.

Smereck returned to the Rush for the first time since Oct. 13 following a lengthy call-up to the Roadrunners. The 6-0, 190-pound blue liner also appeared against the Cyclones in the series opener, and has two assists in four appearances with the Rush this season. With AHL Tucson, Smereck has three assists and a +5 rating in 19 games.

Parks earns his second career call-up to the AHL, and returns to the Roadrunners for a second time this season. The 6-7, 230-pound net-minder stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 4-1 defeat Wednesday against the Cyclones in the first of this week’s three-game set. Although he did not see action with the Roadrunners on his last call-up in December, Parks is currently enjoying the best start to a season in his professional career this year with the Rush, boasting a record of 11-6-3-0 with 2 shutouts, a 2.91 GAA, and .919 SV% in 21 games.

The Rush continue their series against the Cyclones Friday and Saturday with both games beginning at 7:05 p.m.

