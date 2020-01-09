Local Babe Ruth leagues to form

The Rapid City Baseball Association has announced that registration for the 2020 RCBA Babe Ruth Baseball is ongoing. Registration will conclude Feb. 29, but if players register before Feb. 1 they will save $25.
All players are well and cost is $325.
Evaluation and tryouts are set for mid March dependent on the weather at McKeague Field.
The leagues will be for ages 13-15, 13-year-old prep, 16-18 and 16-year-old prep.
For more information, see www.rcbaseball.org.
Jones County invite set
The Jones County 52nd Annual Invitational boys' basketball tournament is set for Jan. 16-18 at Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo.
First round games for Jan. 16 include Kadoka Area vs. Stanley County at noon (MST), White River vs. Bennett County at 1:30 p.m., Lyman vs. Philip at 5:30 p.m. and Jones County vs. Colome at 7 p.m.
White River has won the last two tournaments and 13 of the last 14, with Colome winning in 2017.
Roadrunners call up three from Rush
The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that forward Keeghan Howdeshell, defenseman Jalen Smereck and goaltender Tyler Parks have all been called up to the AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.
Howdeshell returned to the Rush after his first call-up of the season, and played Wednesday night in the series opener against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The 6-foot, 205-pound forward currently holds six goals, 10 assists and 16 points to his credit in 26 games.
Smereck returned to the Rush for the first time since Oct. 13 following a lengthy call-up to the Roadrunners. The 6-0, 190-pound blue liner also appeared against the Cyclones in the series opener, and has two assists in four appearances with the Rush this season. With AHL Tucson, Smereck has three assists and a +5 rating in 19 games.
Parks earns his second career call-up to the AHL, and returns to the Roadrunners for a second time this season. The 6-7, 230-pound net-minder stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 4-1 defeat Wednesday against the Cyclones in the first of this week’s three-game set. Although he did not see action with the Roadrunners on his last call-up in December, Parks is currently enjoying the best start to a season in his professional career this year with the Rush, boasting a record of 11-6-3-0 with 2 shutouts, a 2.91 GAA, and .919 SV% in 21 games.
The Rush continue their series against the Cyclones Friday and Saturday with both games beginning at 7:05 p.m.