The Mike Coley Memorial Baseball Tournament has been an end of the summer tradition in Rapid City since 2008, but this season it's getting a new twist, and honoring another local amateur baseball staple.
Tournament director John Sayles said the tournament will also be honoring Bob Ellwanger, who passed away the age of 68-years-old in June.
The tournament, which was set up to honor Coley after he lost his battle with cancer in 2007, features four teams in the 48 years-and over-division and five in the 58-and-over-division.
Sayles said Ellwanger was a larger than life personality who was well known by people in the area as well as Eastern South Dakota.
"He was an avid New York Yankees fan, I always used to kid him about that," Sayles said. "At his service everyone was asked to wear a Yankee jersey or their favorite jersey. He was very family oriented, he’s well missed, larger than life, very charismatic and had a very optimistic attitude. Even when he was sick it never got to him, he was still vibrant and jovial."
Sayles said Ellwanger will be honored and his grandson will throw out the first pitch before the 9 a.m. game Sunday at McKeague Field which will feature two teams he was involved with during his playing days. He also worked on the Coley Memorial Tournament after his time playing baseball was done.
The 48-and-over division features one team from Rapid City, two from Denver and one from Colorado Springs. The 58-and-over division has a team from Rapid City, two from Sioux Falls and two from Denver.
Games will be at McKeague Filed, Pete Lien Field and Fitzgerald Stadium starting Saturday and ending with the championships in both divisions Monday.
Games will be seven innings and start at 9 a.m. each day.
Sayles the tournament has grown, with new team from Colorado Springs joining the Denver teams that have been coming up from Colorado to the Black Hills for the last few years.
"The camaraderie, the atmosphere, the fields we play on, they’ve always said it’s such a great tournament," he said. "Over the years I’ve been involved in it I’ve made some very good friends from the Colorado teams."
There is no admission for any game during the tournament. Sayles said any money left over from player fees is donated to Rapid City Post 22, Rapid City Post 320, Black Hills Cabins and Hospice of the Hills.