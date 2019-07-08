Sturgis Post 33 pounded out 13 hits, while its pitchers limited Dickinson, N.D., to four hits as the Titans rolled to a 15-5 win in five innings in American Legion baseball action at Strong Field in Sturgis.
Nick Anderson and Josh West rapped three hits each to lead Post 33, which got hits from eight of 10 players who saw the field and RBIs from nine of the 10 Titans who saw action.
Post 33 trailed 2-0 after an inning and a half. Starting in the bottom of the second, Sturgis scored runs in its next four at-bats pushing four runs across in the second, two in the third and fourth innings, before exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Titan hurlers Carl Nash and John Fischer gave up four hits over five inning, allowing five runs, three that were earned. They struck out seven but walked five.
Post 164 swept by Alliance
Spearfish Post 164 found itself on the short end of a doubleheader sweep, falling twice to Alliance, Neb., in American Legion baseball action Monday at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Alliance Post 7 took the opener by a 6-3 count and grabbed the nightcap, 10-6.
Spearfish, which game out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, got two hits and a stolen base each from Cody Garness and Taylor Woods. Garness scored also scored two runs.
Alliance pushed three runs across in the fifth off Garness to tie the game at 3-all. Post 17 tacked on three more runs in the top of the seventh on its way to the win.
Post 7 starter Kirk Sanders for the complete game victory for Alliance. He allowed three runs – none earned – on six hits and struck out three.
Alliance got hits from seven of its nine players. J.J. Garza and Peyton Pineda both doubled and had two hits for Post 7.
In Game 2, Spearfish again jumped out to an early 4-0 lead but couldn’t hold off Alliance, which pushed runs across in five of the game’s seven innings.
Post 164 led 6-5 after four innings but didn’t score the rest of the game. Post 7 plated three runs in the fifth to go up 8-6 and added two more in the top of the seventh to move ahead 10-6.
Connor Glasford came off the bench and went 2-for-2 at the plate for Post 164. He added two walks and reached base in all four of his plate appearances. Logan Ammerman had two hits and Austin McMillan drove in two runs for Spearfish.
Seven of Alliance’s 10 runs were unearned. Spearfish finished with five errors in the nightcap.
Post 7 starter Ezra Ray notched a complete-game win.