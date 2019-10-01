Bowling
Week 3 (Sept. 16-22)
Robbinsdale Lanes Sunday Sweeper Winner – Jeff Patterson
Robbinsdale Lanes: Bowlers of the Week
Men’s High Game: Josh Blake 300
Men’s High Series: Harold Holt 732
Women’s High Game: Mary Allison 248
Women’s High Series: Liz King 609
Senior Men’s High Game: Tim McElroy 246
Senior Men’s High Series: Tim McElroy 672
Senior Women’s High Game: Margie Carpenter 209
Senior Women’s High Series: Julianna Hill 506
Meadowood Lanes
Men – Games 240+
Nate Hand, 280; Terry McNamara, 276; Darren Genzlinger, 269; Tom Neumeyer, 268; Tim Ayers, 268; Carter Banning, 267; Allan Sitzler, 258; Ted Staikoff, 258; Jake Larsen, 257; Bob Stammers, 257; Aaron Meyer, 256; Derek Patton, 255; Joey Vanderpol, 255; James Becton, 252; Kerry Moceri, 251; Jason Syzmanski, 246; Phil Norris, 245; Thywill Woods, 244; Frank Faoiz, 244; Brady Foreman, 244; Joseph Weidrich, 243; Chris Norris, 240.
Meadowood Lanes
Men’s Series – 640+
Terry McNamara, 733; Ted Staikoff, 719; Carter Banning, 717; Nate Hand, 710; Tom Neumeyer, 705; Tim Ayers, 705; Derek Patton, 699; Randy Quilt, 687; Allan Sitzler, 678; Lance Brozik, 678; Jeff Patterson, 674; Taylor Rave, 669; Chris Norris, 665; Josh Blake, 661; Phil Norris, 657; Thomas Hegert, 652; Dave Jones, 647; James Becton, 642.
Meadowood Lanes
Women’s Game – 200+
Deb Slusser, 246; Candy Deyo, 236; Nikki Hesse, 233; Deidre Ross, 232; Brandyn Crawford, 228; Stephanie Ayers, 221; Deb English, 209; Patty Fanter, 206; Corie Richey, 203; Donna Young, 203; Erin Phipps, 202; Liz King, 202.
Meadowood Lanes
Women’s Series – 510+
Brandyn Crawford, 649; Stephanie Ayers, 640; Deidre Ross, 635; Deb Slusser, 592; Nikki Hesse, 586; Candy Deyo, 564; Deb English, 555; Patty Fanter, 542; Liz King, 539; Shari Fechner, 536; Julianna Hill, 531; Mary Stadel, 530; Donna Young, 526; Corie Richey, 523; Erin Phipps, 523; Carol Goodrich, 517; Heidi Ayers, 512; Marcia Renz, 511; Megan Hutmacher, 510.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Men – Games 240+
Josh Blake, 300; Todd Huntington , 278; Harold Holt, 278; Brady Foreman, 268; Evan Armstrong, 259; Kevin Mitzel, 258; Shawn Adams, 257; Tim Hutton, 253; Chris Sterling, 253; Carter Banning, 248; Gary Scaggs, 248; Dave Stertz, 246; Randy McKee, 246; Dana Stanton, 244; Rich Wetch, 244; Aaron Stucker, 243.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Men’s Series – 640+
Harold Holt, 732; Josh Blake, 727; Brady Foreman, 718; Evan Armstrong, 690; Carter Banning, 690; Todd Huntington , 679; Randy McKee, 668; Brandon Krenn, 666; Brad Maxwell, 665; Brett Foreman, 662; Josh Blake, 660; Tim Ayers, 660; Tim Hutton, 655; Scott Sterling, 647; Mike Smith, 645; Rich Wetch, 644; Andrew O'Connell, 643; Dave Stertz, 640.
Robbinsdale
Women’s Game – 200+
Mary Allison, 248; Liz King, 235; Keeryn Huntington, 213; Stephanie Ayers, 208; Tammy Lees, 201.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Women’s Series – 510+
Liz King, 609; Mary Allison, 604; Keeryn Huntington, 566; Carol Goodrich, 557; Heidi Ayers, 555; Tammy Lees, 541; Joleen Zoller, 538; Wendy Clayton, 528; Loree Grabow, 527; Stephanie Ayers, 524; LeAnn Harlan, 524; Laurie Sumners, 519.
Robbinsdale
Senior Men’s Game – 200+
Tim McElroy, 246; Bob Litz, 233; Joe Price, 223; Jasper Green, 223; Jerry Carpenter, 222; Del Genzlinger, 220.
Robbinsdale
Senior Men’s Series – 500+
Tim McElroy, 672; Joe Price, 616; Del Genzlinger, 597; Jerry Carpenter, 568; Bob Litz, 564; Jasper Green, 548; Dave Clark, 523; Calvin Hill, 520; Tom Shearer, 520; Wayne Block, 507; Jake Roth, 506; Warren Young, 502.
Robbinsdale
Senior Women’s Game – 140+
Margie Carpenter, 209; Julianna Hill, 203; Sally Dickerson, 176; Dianne Block, 170; Karin Lord, 167; Donna Young, 167; Carole Marshall, 166; Jan Stevens, 160; Diana Clark, 146; JoAnne Montgomery, 142.
Robbinsdale
Senior Women’s Series – 420+
Julianna Hill, 506; Margie Carpenter, 495; Donna Young, 492; Carole Marshall, 482; Sally Dickerson, 460; Dianne Block, 445; Jan Stevens, 437.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Boys - Game
Ryan Rufledt, 199; Kolton Vetter, 196; Vincent England, 194; Trevor Qusley, 185; Brandon Rufledt, 143; Brandon Giles, 138.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Boys - Series
Ryan Rufledt, 555; Vincent England, 538; Kolton Vetter, 479; Trevor Qusley, 453; Brandon Rufledt, 412; Brandon Giles, 372.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Girls - Game
Erin Ayers, 203; Holly Jacobs, 183; Jaden Wells, 160; Chloe Sime, 128; Mirette Geske, 122; Emily Hyde, 111.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Girls - Series
Erin Ayers, 512; Jaden Wells, 455; Holly Jacobs, 404; Chloe Sime, 342; Mirette Geske, 338; Emily Hyde, 314.
League Scores
Robbinsdale Lanes
Disk Drive Lanes League - 9/17/19
Team Standings: 1st Place – Together Again 11-1; 2nd Place - Oh No, 10-2; High Team Game: Oh-No, 575; High Team Series: Turkey Hunters, 1685, High Game (Women) Wendy Clayton, 189; High Series (Women) Wendy Clayton, 528.
Black Hills Men – 9/18/19
Team Standings: 1st Place – DSG & The Repair Shop, 8-4; High Team Game: Black Drywall, 929; High Team Series: Complete Concrete, 2541; High Game: (Men) Josh Blake, 300; High Series (Men) Josh Blake, 727. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Grayle Goodrich, 255/688; Matt Hauer 661, Lane Meyer (Dutch 200).
Golden Mixed – 9/17/19
Team Standings: 1st Place – Onyx, 11-1, 2nd Place – Topaz, 10.5-1.5. High Team Series: Garnets, 845; High Team Game: Garnets, 2444. High Game: (Men) Tim McElroy, 246; (Women) Margie Carpenter, 209. High Series: (Men) Tim McElroy, 672; (Women) Julianna Hill, 506. Split Conversions: Joe Price (5-7); Margie Carpenter (4-7); Del Ashlock (9-10); Rod Atterbery (5-6).
4 O’Clock Shift – 9/20/19
Team Standings: 1st Place – Budweiser’s, 10-2, 2nd Place – King Pins, 9-3; High Team Series: King Pins, 947. High Team Series, Wild West, 2137. High Game: (Men) Randy McKee, 246; (Women) Liz King, 235. High Series: (Men) Randy McKee, 668; (Women) Liz King, 609.
Family Affair League – 9/15/19
Team Standings: 1st Place – Living on a Spare 12-4; 2nd Place – 50’s & 60’s, 11.5-3.5. High Team Game: 4 Parents and 1 Kid, 879; High Team Series: M&M’s, 2600. High Game: (Men) Josh Blake, 237; (Women) Keeryn Huntington, 213; High Series (Men) Josh Blake, 660; (Women) Keeryn Huntington, 566. Split Conversions: Judy Bestgen (5-7).
League Scores
Meadowood Lanes
Rocaway – 9/16/19
Team Standings: 1st Place –– Team #4, 4-0; 2nd Place – Team #2, 3-1; High Game (Men) Trevor Wolfe, 111; (Women): Patty Fanter, 206; High Series (Men) Trevor Wolfe, 328; (Women) Patty Fanter, 542. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Megan Hutmacher, 510.
Classy Duo’s – 9/20/19
Team Standings: 1st Place ––Nuckin Futs, 21-11, 2nd Place – The Audio Shop Girls, 19-13. High Game (Men) Ted Staikoff, 258; (Women): Patty Fanter, 216; High Series – 3 Game (Men) Ted Staikoff, 717; (Women) Patty Fanter, 526. High Series – 4 Game (Men) Ted Staikoff, 954; (Women) Patty Fanter, 718. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Bob Stammers, 257; Thywill Woods, 244, Jeff Patterson, 663.
Football Widows – 9/16/19
Team Standings: 1st Place – Steelers, 6.5-1.5; 2nd Place Seahawks & Colts, 6-2.; High Team Game: Colts, 533; High Team Series: Colts, 1538; High Game (Women) Candy Deyo, 236; High Series (Women) Candy Deyo, 564. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Mary Stadel 530, Carol Goodrich, 517.