College GameDay is headed to Brookings for the first time ahead of the Dakota Marker game between No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 3 South Dakota State on Saturday.
This is the 10th time GameDay has originated from a non-FBS game site, and the third time it has visited an MVFC school. It marks the third time the featured site and game will involve two ranked FCS schools, but it’s the first time both FCS schools are ranked in the top 10 in the division's top 25.
South Dakota State is the 73rd different school to host College GameDay, and Brookings is the 87th different city to host GameDay.
This week is road show 375 and headgear pick 340. If Lee Corso picks South Dakota State, it will be the 60th different mascot head he has donned at the end of the show.
CSC's Machota earns RMAC award
Cole Thurness of Chadron State was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference special teams player of the week for games played on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Thurness returned a punt 42 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that sparked the Eagles to score 16 points in the final period in their 43-21 home win over Texas-Permian Basin. He also led the team with 81 yards from three catches, including another score receiving.
John Matocha of Colorado Mines was named RMAC offensive player of the week.
Matocha accounted for 418 total yards and six touchdowns – four passing, one rushing and one receiving – against Fort Lewis, which has the second-ranked scoring defense in the RMAC at 15.3 ppg in Fort Lewis. Colorado Mines won the game 42-0.
Aaron Simpson of Dixie State was named RMAC defensive player of the week.
Simpson snagged his RMAC-best fifth interception of the season and finished with eight tackles, including three solo stops, and one pass breakup to help lead Dixie State to a 28-20 win on the road over the Mountaineers.
Hart Ranch hosting WAVI fundraiser
Hart Ranch Golf Course will host a fund-raising golf tournament to benefit Working Against Violence Inc. on Saturday.
The format is a two-person scramble, with teams teeing off between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Entry is a $25 donation to WAVI, which Hart Ranch will match, and a $45 green and cart fee for non-members.
Call Hart Ranch at 605-341-5703 to register or for more information on the tournament.