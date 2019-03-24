It was smiles all around as the South Dakota State USA Gymnastics Championships closed up shop at the King Center from the campus of South Dakota School of Mines Sunday.
The long weekend had come to a close, and as level four gymnasts closed out their seasons, local programs were happy with not only the weekend but the way their gymnasts improved on the season as a whole.
"It’s been awesome," Just Jymnastics coach Traci Ponto said. "We’ve had a lot of kids have personal bests as far as performances go and we qualified all of our regional competitors and had some teams do really well."
Just Jymnastics highlight came Saturday, when it took home the level 8 team title and sent 10 athletes to the Region 4 championships, which consists of seven states.
Those athletes were Emily Sabers, Megan King, Peyton Bagley, Braelyn Juve, Klae Kelly, Alissa Fuelling, Kiara Brown, Haley Ellis, Hanna Siemonsma and Breezy Paul.
Sunday the level 3 and 4 gymnasts went at it, which is usually the younger kids. State champions at those levels do not qualify for the regional championships.
Ponto said that it can sometimes he hard to control the nerves of some of the younger kids, but the program has a way to calm their nerves.
"We always talk about doing your best and if you fall get back up again," she said. "Gymnastics teaches so many life lessons, you’re trying not to even watch the scores because there’s not much you can do about that, just go out and do the best you can."
Just Jymnastics was also the host of the tournament, and Ponto said although it's meant extra work for the coaching staff, having the tournament in Rapid City at the King Center has been a blessing.
"It’s really cool and we have the most amazing group of parents that put in so much time to make this meet high quality for the athletes and spectators," she said. "School of Mines has been so amazing, they’ve helped us with the facility and technology part, they’ve been very hospitable."
Spearfish Gymnastics Academy coach Lexie Cathcart said the gym has a way to prepare all of its athletes, young and old, for the pressure of the state championships is to send them to bigger tournaments across the country.
That's included stops in Wyoming and Colorado, including one tournament in Colorado that had more than 2,000 competitors.
"We like to take them to get that exposure and get that pressure of being out competing against some of the best teams in the country and when we come back here it’s not so pressure filled," she said. "We let them know to do their best and keep it fun. Not to stress because you’re going to do what you’re going to do."
SGA sent four athletes to the regional championships, Jena Swanson, Ruthie Wehrung and Savanna Dunwoody from level 10 and Kathleen Cook from level 8.
"It’s been a very good weekend, I think there’s been a lot of positives and some kids who have stepped up and made some changes throughout the last couple of weeks to be able to hit at the state meet," Cathcart said. "It’s been a great experience for all of them so far."
Veronica Jenkins coaches the younger athletes for SGA, and said the best part of her job is seeing how the athletes improve from the start of the season to championship Sunday.
"I think that’s one of the most fun thing about the beginning of the year," she said. "To see at the beginning of the year when these kids can’t get through their routines and then they’re rocking it by the end of the year."
Rapid City Gymnastics Academy also sent a gymnast to the regional championships, as Peyton Stewart advanced from level 6 on Friday.
"I’m pretty satisfied with everything, I’m very excited for everyone, they’ve been doing really good," RCGA co-coach Stashia Yarrow said. "We do a lot of sitting and visualizing at the end of practices to get ready and then we try to keep it light. That keeps them pretty focused, we try not to let them get too involved or in their heads because that throws them off."
The regional USA Gymnastics Championships will be in Bettendorf, Iowa April 12-14.
In action Sunday level 3 winners were Mia Busch from Spearfish won the all-around, floor, beam and bars. Karah Wolbrink from All-American Gymnastics Academy won the vault.
In level 4, Avery Soldatke from All-American won the all-around, floor and vault titles. Shauna Evenson from Dakota Gold Gymnastics and Dance won the beam and Kelsey Stiefel from All-American won the bars title.