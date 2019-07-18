{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats;41-13

Post 320 Stars;31-23

Sturgis;20-11

Spearfish;6-25

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Region 3A Tournament

At Hyde Field, Pierre

Game 1: Sturgis Post 33 vs. Post 22, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Post 320 vs. Pierre Post 8, 6 p.m.

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;21-28

Post 22 Expos;20-26

Post 320 Shooters;21-14

Post 320 Risers;17-16

Thursday’s games

No Games Scheduled

Friday's games

Region 3A Tournament

At Strong Field, Sturgis

Game 1: Pierre Post 8 vs. Post 320 Shooters, 12 p.m.

Game 2: Sturgis Post 33 vs. Post 22 Bullets, 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Post 22 Expos, 30 minutes after Game 2

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 30 minutes after Game 3

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;35-11

Spearfish Sasquatch;23-23

Casper Horseheads;21-24

Hastings Sodbusters;20-24

Fremont Moo;18-25

Lewis Division

Team;W;L

Badlands Big Sticks;32-17

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;30-18

Pierre Trappers;24-22

Hub City Hotshots;20-25

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;9-39

Thursday’s games

Hastings 11, Fremont 9 

Hub City 11, Spearfish 10 

Western Nebraska 5, Souris Valley 4 

Wheat City 6, Casper 1 

Friday's Games 

Pierre at Badlands 6:35 p.m. 

Spearfish at Hub City 6:35 p.m. 

Souris Valley at Western Nebraska 6:35 p.m. 

Hastings at Fremont 7:05 p.m. 

Casper at Wheat City 7:05 p.m. 

Golf

Arrowhead C.C.

LADIES DAY

Tuesday, July 16

Game: Throw out worst three holes, blind draw

Net winners–1, Jeanne Wiesler-Cherie Brown, minus-6; 2, Bev Kaiser-Cindy Hagg, minus-3.

Gross winners—1, Pat Steinman-Kim Viger, plus-39; Ellie Hinseth-Karla Fullerton, plus-41

Gross skins—Kay Loos, No. 14; Karla Fullerton, No. 10; Cherie Brown, No. 18.

Net skins—Kay Loos, No. 14; Karla Fullerton, No. 10; Kim Viger, No. 6

