American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats;41-13
Post 320 Stars;31-23
Sturgis;20-11
Spearfish;6-25
Thursday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Friday’s Games
Region 3A Tournament
At Hyde Field, Pierre
Game 1: Sturgis Post 33 vs. Post 22, 3 p.m.
Game 2: Post 320 vs. Pierre Post 8, 6 p.m.
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;21-28
Post 22 Expos;20-26
Post 320 Shooters;21-14
Post 320 Risers;17-16
Thursday’s games
No Games Scheduled
Friday's games
Region 3A Tournament
At Strong Field, Sturgis
Game 1: Pierre Post 8 vs. Post 320 Shooters, 12 p.m.
Game 2: Sturgis Post 33 vs. Post 22 Bullets, 30 minutes after Game 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Post 22 Expos, 30 minutes after Game 2
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 30 minutes after Game 3
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;35-11
Spearfish Sasquatch;23-23
Casper Horseheads;21-24
Hastings Sodbusters;20-24
Fremont Moo;18-25
Lewis Division
Team;W;L
Badlands Big Sticks;32-17
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;30-18
Pierre Trappers;24-22
Hub City Hotshots;20-25
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;9-39
Thursday’s games
Hastings 11, Fremont 9
Hub City 11, Spearfish 10
Western Nebraska 5, Souris Valley 4
Wheat City 6, Casper 1
Friday's Games
Pierre at Badlands 6:35 p.m.
Spearfish at Hub City 6:35 p.m.
Souris Valley at Western Nebraska 6:35 p.m.
Hastings at Fremont 7:05 p.m.
Casper at Wheat City 7:05 p.m.
Golf
Arrowhead C.C.
LADIES DAY
Tuesday, July 16
Game: Throw out worst three holes, blind draw
Net winners–1, Jeanne Wiesler-Cherie Brown, minus-6; 2, Bev Kaiser-Cindy Hagg, minus-3.
Gross winners—1, Pat Steinman-Kim Viger, plus-39; Ellie Hinseth-Karla Fullerton, plus-41
Gross skins—Kay Loos, No. 14; Karla Fullerton, No. 10; Cherie Brown, No. 18.
Net skins—Kay Loos, No. 14; Karla Fullerton, No. 10; Kim Viger, No. 6