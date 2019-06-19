{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats 22-9

Post 320 Stars;17-11

Sturgis;9-5

Spearfish;4-15

Wednesday's Games

Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings)

 Colorado Demons 10, Post 320 8

Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)

Post 22 11, Renner Post 307 3

Thursday's Games

Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings)

 Post 320 vs. Idaho Falls 5:30 p.m.

 Post 320 vs. Laurel 8 p.m.

 Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)

Post 22 vs. Fort Collins 9:30 a.m.

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;18-13

Post 22 Expos;12-15

Post 320 Shooters;11-5

Post 320 Risers;10-12

Wednesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday's Games

Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)

Post 22 Bullets vs. Gallatin Valley 10:30 a.m.

Post 22 Bullets vs. Cody, Wyo. 1 p.m.

Post 320 Shooters vs. Harrisburg 3:30 p.m.

Post 320 Shooters vs. Billings Blue Jays 6 p.m.

Post 22 Expos vs. Billings Blue Jays 8 p.m.

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Western Nebraska Pioneers;16-5

Spearfish Sasquatch;15-7

Casper Horseheads;9-14

Fremont Moo;7-13

Hastings Sodbusters;8-14

Lewis Division

Badlands Big Sticks;19-5

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;13-11

Pierre Trappers;10-12

Hub City Hotshots;9-13

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-18

Wednesday's Games

Freemont at Hub City, pdd., rain

Hastings 4, Western Nebraska 3

Spearfish at Pierre, ppd., rain

Souris Valley 14, Wheat City 1

Badlands 10, Casper 5

Thursday's Games

Freemont at Hub City 5:35 p.m.

Western Nebraska at Hastings 5:35 p.m.

Spearfish at Pierre 6:05 p.m.

Souris Valley at Wheat City 6:05 p.m.

Badlands at Casper 6:35 p.m.

Golf

Arrowhead Ladies Day

Tuesday's Results

Net Stroke Play on Even Holes

Net

1. Allison Hall, 37; 2. Bev Kaiser, 42; 3. Cherie Brown, 45.

Net Skins

Jeanne Wieseler: birdie on 5, birdie on 7, birdie on 11, birdie on 16

Linda Boland: eagle on 1, birdie on 8, birdie on 17

Allison Hall: birdie on 2, par on 6, birdie on 12

Bev Kaiser: birdie on 4

Cherie Brown: par on 9

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0