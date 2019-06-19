American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats 22-9
Post 320 Stars;17-11
Sturgis;9-5
Spearfish;4-15
Wednesday's Games
Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings)
Colorado Demons 10, Post 320 8
Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)
Post 22 11, Renner Post 307 3
Thursday's Games
Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings)
Post 320 vs. Idaho Falls 5:30 p.m.
Post 320 vs. Laurel 8 p.m.
Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)
Post 22 vs. Fort Collins 9:30 a.m.
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;18-13
Post 22 Expos;12-15
Post 320 Shooters;11-5
Post 320 Risers;10-12
Wednesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
Thursday's Games
Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)
Post 22 Bullets vs. Gallatin Valley 10:30 a.m.
Post 22 Bullets vs. Cody, Wyo. 1 p.m.
Post 320 Shooters vs. Harrisburg 3:30 p.m.
Post 320 Shooters vs. Billings Blue Jays 6 p.m.
Post 22 Expos vs. Billings Blue Jays 8 p.m.
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;16-5
Spearfish Sasquatch;15-7
Casper Horseheads;9-14
Fremont Moo;7-13
Hastings Sodbusters;8-14
Lewis Division
Badlands Big Sticks;19-5
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;13-11
Pierre Trappers;10-12
Hub City Hotshots;9-13
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-18
Wednesday's Games
Freemont at Hub City, pdd., rain
Hastings 4, Western Nebraska 3
Spearfish at Pierre, ppd., rain
Souris Valley 14, Wheat City 1
Badlands 10, Casper 5
Thursday's Games
Freemont at Hub City 5:35 p.m.
Western Nebraska at Hastings 5:35 p.m.
Spearfish at Pierre 6:05 p.m.
Souris Valley at Wheat City 6:05 p.m.
Badlands at Casper 6:35 p.m.
Golf
Arrowhead Ladies Day
Tuesday's Results
Net Stroke Play on Even Holes
Net
1. Allison Hall, 37; 2. Bev Kaiser, 42; 3. Cherie Brown, 45.
Net Skins
Jeanne Wieseler: birdie on 5, birdie on 7, birdie on 11, birdie on 16
Linda Boland: eagle on 1, birdie on 8, birdie on 17
Allison Hall: birdie on 2, par on 6, birdie on 12
Bev Kaiser: birdie on 4
Cherie Brown: par on 9