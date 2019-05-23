American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 320 Stars;6-2
Post 22 Hardhats;4-5
Spearfish;1-4
Sturgis;0-0
Friday's Games
Post 22 Hardhats at Post 320 Stars 6 p.m.
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Expos;4-5
Post 22 Bullets;4-5
Post 320 Shooters;2-3
Post 320 Risers;2-4
Saturday's Games
Sioux Falls West at Post 22 Bullets (2) 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Sioux Falls West at Post 22 Bullet (2) 10 a.m.
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Casper Horseheads;0-0
Freemont Moo;0-0
Hastings Sodbusters;0-0
Spearfish Sasquatch;0-0
Western Nebraska Pioneers;0-0
Lewis Division
Badlands Big Sticks;0-0
Hub City Hotshots;0-0
Pierre Trappers;0-0
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;0-0
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;0-0
Friday's Games
Fremont Moo at Hastings Sodbusters 6:35 p.m.
Western Nebraska Pioneers at Casper Horseheads 6:35 p.m.
Badlands Big Sticks at Pierre Trappers 7:05 p.m.
Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch ppd.
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 7:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Fremont Moo at Hastings Sodbusters 6:35 p.m.
Western Nebraska Pioneers at Casper Horseheads 6:35 p.m.
Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch 6:35 p.m.
Badland Big Sticks at Pierre Trappers 7:05 p.m.
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch 1:35 p.m.
Casper Horseheads at Hastings Sodbusters 6:35 p.m.
Golf
Senior Men's League
Thursday's Results
Wayne Parks 29, Duane Day 30, Mel Woolley 30, Fred Berendse 31, Rich Cabe 31, Fred Mettler 31, Dennis Baxley 32, Tom Wilson 32, Mark Bruhn 33, Bob Wood 33, Ron Hansen J. 34, Ed Wegner 36, Ed Adams 37.