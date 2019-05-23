{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 320 Stars;6-2

Post 22 Hardhats;4-5

Spearfish;1-4

Sturgis;0-0

Friday's Games 

Post 22 Hardhats at Post 320 Stars 6 p.m. 

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Expos;4-5

Post 22 Bullets;4-5

Post 320 Shooters;2-3

Post 320 Risers;2-4

Saturday's Games

Sioux Falls West at Post 22 Bullets (2) 3 p.m. 

Sunday's Games 

Sioux Falls West at Post 22 Bullet (2) 10 a.m. 

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Casper Horseheads;0-0

Freemont Moo;0-0

Hastings Sodbusters;0-0

Spearfish Sasquatch;0-0

Western Nebraska Pioneers;0-0

Lewis Division

Badlands Big Sticks;0-0

Hub City Hotshots;0-0

Pierre Trappers;0-0

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;0-0

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;0-0

Friday's Games 

Fremont Moo at Hastings Sodbusters 6:35 p.m. 

Western Nebraska Pioneers at Casper Horseheads 6:35 p.m. 

Badlands Big Sticks at Pierre Trappers 7:05 p.m. 

Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch ppd.

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 7:05 p.m. 

Saturday's Games 

Fremont Moo at Hastings Sodbusters 6:35 p.m. 

Western Nebraska Pioneers at Casper Horseheads 6:35 p.m. 

Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch 6:35 p.m. 

Badland Big Sticks at Pierre Trappers 7:05 p.m. 

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 7:05 p.m. 

Sunday's Games 

Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch 1:35 p.m.

Casper Horseheads at Hastings Sodbusters 6:35 p.m. 

Golf

Senior Men's League

Thursday's Results

Wayne Parks 29, Duane Day 30, Mel Woolley 30, Fred Berendse 31, Rich Cabe 31, Fred Mettler 31, Dennis Baxley 32, Tom Wilson 32, Mark Bruhn 33, Bob Wood 33, Ron Hansen J. 34, Ed Wegner 36, Ed Adams 37.

