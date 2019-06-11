American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats 17-7
Post 320 Stars;15-8
Sturgis;5-3
Spearfish;3-12
Tuesday's Games
Post 22 Hardhats 16, Pierre Post 8 2
Wednesday's Games
Sturgis Post 33 at Post 22 Hardhats 7 p.m.
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;12-13
Post 22 Expos;10-13
Post 320 Shooters;10-4
Post 320 Risers;6-11
Tuesday's Games
Post 320 Shooters 11, Post 22 Bullets 5
Post 320 Shooters 10, Post 22 Bullets 2
Wednesday's Games
Spearfish JV at Post 320 Shooters 7 p.m.
Alliance JV vs at Post 22 Bullets (2) 12:30 p.m.
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;10-4
Spearfish Sasquatch;10-5
Casper Horseheads;7-7
Fremont Moo;5-8
Hastings Sodbusters;5-11
Lewis Division
Badlands Big Sticks;11-5
Hub City Hotshots;7-7
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;7-8
Pierre Trappers;7-9
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;5-10
Tuesday's Games
Western Nebraska 20, Hastings 0
Spearfish 11, Wheat City 1
Souris Valley at Hub City Postponed
Pierre 17, Badlands 16
Wednesday's Games
Pierre at Badlands 6:35 p.m.
Souris Valley at Hub City 6:35 p.m.
Hastings at Western Nebraska 6:35 p.m.
Wheat City at Spearfish 6:35 p.m.
Casper at Fremont 6:35 p.m.
Rodeo
CNFR
CASPER, Wyo.---The following are current leaders after the first performance at the 71st annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 11, 2019 courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at www.collegerodeo.com.
Bareback Riding: (third round) 1, Chance Ames, Sheridan College, 81.5 points. 2, Chance Merrill, Coffeyville Community College, 80. 3, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, College, 75.5. 4, Mitchell Parham, California State University – Fresno, 65. (total on three) 1, Chance Ames, 236.5. 2, Chance Merrill, 231. 3, Leighton Berry, 226.5. 4, Mitchell Parham, 198.
Tie Down Roping: (third round) 1, Kolton Mazoch, Wharton County Junior College, 8.5 seconds. 2, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno, 9.2. 3, Judd Grover, Iowa Central Community College, 9.3. 4, Chasen Thrasher, University of Tennessee – Martin, 11.2. (total on three) 1, Colton Campbell, 28.9. 2, Kolton Mazoch, 31.4. 3, Chasen Thrasher, 33.8. 4, Chadron Coffield, Eastern Wyoming College, 48.6.
Breakaway Roping: (third round) 1, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State University, 2.2 seconds. 2, Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming College, 3.2, 3, Jacy Leach, Walla Walla Community College, 3.4. 4, Janey Reeves, University of Idaho, 3.5. (total on three) 1, Reeves, 10.2. 2, Jacey Thompson, 18.0 (on two) 3, Whitney DeSalvo, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 4.5. 4, Jacy Leach, Walla Walla Community College, 6.7.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round) 1, (tie) Lane Schuelke, Casper College, and Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State University, 73.5 points each. 3, Chance Masters, Fort Scott Community College, 72. 4, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State University, 55. (total on three) 1, Dawson Dahm, 215.5. 2, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State University, 213. 3, Lane Schuelke, 211. 4, Chance Masters, 201.5.
Steer Wrestling: (third round) 1, Gabe Soileau, McNeese State University, 4.9. 2, Rooster Yazzie, Western Texas College, and Bryce Harrison, Blue Mountain Community College, 5.7. 4, Cooper Bradshaw, Central Arizona College, 6.7. (total on three) 1, Soileau, 15.4. 2, Yazzie, 18.2. 3, Bradshaw, 26.7. 4, Hazen Smith, College of Southern Idaho, 32.5.
Goat Tying: (third round) 1, Ashleigh Young, McNeese State University, 6.2 seconds. 2, Emma Hodson, Weber State University, 6.4. 3, Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College, 6.5. 4, (tie) Elle Eagles, South Plains College and Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State University, 6.7. (total on three) 1, Emma Hodson, 18.9. 2, Karissa Rayhill, 20.1. 3, Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State University, 20.2. 4, Kaylee Smith, Panhandle State University, 21.0.
Team Roping: (third round) 1, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno and Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 5.0. 2, Jhett Trenary, Tarleton State University, and Dylan Jones, Clarendon College, 6.0. 3, Dawson Lackey and Owen Perkins, Central Arizona College, 6.6. 4, Chase Onaka and Sterling Humphry, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 7.1. (total on three) 1, Trenary and dJones, 22.9. 2, Onaka and Humphry, 24.2. (on one) Campbell and Minton, 5.0. 4, Cooper White, Gillette College and Denton Shaw, University of Wyoming, 5.5.
Barrel Racing: (third round) 1, Maddy Dickens, Tarleton State University, 14.39 seconds. 2, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University, 14.42. 3, Kelsey Lensegrav, University of Wyoming, 14.45. 4, Julia Stazinski, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 14.47. (total on three) 1, Maddy Dickens, 43.49. 2, Julia Starzinski, 43.55. 3, Madison Rau, South Dakota State University, 43.69. 4, Kelsey Lensegrav, 43.93.
Bull Riding: (third round) 1, Daylon Swearingen, Panola Junior College, 79. 2, Nate Hoey, Lamar Community College, 78.5. 3, Ross Freeman, Panola Junior College 76.5. 4, Nick Pelke, Iowa Central Community College, 73. (total on two) 1, Daylon Swearingen, 161. 2, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 156.5. 3, Dalton Kasel, Howard Community College, 153. 4, Nick Pelke, 149.5.
Men’s All-Around: 1, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 195 points. 2, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno, 190. 3, Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 130. 4, Dawson Lackey, Central Arizona College, 110.
Women’s All-Around: 1, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University, 165. 2, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State University, 150. 3, Janey Reeves, Idaho State University, 115. 4, Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State University, 65.
Men’s Team: 1, Panhandle State University, 420. 2, Panola Junior College, 370. 3, Clarendon College, 340. 4, Tarleton State University, 305.
Women’s Team: 1, McNeese State University, 260. 2, Tarleton State University, 230. 3, University of Wyoming, 200. 4, Eastern Wyoming College 195.
Senior Men's Golf League
Tuesday's Results
Fred Berendse 25, Frank Thomson 27, Dennis Baxley 29, Mark Bruhn 29, Jack Jacobs 29, Frank Osborne 30, Wayne Parks 30, Neil Harris 31, Dick McIontosh 31, Ed Wegner 31, Wes Broer 32, Rich Cabe 32, Duane Day 33, Dennis Hanken 33, Tom Wilson 33, Jere Jackson 34, Bob Wood 34, Lee Shepherd 35, Chuck Fyler 37, Mel Woolley 37, Mark Bratek 38.