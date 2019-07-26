All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats;44-14
Post 320 Stars;32-25
Sturgis;20-13-1
Spearfish;6-25
State "A" Senior Tournament
At Cadwell Park, Mitchell
Friday’s Scores
Yankton Post 12 4, R.C. Post 22 1
Renner Post 307 5, Pierre Post 8 3
Brandon Valley Post 131 10, Watertown Post 17 0
Mitchell Post 18 5, Harrisburg Post 45 1
Saturday’s Games
Game 5: R.C. Post 22 vs. Watertown Post 17, 9 a.m.
Game 6: Pierre Post 8 vs. Harrisburg Post 45, 30 mins after Game 5
Game 7: Yankton Post 12 vs. Brandon Valley Post 131, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Renner Post 307 vs. Mitchell Post 18, 30 mins after Game 7
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;23-31-1
Post 22 Expos;23-28
Post 320 Shooters;27-16
Post 320 Risers;20-17
State "A" Junior Tournament
At Pete Lien Field, Rapid City
Friday’s Scores
Harrisburg Post 45 5, Watertown Post 17 4
R.C. Post 22 Expos 9, S.F. Post 15 East 1
Renner Post 307 10, R.C. Post 22 Bullets 0
R.C. Post 320 Shooters 4, S.F. Post 15 West 3
Saturday’s Games
Game 5: Watertown Post 17 vs. R.C. Post 22 Bullets, 11 a.m.
Game 6: S.F. Post 15 East vs. S.F. Post 15 West, 30 mins after Game 5
Game 7: Harrisburg Post 45, vs. Renner Post 307, 5 p.m.
Game 8: R.C. Post 22 Expos vs. R.C. Post 320 Shooters, 30 mins after Game 7
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;41-13
Casper Horseheads;28-26
Fremont Moo;26-26
Spearfish Sasquatch;24-28
Hastings Sodbusters;22-32
Lewis Division
Team;W;L
Badlands Big Sticks;39-17
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;31-24
Pierre Trappers;28-25
Hub City Hotshots;22-32
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;9-47
Friday's Games
Badlands 10, Wheat City 5
Hastings 9, Souris Valley 1
Fremont 12, Casper 7
Pierre 9, Spearfish 6
Western Nebraska 7, Hub City 5
Saturday's Games
Western Nebraska at Hub City 6:35 p.m.
Souris Valley at Hastings 6:35 p.m.
Fremont at Casper 6:35 p.m.
Spearfish at Pierre 7:05 p.m.
Badlands at Wheat City 7:05 p.m.
USA Softball
12B National Tournament
POOL A
First round
Huntsville Havoc 16, R.C. Crush 5
Slammers Elite 8, McDonough Co. Wildcats 0
Second round
Slammers Elite 12, Huntsville Havoc 2
McDonough Co. Wildcats 16, R.C. Crush 0
POOL B
First round
Fairbault Fury Purple 12, R.C. Brakers 7
Sidekicks 15, Wicked 307 3
Second round
Sidekicks 13, Fairbault Fury Purple 4
Brakers 11, Wicked 307 10
POOL C
First round
Defenders 13, Blue Jays 2
Plover 15, Siouxland 0
Second round
Plover 15, Defenders 0
Siouxland 18, Blue Jays 1
POOL D
First round
Dickinson Diamonds 6, Bozeman Stealers Wood 4
Bozeman Stealers Wood 11, Punishers 2
Dickinson Diamonds 10, Punishers 2
POOL E
First round
Colorado Cougars 16, Brookings Blast 1
Mid-Mo Velocity 9, R.C. Post 22 2
Second round
Mid-Mo Velocity 6, Colorado Cougars 3
R.C. Post 22 8, Brookings Blast 0
POOL F
First round
Hudson Havoc 17, R.C. Cougars 0
Rocky Mountain Thunder 23, R.C. Riptide 2
Second round
Rocky Mountain Thunder 8, Hudson Havoc 0
R.C. Riptide 15, R.C. Cougars 0