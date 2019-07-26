{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats;44-14

Post 320 Stars;32-25

Sturgis;20-13-1

Spearfish;6-25

State "A" Senior Tournament

At Cadwell Park, Mitchell

Friday’s Scores

Yankton Post 12 4, R.C. Post 22 1

Renner Post 307 5, Pierre Post 8 3

Brandon Valley Post 131 10, Watertown Post 17 0

Mitchell Post 18 5, Harrisburg Post 45 1

Saturday’s Games

Game 5: R.C. Post 22 vs. Watertown Post 17, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Pierre Post 8 vs. Harrisburg Post 45, 30 mins after Game 5

Game 7: Yankton Post 12 vs. Brandon Valley Post 131, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Renner Post 307 vs. Mitchell Post 18, 30 mins after Game 7

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;23-31-1

Post 22 Expos;23-28

Post 320 Shooters;27-16

Post 320 Risers;20-17

State "A" Junior Tournament

At Pete Lien Field, Rapid City

Friday’s Scores

Harrisburg Post 45 5, Watertown Post 17 4

R.C. Post 22 Expos 9, S.F. Post 15 East 1

Renner Post 307 10, R.C. Post 22 Bullets 0

R.C. Post 320 Shooters 4, S.F. Post 15 West 3

Saturday’s Games

Game 5: Watertown Post 17 vs. R.C. Post 22 Bullets, 11 a.m.

Game 6: S.F. Post 15 East vs. S.F. Post 15 West, 30 mins after Game 5

Game 7: Harrisburg Post 45, vs. Renner Post 307, 5 p.m.

Game 8: R.C. Post 22 Expos vs. R.C. Post 320 Shooters, 30 mins after Game 7

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;41-13

Casper Horseheads;28-26

Fremont Moo;26-26

Spearfish Sasquatch;24-28

Hastings Sodbusters;22-32

Lewis Division

Team;W;L

Badlands Big Sticks;39-17

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;31-24

Pierre Trappers;28-25

Hub City Hotshots;22-32

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;9-47

Friday's Games

Badlands 10, Wheat City 5

Hastings 9, Souris Valley 1

Fremont 12, Casper 7 

Pierre 9, Spearfish 6 

Western Nebraska 7, Hub City 5 

Saturday's Games

Western Nebraska at Hub City 6:35 p.m. 

Souris Valley at Hastings 6:35 p.m. 

Fremont at Casper 6:35 p.m. 

Spearfish at Pierre 7:05 p.m. 

Badlands at Wheat City 7:05 p.m. 

USA Softball

12B National Tournament

POOL A

First round

Huntsville Havoc 16, R.C. Crush 5

Slammers Elite 8, McDonough Co. Wildcats 0

Second round

Slammers Elite 12, Huntsville Havoc 2

McDonough Co. Wildcats 16, R.C. Crush 0

POOL B

First round

Fairbault Fury Purple 12, R.C. Brakers 7

Sidekicks 15, Wicked 307 3

Second round

Sidekicks 13, Fairbault Fury Purple 4

Brakers 11, Wicked 307 10

POOL C

First round

Defenders 13, Blue Jays 2

Plover 15, Siouxland 0

Second round

Plover 15, Defenders 0

Siouxland 18, Blue Jays 1

POOL D

First round

Dickinson Diamonds 6, Bozeman Stealers Wood 4

Bozeman Stealers Wood 11, Punishers 2

Dickinson Diamonds 10, Punishers 2

POOL E

First round

Colorado Cougars 16, Brookings Blast 1

Mid-Mo Velocity 9, R.C. Post 22 2

Second round

Mid-Mo Velocity 6, Colorado Cougars 3

R.C. Post 22 8, Brookings Blast 0

POOL F

First round

Hudson Havoc 17, R.C. Cougars 0

Rocky Mountain Thunder 23, R.C. Riptide 2

Second round

Rocky Mountain Thunder 8, Hudson Havoc 0

R.C. Riptide 15, R.C. Cougars 0

