American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats;39-12

Post 320 Stars;29-21

Sturgis;17-11

Spearfish;6-23

Friday's Games 

Gopher Classic (Minnesota) 

RC Post 22 4, Lino Lakes 2 

RC Post 22 3, Chanhassen Post 580 2  

RC Post 320 8, Eden Prairie 0 

Douglas Tournament (Wyoming) 

Sturgis Post 33 4, Torrington 1 

Saturday's Games 

Gopher Classic 

Tri-City Maroon vs. RC Post 22 Hardhats 8 a.m. 

RC Post 320 vs. New Ulm Gold 4 p.m. 

Anoka vs. RC Post 320 6:30 p.m. 

Douglas Tournament 

Sturgis Post 33 vs. Cheyenne 4:30 p.m. 

Sturgis Post 33 vs. Douglas 7 p.m. 

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;19-28

Post 22 Expos;19-25

Post 320 Shooters;18-14

Post 320 Risers;17-16

Friday's Games 

No Co Spartans 14, Post 22 Bullets 5

Gopher Classic (Minnesota) 

RC Post 22 Expos 4, North St. Paul 1 

Saturday's Games 

Gopher Classic 

Rochester vs. RC Post 22 Expos 8 a.m. 

RC Post 22 Expos vs. Ham Lake/Blaine 10:30 a.m. 

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;34-9

Spearfish Sasquatch;23-21

Casper Horseheads;21-23

Hastings Sodbusters;18-23

Fremont Moo;17-23 

Lewis Division

Badlands Big Sticks;31-16

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;28-17

Pierre Trappers;23-21

Hub City Hotshots;18-23

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-38

Friday's Games 

Hub City 7, Wheat City 1 

Casper 17, Spearfish 11 

Souris Valley 4, Western Nebraska 3 

Fremont 10, Hastings 2 

Badlands 5, Pierre 3 

