American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats;39-12
Post 320 Stars;29-21
Sturgis;17-11
Spearfish;6-23
Friday's Games
Gopher Classic (Minnesota)
RC Post 22 4, Lino Lakes 2
RC Post 22 3, Chanhassen Post 580 2
RC Post 320 8, Eden Prairie 0
Douglas Tournament (Wyoming)
Sturgis Post 33 4, Torrington 1
Saturday's Games
Gopher Classic
Tri-City Maroon vs. RC Post 22 Hardhats 8 a.m.
RC Post 320 vs. New Ulm Gold 4 p.m.
Anoka vs. RC Post 320 6:30 p.m.
Douglas Tournament
Sturgis Post 33 vs. Cheyenne 4:30 p.m.
Sturgis Post 33 vs. Douglas 7 p.m.
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;19-28
Post 22 Expos;19-25
Post 320 Shooters;18-14
Post 320 Risers;17-16
Friday's Games
No Co Spartans 14, Post 22 Bullets 5
Gopher Classic (Minnesota)
RC Post 22 Expos 4, North St. Paul 1
Saturday's Games
Gopher Classic
Rochester vs. RC Post 22 Expos 8 a.m.
RC Post 22 Expos vs. Ham Lake/Blaine 10:30 a.m.
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;34-9
Spearfish Sasquatch;23-21
Casper Horseheads;21-23
Hastings Sodbusters;18-23
Fremont Moo;17-23
Lewis Division
Badlands Big Sticks;31-16
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;28-17
Pierre Trappers;23-21
Hub City Hotshots;18-23
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-38
Friday's Games
Hub City 7, Wheat City 1
Casper 17, Spearfish 11
Souris Valley 4, Western Nebraska 3
Fremont 10, Hastings 2
Badlands 5, Pierre 3