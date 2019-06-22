American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats 25-10
Post 320 Stars;21-11
Sturgis;11-5
Spearfish;4-18
Saturday's Games
Dooley Oil Classic (Laramie, Wyo.)
Dickinson 13, Spearfish 0
Evanston 9, Spearfish 0
Sunday's Game
Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks vs,. Spearfish 11 a.m.
Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)
Post 22 Hardhats 5, Hopkins, Minn. Flyers 3
Bryant, Ark., 2, Post 22 Hardhats 1 (8)
Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings, Mont.)
Post 320 Stars 12, Jackson Post 43 Giants 18U 2
Sunday's Games
Post 320 vs. tbd.
Sturgis Rally Tournament
Sturgis 13, Newcastle 1
Sunday's Games
Sturgis vs. tbd. 3:30 p.m.
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;18-17
Post 22 Expos;13-19
Post 320 Shooters;14-7
Post 320 Risers;10-14
Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)
Post 320 Shooters 10, Harrisburg 2 (5)
Gallatin Valley 13, Post 22 Bullets 1
Premier West 15, Post 22 Expos 0
Sunday's Games
Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)
Post 22 Bullets vs. Harrisburg 2 1 p.m.
Post 320 Shooters vs. Premier West 6 p.m.
Post 22 Expos vs. Post 320 Shooters 8 p.m.
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;19-7
Spearfish Sasquatch;17-7
Casper Horseheads;12-14
Hastings Sodbusters;10-15
Fremont Moo;9-15
Lewis Division
Badlands Big Sticks;19-8
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;13-13
Hub City Hotshots;10-13
Pierre Trappers;10-14
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-19
Saturday's Games
Western Nebraska 3, Fremont 1
Western Nebraska 6, Fremont 2
Hastings 18, Pierre 7
Hastings 10, Pierre 7
Hub City 5, Wheat City 3
Spearfish 6, Badlands 5
Casper 10, Souris Valley 6
Sunday's Games
Badlands at Spearfish 3:35 p.m.
Hub City at Wheat City 3:35 p.m.
Western Nebraska at Fremont 4:05 p.m.
Souris Valley vs. Casper 4:35 p.m.
Pierre at Hastings 5:35 p.m.