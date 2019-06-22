{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats 25-10

Post 320 Stars;21-11

Sturgis;11-5

Spearfish;4-18

Saturday's Games

Dooley Oil Classic (Laramie, Wyo.)

Dickinson 13, Spearfish 0

Evanston 9, Spearfish 0

Sunday's Game

Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks vs,. Spearfish 11 a.m.

Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)

Post 22 Hardhats 5, Hopkins, Minn. Flyers 3

Bryant, Ark., 2, Post 22 Hardhats 1 (8)

Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings, Mont.)

Post 320 Stars 12, Jackson Post 43 Giants 18U 2

Sunday's Games

Post 320 vs. tbd.

Sturgis Rally Tournament

Sturgis 13, Newcastle 1

Sunday's Games

Sturgis vs. tbd. 3:30 p.m.

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;18-17

Post 22 Expos;13-19

Post 320 Shooters;14-7

Post 320 Risers;10-14

Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)

Post 320 Shooters 10, Harrisburg 2 (5)

Gallatin Valley 13, Post 22 Bullets 1

Premier West  15, Post 22 Expos 0

Sunday's Games

Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)

Post 22 Bullets vs. Harrisburg 2 1 p.m.

Post 320 Shooters vs. Premier West 6 p.m.

Post 22 Expos vs. Post 320 Shooters 8 p.m.

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;19-7

Spearfish Sasquatch;17-7

Casper Horseheads;12-14

Hastings Sodbusters;10-15

Fremont Moo;9-15

Lewis Division

Badlands Big Sticks;19-8

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;13-13

Hub City Hotshots;10-13

Pierre Trappers;10-14

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-19

Saturday's Games

Western Nebraska 3,  Fremont 1

Western Nebraska 6, Fremont 2

Hastings 18, Pierre 7

Hastings 10, Pierre 7

Hub City 5, Wheat City 3

Spearfish 6, Badlands 5

Casper 10, Souris Valley 6

Sunday's Games

Badlands at Spearfish 3:35 p.m.

Hub City at Wheat City 3:35 p.m.

Western Nebraska at Fremont 4:05 p.m.

Souris Valley vs. Casper 4:35 p.m.

Pierre at Hastings 5:35 p.m.

