American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats;54-10
Post 320 Stars;32-18
Spearfish;20-18
Sturgis;11-24
State A Tournament in Pierre
Saturday's Game
RC Post 22 14, Brandon Valley 6
Sunday's Games
RC Post 22 vs. Micthell Noon.
(If necessary game to follow)
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Expos;36-20
Post 22 Bullets;30-16
Post 320 Shooters;24-15
Post 320 Risers;22-7
Junior State Tournament in Mitchell
Saturday's Games
Renner 3, RC Post 22 Expos 1
Watertown 10, RC Post 320 Shooters 4
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;45-17
Hastings Sodbusters;30-33
Spearfish Sasquatch;24-37
Casper Horseheads;18-44
Lewis Division
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;40-23
Badlands Big Sticks;32-31
Pierre Trappers;31-31
Hub City Hotshots;29-33
Saturday's Games
Hub City 12, Pierre 10
Hastings 6, Casper 5
Souris Valley 7, Badlands 6
Western Nebraska 9, Spearfish 3
Sunday's Games
Western Nebraska at Spearfish 4:35 p.m.
Badlands at Souris Valley 4:35 p.m.
Casper at Hastings 4:35 p.m.
Pierre at Hub City 4:35 p.m.