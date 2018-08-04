Subscribe for 33¢ / day

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats;54-10

Post 320 Stars;32-18

Spearfish;20-18

Sturgis;11-24

State A Tournament in Pierre

Saturday's Game

RC Post 22 14, Brandon Valley 6 

Sunday's Games

RC Post 22 vs. Micthell Noon.

(If necessary game to follow)

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Expos;36-20

Post 22 Bullets;30-16

Post 320 Shooters;24-15

Post 320 Risers;22-7

Junior State Tournament in Mitchell

Saturday's Games

Renner 3, RC Post 22 Expos 1

Watertown 10, RC Post 320 Shooters 4

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;45-17

Hastings Sodbusters;30-33

Spearfish Sasquatch;24-37

Casper Horseheads;18-44

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Lewis Division

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;40-23

Badlands Big Sticks;32-31

Pierre Trappers;31-31

Hub City Hotshots;29-33

Saturday's Games

Hub City 12, Pierre 10

Hastings 6, Casper 5

Souris Valley 7, Badlands 6

Western Nebraska 9, Spearfish 3

Sunday's Games

Western Nebraska at Spearfish 4:35 p.m.

Badlands at Souris Valley 4:35 p.m.

Casper at Hastings 4:35 p.m.

Pierre at Hub City 4:35 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.