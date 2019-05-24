{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 320 Stars;6-3

Post 22 Hardhats;5-5

Spearfish;1-4

Sturgis;0-0

Friday's Games 

Post 22 Hardhats 7,  Post 320 Stars  1

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Expos;4-5

Post 22 Bullets;4-5

Post 320 Shooters;2-3

Post 320 Risers;2-4

Saturday's Games

Sioux Falls West at Post 22 Bullets (2) 3 p.m. 

Sunday's Games 

Sioux Falls West at Post 22 Bullets (2) 10 a.m. 

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Hastings Sodbusters;1-0

Casper Horseheads;0-0

Spearfish Sasquatch;0-0

Western Nebraska Pioneers;0-0

Freemont Moo;0-1

Lewis Division

Badlands Big Sticks;1-0

Hub City Hotshots;0-0

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;0-0

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;0-0

Pierre Trappers;0-1

Friday's Games 

Hastings Sodbusters 2, Fremont Moo 0

Western Nebraska Pioneers at Casper Horseheads 

Badlands Big Sticks 6, Pierre Trappers 3

Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch ppd.

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 

Saturday's Games 

Fremont Moo at Hastings Sodbusters 6:35 p.m. 

Western Nebraska Pioneers at Casper Horseheads 6:35 p.m. 

Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch 6:35 p.m. 

Badland Big Sticks at Pierre Trappers 7:05 p.m. 

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 7:05 p.m. 

Sunday's Games 

Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch 1:35 p.m.

Casper Horseheads at Hastings Sodbusters 6:35 p.m. 

 

