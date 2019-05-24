American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 320 Stars;6-3
Post 22 Hardhats;5-5
Spearfish;1-4
Sturgis;0-0
Friday's Games
Post 22 Hardhats 7, Post 320 Stars 1
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Expos;4-5
Post 22 Bullets;4-5
Post 320 Shooters;2-3
Post 320 Risers;2-4
Saturday's Games
Sioux Falls West at Post 22 Bullets (2) 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Sioux Falls West at Post 22 Bullets (2) 10 a.m.
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Hastings Sodbusters;1-0
Casper Horseheads;0-0
Spearfish Sasquatch;0-0
Western Nebraska Pioneers;0-0
Freemont Moo;0-1
Lewis Division
Badlands Big Sticks;1-0
Hub City Hotshots;0-0
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;0-0
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;0-0
Pierre Trappers;0-1
Friday's Games
Hastings Sodbusters 2, Fremont Moo 0
Western Nebraska Pioneers at Casper Horseheads
Badlands Big Sticks 6, Pierre Trappers 3
Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch ppd.
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Saturday's Games
Fremont Moo at Hastings Sodbusters 6:35 p.m.
Western Nebraska Pioneers at Casper Horseheads 6:35 p.m.
Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch 6:35 p.m.
Badland Big Sticks at Pierre Trappers 7:05 p.m.
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch 1:35 p.m.
Casper Horseheads at Hastings Sodbusters 6:35 p.m.