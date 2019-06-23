American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats 25-10
Post 320 Stars;21-12
Sturgis;11-6
Spearfish;4-18
Sunday's Games
Colorado Lightning 6, Post 320 0
Sturgis Rally Tournament
Sunday's Games
Billings Upper Deck 7, Sturgis 6
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;18-19
Post 22 Expos;14-19
Post 320 Shooters;14-9
Post 320 Risers;10-14
Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)
Sunday's Games
Harrisburg 17, Post 22 Bullets 0
Premier West 5, Post 22 Bullets 1
Premier West 11, Post 320 10
You have free articles remaining.
Post 22 Expos 11, Post 320 Shooters 3
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;19-7
Spearfish Sasquatch;17-8
Casper Horseheads;13-14
Hastings Sodbusters;10-16
Fremont Moo;9-15
Lewis Division
Badlands Big Sticks;21-8
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;13-14
Hub City Hotshots;11-13
Pierre Trappers;11-14
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-20
Sunday's Games
Badlands 13, Spearfish 8
Hub City 7, Wheat City 3
Western Nebraska at Fremont, ppd.
Casper 7, Souris Valley 5
Pierre 11, Hastings 1
Monday's Game
Spearfish at Pierre 6:05 p.m.