American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats 25-10

Post 320 Stars;21-12

Sturgis;11-6

Spearfish;4-18

Sunday's Games

Colorado Lightning 6, Post 320 0

Sturgis Rally Tournament

Sunday's Games

Billings Upper Deck 7, Sturgis 6

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;18-19

Post 22 Expos;14-19

Post 320 Shooters;14-9

Post 320 Risers;10-14

Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)

Sunday's Games

Harrisburg 17, Post 22 Bullets 0

Premier West 5, Post 22 Bullets 1

Premier West 11, Post 320 10

Post 22 Expos 11, Post 320 Shooters 3

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;19-7

Spearfish Sasquatch;17-8

Casper Horseheads;13-14

Hastings Sodbusters;10-16

Fremont Moo;9-15

Lewis Division

Badlands Big Sticks;21-8

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;13-14

Hub City Hotshots;11-13

Pierre Trappers;11-14

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-20

Sunday's Games

Badlands 13, Spearfish 8

Hub City 7, Wheat City 3

Western Nebraska at Fremont, ppd.

Casper 7, Souris Valley 5

Pierre 11, Hastings 1

Monday's Game

Spearfish at Pierre 6:05 p.m.

