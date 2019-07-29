{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats;47-14

Post 320 Stars;32-25

Sturgis;20-13-1

Spearfish;6-25

State "A" Senior Tournament

At Cadwell Park, Mitchell

Monday's Games

Post 22 8, Yankton 1

Tuesday's Games

Championship -- Post 22 vs. Renner Noon.

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;23-31-1

Post 22 Expos;27-28

Post 320 Shooters;28-18

Post 320 Risers;20-17

State "A" Junior Tournament

At Pete Lien Field, Rapid City

Monday's Games

Post 22 Expos 17, S.F. East 3

Renner 9, Post 320 Shooters 4

Tuesday's Games

Championship -- Post 22 Expos vs. Renner, Noon.

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;43-13

Casper Horseheads;29-27

Fremont Moo;28-27

Spearfish Sasquatch;25-30

Hastings Sodbusters;23-33

Lewis Division

Team;W;L

Badlands Big Sticks;42-17

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;31-26

Pierre Trappers;30-27

Hub City Hotshots;22-33

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;9-49

Monday's Games

Western Nebraska 6, Hastings 5

Fremont 8, Pierre 7

Badlands 4, Souris Valley 3

Tuesday's Games

Casper at Hastings 5:35 p.m.

Fremont at Pierre 6:05 p.m.

Hub City at Souris Valley 6:05 p.m.

Wheat City at Spearfish 6:35 p.m.

