All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats;47-14
Post 320 Stars;32-25
Sturgis;20-13-1
Spearfish;6-25
State "A" Senior Tournament
At Cadwell Park, Mitchell
Monday's Games
Post 22 8, Yankton 1
Tuesday's Games
Championship -- Post 22 vs. Renner Noon.
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;23-31-1
Post 22 Expos;27-28
Post 320 Shooters;28-18
Post 320 Risers;20-17
State "A" Junior Tournament
At Pete Lien Field, Rapid City
Monday's Games
Post 22 Expos 17, S.F. East 3
Renner 9, Post 320 Shooters 4
Tuesday's Games
Championship -- Post 22 Expos vs. Renner, Noon.
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;43-13
Casper Horseheads;29-27
Fremont Moo;28-27
Spearfish Sasquatch;25-30
Hastings Sodbusters;23-33
Lewis Division
Team;W;L
Badlands Big Sticks;42-17
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;31-26
Pierre Trappers;30-27
Hub City Hotshots;22-33
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;9-49
Monday's Games
Western Nebraska 6, Hastings 5
Fremont 8, Pierre 7
Badlands 4, Souris Valley 3
Tuesday's Games
Casper at Hastings 5:35 p.m.
Fremont at Pierre 6:05 p.m.
Hub City at Souris Valley 6:05 p.m.
Wheat City at Spearfish 6:35 p.m.