American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats;41-13

Post 320 Stars;31-23

Sturgis;19-11

Spearfish;6-25

Sunday's Games 

WESTCO 8, Spearfish 7

WESTCO 11, Spearfish 3

Gopher Classic 

RC Post 320 5, Wassau 0

RC Post 320 7, Forest Lake 6

Post 22 Hardhats 12, Napoleon 4

Manitoba 4, Post 22 Hardhats 3

Douglas Classic 

Sturgis Post 33 vs. Wheatland 

Monday's Games 

No Games Scheduled

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;21-28

Post 22 Expos;20-26

Post 320 Shooters;21-14

Post 320 Risers;17-16

Sunday's Games 

Gopher Classic 

Rogers 9, Post 22 Expos 1

Post 22 Expos 8, Yankton 6

Post 320 Shooters 4, WESTCO JV 0

Post 320 Shooters x, WESTCO JV x

RC Post 22 Bullets 4, Gillette Renegades 0

Monday's Games 

No Games Scheduled

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;34-11

Spearfish Sasquatch;23-21

Casper Horseheads;21-23

Hastings Sodbusters;19-24

Fremont Moo;18-24 

Lewis Division

Badlands Big Sticks;32-17

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;30-17

Pierre Trappers;24-22

Hub City Hotshots;19-25

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;8-39

Sunday's Games 

Casper at Spearfish, ppd.

Pierre 14, Badlands 2

Hub City 6,  Wheat City 5

Fremont 9, Hastings 4

Souris Valley 8, Western Nebraska 5

Monday's Games 

No Games Scheduled

