American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats;37-12

Post 320 Stars;28-21

Sturgis;16-11

Spearfish;6-23

Friday's Games 

Gopher Classic (Minnesota) 

Lino Lakes vs. RC Post 22 3:30 p.m. 

RC Post 22 vs. Chanhassen 6 p.m. 

RC Post 320 vs. Eden Prairie 2 p.m 

Douglas Tournament (Wyoming) 

Sturgis Post 33 vs. TBA 

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;19-27

Post 22 Expos;18-25

Post 320 Shooters;18-14

Post 320 Risers;17-16

Thursday's Games

Post 320 Shooters 12, Pierre JV 2

Post 320 Shooters 6, Pierre JV 2

Gopher Classic (Minnesota) 

North St. Paul vs. RC Post 22 Expos 7 p.m.

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;34-8

Spearfish Sasquatch;21-20

Casper Horseheads;20-23

Hastings Sodbusters;18-22

Fremont Moo;15-2

Lewis Division

Badlands Big Sticks;30-16

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;27-17

Pierre Trappers;23-20

Hub City Hotshots;17-23

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-37

Thursday's Games

Casper 10, Fremont 5 

Western Nebraska 6, Souris Valley 5 

Pierre 7, Badlands 6 

Hastings 6, Spearfish 5 

Friday's Games 

Hastings at Fremont 5:05 p.m. 

Casper at Spearfish 6:35 p.m. 

Western Nebraska at Souris Valley 7:05 p.m. 

Badlands at Pierre 7:05 p.m. 

Hub City at Wheat City 7:05 p.m. 

