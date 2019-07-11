American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats;37-12
Post 320 Stars;28-21
Sturgis;16-11
Spearfish;6-23
Friday's Games
Gopher Classic (Minnesota)
Lino Lakes vs. RC Post 22 3:30 p.m.
RC Post 22 vs. Chanhassen 6 p.m.
RC Post 320 vs. Eden Prairie 2 p.m
Douglas Tournament (Wyoming)
Sturgis Post 33 vs. TBA
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;19-27
Post 22 Expos;18-25
Post 320 Shooters;18-14
Post 320 Risers;17-16
Thursday's Games
Post 320 Shooters 12, Pierre JV 2
Post 320 Shooters 6, Pierre JV 2
Gopher Classic (Minnesota)
North St. Paul vs. RC Post 22 Expos 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;34-8
Spearfish Sasquatch;21-20
Casper Horseheads;20-23
Hastings Sodbusters;18-22
Fremont Moo;15-2
Lewis Division
Badlands Big Sticks;30-16
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;27-17
Pierre Trappers;23-20
Hub City Hotshots;17-23
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-37
Thursday's Games
Casper 10, Fremont 5
Western Nebraska 6, Souris Valley 5
Pierre 7, Badlands 6
Hastings 6, Spearfish 5
Friday's Games
Hastings at Fremont 5:05 p.m.
Casper at Spearfish 6:35 p.m.
Western Nebraska at Souris Valley 7:05 p.m.
Badlands at Pierre 7:05 p.m.
Hub City at Wheat City 7:05 p.m.