American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats 33-12
Post 320 Stars;26-18
Sturgis;15-8
Spearfish;4-21
Friday's Games
Post 320 9, Premier West 1
Post 320 5, Williston, N.D. 4
Saturday's Games
Williston at RC Post 320 1 p.m.
Willison vs. Sturgis 3 p.m.
Yankton at RC Post 22 (2) 5 p.m.
Sturgis Post 33 at RC Post 320 5 p.m.
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;18-20
Post 22 Expos;15-20
Post 320 Shooters;15-12
Post 320 Risers;13-14
Saturday's Games
Post 320 Shooters at Scottsbluff Tournament TBA
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
You have free articles remaining.
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;28-9
Spearfish Sasquatch;21-15
Casper Horseheads;18-21
Hastings Sodbusters;14-21
Fremont Moo;13-21
Lewis Division
Badlands Big Sticks;26-14
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;22-14
Pierre Trappers;20-17
Hub City Hotshots;13-20
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-30
Friday's Games
Western Nebraska 3, Casper 0
Western Nebraska 7, Casper 1
Spearfish 14, Hub City 5
Souris Valley 15, Wheat City 0
Badlands 13, Hastings 3
Saturday's Games
Spearfish at Hub City 5:35 p.m.
Hastings at Badlands 6:35 p.m.
Souris Valley at Casper 6:35 p.m.
Wheat City at Western Nebraska 6;35 p.m.
Pierre at Fremont 7:05 p.m.