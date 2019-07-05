{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats 33-12

Post 320 Stars;26-18

Sturgis;15-8

Spearfish;4-21

Friday's Games

Post 320 9, Premier West 1 

Post 320 5, Williston, N.D. 4

Saturday's Games 

Williston at RC Post 320 1 p.m. 

Willison vs. Sturgis 3 p.m.

Yankton at RC Post 22 (2) 5 p.m. 

Sturgis Post 33 at RC Post 320 5 p.m. 

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;18-20

Post 22 Expos;15-20

Post 320 Shooters;15-12

Post 320 Risers;13-14

Saturday's Games 

Post 320 Shooters at Scottsbluff Tournament TBA 

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;28-9

Spearfish Sasquatch;21-15

Casper Horseheads;18-21

Hastings Sodbusters;14-21

Fremont Moo;13-21

Lewis Division

Badlands Big Sticks;26-14

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;22-14

Pierre Trappers;20-17

Hub City Hotshots;13-20

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-30

Friday's Games

Western Nebraska 3, Casper 0 

Western Nebraska 7, Casper 1

Spearfish 14, Hub City 5 

Souris Valley 15, Wheat City 0 

Badlands 13, Hastings 3 

Saturday's Games 

Spearfish at Hub City 5:35 p.m. 

Hastings at Badlands 6:35 p.m. 

Souris Valley at Casper 6:35 p.m. 

Wheat City at Western Nebraska 6;35 p.m. 

Pierre at Fremont 7:05 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags