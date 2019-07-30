All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats;47-15
Post 320 Stars;32-25
Sturgis;20-13-1
Spearfish;6-25
State A Tournament (Mitchell)
Tuesday's Games
Renner Post 307 6, Post 22 Hardhats 4
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;23-31-1
Post 22 Expos;27-30
Post 320 Shooters;28-18
Post 320 Risers;20-17
State "A" Junior Tournament
At Pete Lien Field, Rapid City
Monday's Games
Post 22 Expos 17, S.F. East 3
Renner 9, Post 320 Shooters 4
Tuesday's Games
Renner Post 307 7, Post 22 Expos 0
Renner Post 307 11, Post 22 Expos 9
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;43-13
Casper Horseheads;30-27
Fremont Moo;29-28
Spearfish Sasquatch;26-30
Hastings Sodbusters;23-34
Lewis Division
Team;W;L
Badlands Big Sticks;42-17
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;31-26
Pierre Trappers;31-28
Hub City Hotshots;22-33
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;9-50
Tuesday's Games
Spearfish 11, Wheat City 3
Pierre 3, Fremont 1
Casper 4, Hastings 3
Fremont 7, Pierre 6
Wednesday's Games
Hub City at Souris Valley 6:35 p.m.
Fremont at Western Nebraska 6:35 p.m.
Wheat City at Spearfish 6:35 p.m.
Casper at Hastings 6:35 p.m.