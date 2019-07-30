{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats;47-15

Post 320 Stars;32-25

Sturgis;20-13-1

Spearfish;6-25

State A Tournament (Mitchell) 

Tuesday's Games

Renner Post 307 6, Post 22 Hardhats 4 

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;23-31-1

Post 22 Expos;27-30

Post 320 Shooters;28-18

Post 320 Risers;20-17

State "A" Junior Tournament

At Pete Lien Field, Rapid City

Monday's Games

Post 22 Expos 17, S.F. East 3

Renner 9, Post 320 Shooters 4

Tuesday's Games

Renner Post 307 7, Post 22 Expos 0 

Renner Post 307 11, Post 22 Expos 9 

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;43-13

Casper Horseheads;30-27

Fremont Moo;29-28

Spearfish Sasquatch;26-30

Hastings Sodbusters;23-34

Lewis Division

Team;W;L

Badlands Big Sticks;42-17

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;31-26

Pierre Trappers;31-28

Hub City Hotshots;22-33

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;9-50

Tuesday's Games

Spearfish 11, Wheat City 3 

Pierre 3, Fremont 1 

Casper 4, Hastings 3 

Fremont 7, Pierre 6 

Wednesday's Games 

Hub City at Souris Valley 6:35 p.m. 

Fremont at Western Nebraska 6:35 p.m. 

Wheat City at Spearfish 6:35 p.m. 

Casper at Hastings 6:35 p.m. 

