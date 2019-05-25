American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 320 Stars;6-3
Post 22 Hardhats;5-5
Spearfish;1-4
Sturgis;0-0
Friday's Games
Post 22 Hardhats 7, Post 320 Stars 1
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Expos;4-7
Post 22 Bullets;6-5
Post 320 Shooters;2-3
Post 320 Risers;3-5
Saturday's Games
Post 22 Bullets 2, Sioux Falls West 0
Post 22 Bullets 14, Sioux Falls West 5
Casper Oilers 9, Post 22 Expos 1
Cheyenne Post 8, Post 22 Expos 0
Sioux Falls East 7, Post 320 Risers 3
Post 320 Risers 16, Sioux Falls East 4
Sunday's Games
Sioux Falls West at Post 22 Bullets (2) 10 a.m.
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Spearfish Sasquatch;1-0
Western Nebraska Pioneers;1-0
Hastings Sodbusters;1-1
Freemont Moo;1-1
Casper Horseheads;0-1
Lewis Division
Badlands Big Sticks;1-0
Hub City Hotshots;0-1
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;0-0
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;0-0
Pierre Trappers;0-1
Friday's Games
Hastings Sodbusters 2, Fremont Moo 0
Badlands Big Sticks 6, Pierre Trappers 3
Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch ppd.
Saturday's Games
Fremont Moo 8, Hastings Sodbusters 6
Western Nebraska Pioneers 10, Casper Horseheads 5
Spearfish Sasquatch 10, Hub City Hotshots 2
Badland Big Sticks 3, Pierre Trappers 1
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs .
Sunday's Games
Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch 1:35 p.m.
Casper Horseheads at Hastings Sodbusters 6:35 p.m.