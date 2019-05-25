{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 320 Stars;6-3

Post 22 Hardhats;5-5

Spearfish;1-4

Sturgis;0-0

Friday's Games 

Post 22 Hardhats 7,  Post 320 Stars  1

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Expos;4-7

Post 22 Bullets;6-5

Post 320 Shooters;2-3

Post 320 Risers;3-5

Saturday's Games

Post 22 Bullets 2, Sioux Falls West 0 

Post 22 Bullets 14, Sioux Falls West 5

Casper Oilers 9, Post 22 Expos 1 

Cheyenne Post 8, Post 22 Expos 0

Sioux Falls East 7, Post 320 Risers 3

Post 320 Risers 16, Sioux Falls East 4

Sunday's Games 

Sioux Falls West at Post 22 Bullets (2) 10 a.m. 

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Spearfish Sasquatch;1-0

Western Nebraska Pioneers;1-0

Hastings Sodbusters;1-1

Freemont Moo;1-1

Casper Horseheads;0-1

Lewis Division

Badlands Big Sticks;1-0

Hub City Hotshots;0-1

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;0-0

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;0-0

Pierre Trappers;0-1

Friday's Games 

Hastings Sodbusters 2, Fremont Moo 0

Badlands Big Sticks 6, Pierre Trappers 3

Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch ppd.

Saturday's Games 

Fremont Moo 8,  Hastings Sodbusters 6

Western Nebraska Pioneers 10,  Casper Horseheads 5

Spearfish Sasquatch 10, Hub City Hotshots 2

Badland Big Sticks 3,  Pierre Trappers 1

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs . 

Sunday's Games 

Hub City Hotshots at Spearfish Sasquatch 1:35 p.m.

Casper Horseheads at Hastings Sodbusters 6:35 p.m. 

 

