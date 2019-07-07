{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats 36-12

Post 320 Stars;28-18

Sturgis;15-10

Spearfish;4-21

Sunday's Games 

RC Post 320 at Alliance

RC Post 22 5, Yankton 3

Monday's Games

Dickinson, N.D. at Sturgis (2) 5 p.m.

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;19-27

Post 22 Expos;15-22

Post 320 Shooters;16-14

Post 320 Risers;17-15

Sunday's Games 

Sheridan 11, Post 22 Expos 1

Sheridan 10, Post 22 Expos 0

Post 320  Risers 11, WESTCO Express 2

Pueblo tbd, RC Post 22 Bullets 6

Expedition League Baseball

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;30-8

Spearfish Sasquatch;21-18

Casper Horseheads;19-22

Hastings Sodbusters;16-22

Fremont Moo;14-22

Lewis Division

Badlands Big Sticks;27-15

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;25-15

Pierre Trappers;21-18

Hub City Hotshots;16-21

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-34

Sunday's Games 

Badlands 3, Hastings 0

Hub City 7, Spearfish 4 

Western Nebraska 5, Wheat City 1 

Casper 10, Souris Valley 5 

Pierre 5, Fremont 2

Monday's Games

Souris Valley at Hub City 5:35 p.m.

Wheat City at Badlands 6:35 p.m.

Pierre at Western Nebraska 6:35 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.