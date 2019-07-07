American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats 36-12
Post 320 Stars;28-18
Sturgis;15-10
Spearfish;4-21
Sunday's Games
RC Post 320 at Alliance
RC Post 22 5, Yankton 3
Monday's Games
Dickinson, N.D. at Sturgis (2) 5 p.m.
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;19-27
Post 22 Expos;15-22
Post 320 Shooters;16-14
Post 320 Risers;17-15
Sunday's Games
Sheridan 11, Post 22 Expos 1
Sheridan 10, Post 22 Expos 0
Post 320 Risers 11, WESTCO Express 2
Pueblo tbd, RC Post 22 Bullets 6
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;30-8
Spearfish Sasquatch;21-18
Casper Horseheads;19-22
Hastings Sodbusters;16-22
Fremont Moo;14-22
Lewis Division
Badlands Big Sticks;27-15
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;25-15
Pierre Trappers;21-18
Hub City Hotshots;16-21
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-34
Sunday's Games
Badlands 3, Hastings 0
Hub City 7, Spearfish 4
Western Nebraska 5, Wheat City 1
Casper 10, Souris Valley 5
Pierre 5, Fremont 2
Monday's Games
Souris Valley at Hub City 5:35 p.m.
Wheat City at Badlands 6:35 p.m.
Pierre at Western Nebraska 6:35 p.m.