High School Basketball
Thursday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Roncalli 77, Chamberlain 63
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 68, Freeman Academy/Marion 62
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 47, Mobridge-Pollock 45
Dell Rapids 75, Garretson 57
Groton Area 58, Deuel 49
Lake Preston 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 49
Marty Indian 91, Crazy Horse 67
Miller 73, McLaughlin 70
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 50, Sioux Falls Washington 32
Parker 61, Parkston 46
Platte-Geddes 56, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54
Potter County 67, Ipswich 64
Rapid City Central 83, Spearfish 43
Rapid City Stevens 64, Sturgis Brown 63
Redfield/Doland 59, Webster 45
Tri-Valley 54, Baltic 53
Vermillion 74, Canton 48
Watertown 48, Pierre 42
Winner 76, Stanley County 62
GIRLS
Dell Rapids 75, Garretson 52
Groton Area 59, Deuel 51
Harrisburg 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 51
Milbank 46, Tiospa Zina Tribal 26
Miller 62, McLaughlin 28
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 69, Platte-Geddes 36
Parker 43, Parkston 37
Pierre 58, Watertown 44
Rapid City Central 59, Spearfish 48
Redfield/Doland 48, Webster 24
Sioux Falls Washington 43, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 35
Tri-Valley 55, Baltic 15
Vermillion 50, Canton 35
West Central 59, Elk Point-Jefferson 34
Winner 77, Stanley County 27
Class B Region 1
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Warner 50, Waubay/Summit 35
Waverly-South Shore 52, Clark/Willow Lake 45
Class B Region 2
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Faulkton 46, Herreid/Selby Area 24
Ipswich 42, Sully Buttes 41
Class B Region 3
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Castlewood 55, Deubrook 41
DeSmet 59, Arlington 27
Class B Region 4
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Ethan 69, Chester 20
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Hanson 46
Class B Region 5
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Irene-Wakonda 39
Freeman 61, Menno 37
Class B Region 6
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Avon 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, OT
Corsica/Stickney 61, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 29
Class B Region 7
SoDak 16 Qualifier
New Underwood 51, Lower Brule 34
White River 77, Kadoka Area 60
Class B Region 8
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Dupree 50, Timber Lake 38
Faith 59, Newell 27
Bowling
Robbinsdale Lanes: Bowlers of the Week
Men's Game: Brandon Kern 299
Men's Series: Cody Henrichsen 743
Women's Game: Carol Goodrich 243
Women's Series: Tammy Lees 638
Senior Men's High Game: Jake Roth 232
Senior Men's Series: Jake Roth 623
Senior Women's Game: Dianne Block 214
Senior Women's Series: Donna Young 550
Meadowood Lanes: Bowlers of the Week (Most Pins Over)
Men's Game: Stan Gillispie 255 (+94)
Men's Series: Travis Powrie 671 (+143)
Women's Game: Nickki Hesse 242 (+70)
Women's Series: Megan Hutmacher (+119)
Meadowood Lanes
Men – Games 240+
Dan Voss, 278; Brady Mills, 268; Matt Galbraith, 267; Ray Richey, 267; Shoun Vanderpol, 266; Royle Ackerman, 266; Derek Patton, 264; Cory Banning, 259; Justin Ebsen, 259; Ted Staikoff, 259; Howard Sharkey, 259; Lance Brozik, 258; Dave Lowe, 257; Alex Rasmusseen, 256; David Hegert, 256; Stan Gillispie, 255; Mike Munsch, 255; Travis Pourie, 255; Carney Wang, 253; Brandon Porubensky, 248; Clint Dunker, 247; Tyler Engel, 247; Mike Smith, 245; Larry Fanter, 244; Randy Michalov, 244; Thane Lees, 243; Greg Schroeder, 243; Pete Rosenkranz, 242; Russ McCleary, 241; Joshua Bucholz, 241; Chris Tindall, 240; Mike Koon, 240.
Meadowood Lanes
Men’s Series – 640+
David Hegert, 739; Derek Patton, 710; Dan Voss, 708; Tyler Engel, 704; Nate Kleinschmit, 702; Terry McNamara, 701; Justin Ebsen, 697; Thane Lees, 692; Jeff Patterson, 688; Royle Ackerman, 688; Lance Brozik, 686; Greg Schroeder, 685; Matt Galbraith, 684; Ted Staikoff, 684; Tom Clarke, 676; Russ Rysavy, 671; James Becton, 671; Travis Pourie, 671; Cory Bannning, 669; Alex Rasumusseen, 661; Larry Fanter, 659; Howard Sharkey, 659; Todd Bakken, 659; Dave Lowe, 655; Ray Richey, 650; Auston DuVall, 644; John Biggins, 643.
Meadowood Lanes
Women’s Game – 200+
Brandyn Crawford, 263; Sherri Bucholz, 248; Deb Slusser, 244; Nikki Hesse, 242; Deidre Ross, 242; Heidi Ayers, 231; Julie Heintz, 228; Sammi Moen, 225; Patty Fanter, 215; Rachael Galbraith, 211; Megan Hutmacher, 210; Liz King, 207; Kathy McNamara, 206; Stephanie Ayers, 204; Rose Held, 200.
Meadowood Lanes
Women’s Series – 510+
Sherri Bucholz, 684; Brandyn Crawford, 674; Deidre Ross, 626; Nikki Hesse, 619; Heidi Ayers, 617; Patty Fanter, 615; Megan Hutmacher, 590; Kathy McNamara, 577; Deb Slusser, 573; Rachael Galbraith, 571; Rose Held, 565; Liz King, 565; Sammi Moen, 559; Donna Denker, 543; Carol Goodrich, 543; Stephanie Ayers, 534; Becky Beer, 531; Dawn Beltran, 523; Corie Richey, 522; Peggy Tuhy, 521; Julie Heintz, 520; Dorene Hurd, 518; Tawney King, 518; Julianna Hill, 513; Sharon Taft, 510.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Men – Games 240+
Brandon Krenn, 299; Cody Henrichsen, 290; Gary Scaggs, 280; Harold Holt, 280; Bill Baird, 279; Tom Clarke, 277; Aaron Hoelseher, 276; JJ Steen, 276; David Luck, 273; Ty Falcon, 270; Dave Sterz, 269; Mark Budd, 269; Dana Stanton, 269; Tim Roth, 268; Brady Foreman, 268; Jim Meyer, 268; Danny Gunderson, 268; Todd Huntington, 267; Randie Mckie, 267; James McDaniel, 267; Brett Foreman, 266; Paul Sterkel, 258; Don Coats, 258; Tyler Engel, 258; Andrew O'Connell, 257; David Lowe, 257; John Lees, 257; Tony Block, 257; Terry Berg, 257; Andre Armstrong, 256; Allan Sitzler, 254; Grayle Goodrich, 253; Adam Wortman, 253; Josh Blake, 249; Fred Kiewel, 248; Nate Kleinschmit, 248; Thane Lees, 247; Vince Spease, 247; Jason Szymanski, 246; Dana Coats, 246; Mike Decker, 246; Paul Anderson, 246; Bruce Rall, 245; Gene Carsten, 245; Tim Whitney, 244; Ray O'Connell, 244; William Schultz, 244; Scott Sterling, 242; Steve Blake, 241; Dan Bartos, 241.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Men’s Series – 640+
JJ Steen, 745; Cody Henrichsen, 743; Randie Mckie, 736; Dana Stanton, 733; Brandon Krenn, 732; Tony Block, 728; Bill Baird, 725; Fred Kiewel, 722; Harold Holt, 718; Andrew O'Connell, 717; Tom Clarke, 712; Gene Carsten, 712; Josh Blake, 709; Don Coats, 709; Jason Szymanski, 701; Nate Kleinschmit, 699; Danny Gunderson, 697; Jim Meyer, 694; Gary Scaggs, 690; Bruce Rall, 684; Tim Whitney, 683; Mark Budd, 682; Adam Wortman, 682; Tim Roth, 680; Scott Sterling, 680; Allan Sitzler, 679; John Lees, 679; Dave Sterz, 678; Todd Huntington, 675; James McDaniel, 674; Paul Anderson, 674; David Lowe, 672; Ray O'Connell, 670; Brady Foreman, 670; Grayle Goodrich, 670; Andre Armstrong, 668; Chris Sorenson, 667; Brett Foreman, 665; Vince Spease, 664; Ted Staikoff, 663; Clint Dunker, 662; Tyler Engel, 661; Dan Bartos, 658; Terry Berg, 657; Paul Sterkel, 654; Aaron Hoelseher, 645; Thane Lees, 641; Tim Ayers, 641.
Robbinsdale
Women’s Game – 200+
Carol Goodrich, 243; Kristy Jones, 235; Tammy Lees, 235; Sue Shipman, 233; Brandy Foreman, 219; Deb Knutson, 217; Joanne Montgomery, 214; Dawn Adams, 210; Stacey Huntington, 207; Mary Stadel, 205; Tammy Stadel, 202.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Women’s Series – 510+
Tammy Lees, 638; Carol Goodrich, 624; Kristy Jones, 612; Dawn Adams, 585; Stacey Huntington, 579; Mary Stadel, 575; Brandy Foreman, 571; Deb Knutson, 552; Dawn Adams, 546; Liza Bohls, 544; Laurie Sumners, 542; Amy Meyer, 532; Tammy Stadel, 529; Jeanne Nicholson, 524; Loree Grabow, 523; Sue Shipman, 523; Carole Marshall, 520; Laurie Sumners, 516; Glinda Johnson, 510.
Robbinsdale
Senior Men’s Game – 200+
Del Genzlinger, 246; Jake Roth, 232; Bob Litz, 227; Jim Gehner, 226; Jasper Green, 222; Dan Wissinger, 214; Del Ashlock, 213; Rod Atterbery, 204; Ken Karp, 204; Chuck Kiefer, 200.
Robbinsdale
Senior Men’s Series – 500+
Jim Gehner, 623; Del Genzlinger, 615; Bob Litz, 592; Jake Roth, 590; Dan Wissinger, 580; Jasper Green, 574; Ken Karp, 567; Gary Davidson, 552; Del Ashlock, 546; Dave Clark, 542; Chuck Kiefer, 534; Claire Montgomery, 533; Rod Atterbery, 528; Warren Young, 502.
Robbinsdale
Senior Women’s Game – 140+
Dianne Block, 214; Sally Dickerson, 193; Carole Marshall, 192; Donna Young, 188; Laurie Gehner, 187; Karin Lord, 182; Joyce Kiefer, 174; Margie Carpenter, 172; Judy Roth, 167; Marilyn Davidson, 159; Sharon Karp, 148; Shirley Myers, 144.
Robbinsdale
Senior Women’s Series – 420+
Donna Young, 550; Dianne Block, 532; Sally Dickerson, 520; Karin Lord, 509; Carole Marshall, 498; Laurie Gehner, 487; Margie Carpenter, 486; Joyce Kiefer, 473; Marilyn Davidson, 451; Judy Roth, 430.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Boys - Game
Sean Crandall, 204; Spencer Pratt, 194; Ryan Rufledt, 189; Zane Hutton, 188; Jace Kirscheman, 172; Caleb Kapfodte, 125.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Boys - Series
Ryan Rufledt, 552; Sean Crandall, 491; Zane Hutton, 476; Spencer Pratt, 462; Jace Kirscheman, 458; Caleb Kapfodte, 315.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Girls - Game
Erin Ayers, 221; Savannah Usher, 120; Emma Castillega, 105.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Girls - Series
Erin Ayers, 550; Savannah Usher, 285; Emma Castillega, 269.
League Scores –
Robbinsdale Lanes
Disk Drive Lanes League – 2/12/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – Oh-No, 23-9; 2nd Place – Together Again, 21.5-10.5; High Team Game: Hopefuls, 554; High Team Series: The Lucky 3, 1581, High Game (Women) Glinda Johnson, 188; High Series (Women) Glinda Johnson, 510. Split conversions: Kay Olson (4-10).
Black Hills Men – 2/13/19
Team Standings: 1st Place – Robbinsdale Lanes, 22-12; High Team Game: Marco’s Pizza, 929; High Team Series: Complete Concrete, 2628; High Game: (Men) Jim Meyer, 268; High Series (Men)Tony Block, 728. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Tony Block 257/728; Fred Kiewel 722; Nate Kleinschmit 699; Adam Wortman 253/682; Jim Meyer 268/680; John Lees 257/679; Josh Blake 672; Grayle Goodrich 253/570; Vince Spease 664; Clint Dunker 662; Gary Scaggs 264/661.
Family Affair League – 2/17/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – 50s & 60s, 22-10; 2nd Place –Pete Lein, 20-12. High Team Game: Body of Bowl, 973; High Team Series: Body of Bowl, 2809. High Game: (Men) Josh Blake, 249; (Women)Sherri Jacobs, 198; High Series (Men) Josh Blake, 709; (Women) Tami Quinn, 486. Split Conversions: Don England (2-10).
4 O’Clock Shift – 2/15/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – Seahawks, 24-8. High Team Game: Seahawks, 791; High Team Series:Seahawks, 2252. High Game: (Men) Danny Gunderson 268; (Women) Carol Goodrich, 243. High Series: (Men)Don Coats, 709; (Women) Carol Goodrich, 624. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Jim Meyer 249/694; Brett Foreman 266/665, Terry Berg 257/657; Danny Gunderson 268/697; Don Coats 258/709.
League Scores –
Meadowood Lanes
Classy Trio –2/15/2019
Team Standings – 1st Place – Patton Flooring, 164-60; 2nd Place – LIFINO, 148-77. High Team Game: Patton Flooring, 685; High Team Series, Patton Flooring, 2549. High Game: (Men) Derek Patton, 264; (Women) Brandyn Crawford, 263. High Series 3 Game: (Men) Derek Patton, 710; (Women) Sherri Bucholz, 684; High Series 4 Game: (Men) Derek Patton, 909; (Women) Brandyn Crawford, 927.
Football Widows – 2/11/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – Bears, 21-3; 2nd Place – Raiders, 14-10; Team High Game: Seahawks, 484; High Team Series: Seahawks, 1439; High Game: (Women) Carol Goodrich, 193; High Series (Women) Carol Goodrich, 543. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Judy Sawyer 561; Starr Penticoff 201/519; Delilah Oerlline 510; Candy Deyo 227/593.
Rocaway – 2/11/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place –– Triple D, 19-9; High Game (Women): Sammi Moen, 225; High Series (Women) Patty Fanter, 615. Weekly Highs: Rachael Galbraith 211/571; Sherri Bucholz 212/574; Sammi Moen 559; Patty Fanter 214; Megan Hutmacher 210/590.
Saturday Night Survivors: 2/16/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – Siouxper Strikers, 36-4. 2nd Place – Gutterballs, 31-9; High Team Game: Siouxper Strikers, 781; High Team Series: Siouxper Strikers, 2246. High Game: (Men) Royal Ackerman, 266; (Women) Liz King, 207. High Series: (Men) Royal Ackerman, 688; (Women) Liz King, 565. Noteworthy Accomplishments – Rose Held 200/535.
Nightbirds – 2/17/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – Eagles, 26.5-9.5; 2nd Place – Blue Jays, 25-11; High Team Game: Wild Turkeys, 1026; High Team Series: Wild Turkeys, 2735. High Game: (Men) Brady Mills, 268; (Women) Alice Hegert, 205. High Series: (Men) Dave Hegert, 739; (Women) Peggy Tuhy, 521. Split Conversions: Barb Jones (2-10).
Meadowood Strikers – 2/13/19
Team Standings: 1st Place –– Ten Pins, 20.5-7.5; 2nd Place – Spares, 19-9; High Team Game: Alley Cats, 568; High Team Series:Alley Cats, 1644; High Game (Women): Sharon Taft, 187; High Series (Women) Sharon Taft, 510.
Try Hard – 2/12/19
Team Standings: 1st Place –– LIFINO, 19-9 & Hard Rockers, 19-9; High Team Game: LIFINO, 644; High Team Series:LIFINO, 1693; High Game (Women): Debby Slusser, 244; High Series (Women) Deidre Ross, 626. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Donna Denker 192/543; Corie Richey 192/522; Stephanie Ayers 204/534; Heidi Ayers 231/617; Dawn Beltran 191/523 (115 POA); Julianna Hill 180/513; Rose Held 193/565; Deidre Ross 242/626; Debby Slusser 244/573; Deb English 177/506; Julie Henitz 228/520.
Meadowood Senior Mixed – 2/14/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – Teamates 20-16 & ringers 20-16; High Team Game: Double Trouble, 863; High Team Series: Ringers, 2459. High Game: (Men) Del Genzlinger, 205; (Women) Margie Carpenter, 186. High Series: (Men) Jim Gehner, 577; (Women) Sally Oller, 478. Split Conversions: Bonnie Olson (8-10); Linda Hicks (8-9); Donna Young (5-8-10); Jim Gehner (5-7).