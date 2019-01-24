High School Basketball
Thursday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Roncalli 69, Webster 57
Belle Fourche 68, Harding County 56
Bon Homme 54, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45
Boyd County, Neb. 57, Burke 46
Brookings 64, Mitchell 56, OT
Custer 54, Douglas 48
Ethan 58, Mitchell Christian 48
Gregory 65, Avon 36
Hot Springs 50, Crawford, Neb. 18
Irene-Wakonda 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 38
Jones County 52, Kadoka Area 49
Lemmon 64, McIntosh 34
Lennox 87, Parkston 49
Leola/Frederick 64, Faulkton 44
Little Wound 90, Bennett County 34
Madison 65, Beresford 53
Philip 51, Dupree 40
Potter County 65, Eureka/Bowdle 16
Red Cloud 67, Lead-Deadwood 39
Sioux Falls Lincoln 83, Sioux Falls Washington 73
St. Thomas More 64, Sturgis Brown 51
Stanley County 54, Crow Creek 51
Sully Buttes 66, Hitchcock-Tulare 18
Vermillion 71, Dell Rapids 64
Viborg-Hurley 78, Centerville 33
West Central 50, Pipestone, Minn. 45
^Dakota Oyate Challenge=
^First Round=
Flandreau Indian 65, Marty Indian 61
Lower Brule 71, Crazy Horse 36
Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Takini 44
Tiospa Zina Tribal 82, Tiospaye Topa 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elkton-Lake Benton vs. DeSmet, ppd. to Jan 29th.
Hamlin vs. Castlewood, ppd. to Feb 11th.
Pierre vs. Huron, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Sisseton vs. Deuel, ppd.
Bowling
Robbinsdale Lanes Sunday Sweeper Winner – 1/20/2019: Gary Scaggs
Robbinsdale Lanes: Bowlers of the Week
Men’s High Game: Josh Blake 290
Men’s High Series: Brad Maxwell 761
Women’s High Game: Carol Goodrich & Karen Foreman 234
Women’s High Series: Carol Coodrich 618
Meadowood Lanes: Bowlers of the Week (Most Pins Over)
Men's Game: Jason Djoseland 268 (+109)
Men's Series: Kelly Kendrick 657 (+150)
Woman's Game: Chrissie Shawda 221 (+88)
Women's Series: Chrissie Shawda 542 (+143)
Meadowood Lanes
Men – Games 240+
Terry McNamara, 290; Ray Richey, 279; Josh Blake, 278; Rob Round, 275; Cory Banning, 269; Dave Jones, 268; Matt Galbraith, 267; Brady Foreman, 267; Ron Galbraith, 265; Justin Ebson, 265; Scott Andrzejewski, 264; Steve DuVall, 264; Dana Stanton, 259; James Becton, 259; Aaron Meyer, 258; Ted Staikoff, 258; JJ Walraven, 258; Nate Hand, 258; Rich Miller, 258; Shelby Koepp, 258; Brad Weiland, 258; Dave Lowe, 258; Justin Larson, 257; Shoun Vanderpol, 256; Gene Carsten, 256; Matthew Hedgespeth, 256; Howard Sharkey, 255; Tom Neumayer, 255; Frank Faoiz, 255; Jake Larsen, 254; Derek Bray, 251; Joey Vanderpol, 248; Paul Baran, 248; Chuck Bower, 248; Terry Mahaffy, 248; Patrick Carlow, 248; Ben Schamber, 246; Foster Mahaffy, 246; Greg Maher, 246; Mike Koon, 246; Carter Banning, 245; Jason Szymanski, 245; Tom Clarke, 245; Bob Stammers, 245; Ric Taylor, 244; Nick Baumann, 244; Todd Mills, 244; Tony Tolliver, 243; Kelly Kendrick, 243; Taylor Rave, 243; Tyler Engel, 243; Brandon Jones, 242; Randy Zaske, 240.
Meadowood Lanes
Men’s Series – 640+
Brady Foreman, 772; Terry McNamara, 751; Matt Galbraith, 746; Steve DuVall, 737; Aaron Meyer, 713; Carter Banning, 705; Ron Galbraith, 701; Nate Hand, 698; Scott Andrzejewski, 698; JJ Walraven, 696; Jason Szymanski, 692; Howard Sharkey, 690; Matthew Hedgespeth, 687; Rob Round, 685; Ray Richey, 683; Dave Jones, 682; Paul Baran, 682; Tyler Engel, 678; Chuck Bower, 678; Shoun Vanderpol, 674; Cory Bray, 667; Shelby Koepp, 666; Wade Juve, 659; Joey Vanderpol, 659; Ted Staikoff, 658; Kelly Kendrick, 657; Josh Blake, 656; Greg Maher, 656; Terry Mahaffy, 654; Nick Baumann, 652; Dana Stanton, 652; Glain Jonas, 649; Larry Fanter, 649; Paul Anderson, 647; Jason Delgado, 647; Derek Bray, 646; Royle Ackerman, 645; Cory Banning, 644; Bob Stammers, 644; Richard Elkins, 643; Dave Lowe, 642; Jeff Patterson, 640; Tim Ayers, 640.
Meadowood Lanes
Women’s Game – 200+
Rachael Galbraith, 257; Deidre Ross, 256; Debby Slusser, 242; Sherri Bucholz, 236; Judy Sawyer, 234; Estelle Budd, 232; Jessica Groves, 227; Liz King, 227; Carol Goodrich, 226; Sharon Taft, 225; Kathy McNamara, 224; Nikki Hesse, 222; Chrissie Shawda, 221; Sammi Moen, 220; Becky Beer, 220; Kathy Anderson, 220; Brandyn Crawford, 213; Patty Fanter, 212; Shirley Trout, 208; Candy Deyo, 205; Delilaih Oerlline, 204; Erin Phipps, 203; Jolene Dittman, 202; Barb Storm, 200; Mary Ann Arsaga, 200; Sue Merriman, 200.
Meadowood Lanes
Women’s Series – 510+
Deidre Ross, 703; Rachael Galbraith, 680; Sherri Bucholz, 644; Debby Slusser, 641; Liz King, 635; Estelle Budd, 615; Sammi Moen, 605; Nikki Hesse, 602; Patty Fanter, 592; Delilaih Oerlline, 585; Judy Sawyer, 583; Carol Goodrich, 577; Kathy Anderson, 576; Brandyn Crawford, 574; Kathy McNamara, 554; Erin Phipps, 553; Sharon Taft, 549; Candy Deyo, 545; Chrissie Shawda, 542; Jolene Dittman, 541; Jessica Groves, 535; Margie Carpenter, 534; Mary Stadel, 529; Karin Lord, 526; Heidi Ayers, 522; Trish Rinder, 521; Corie Richey, 518; Marcia Renz, 513.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Men – Games 240+
Josh Blake, 290; Brett Foreman, 289; Randy Horsely, 279; Chris Tindall, 278; Paul Anderson, 278; Brady Foreman, 276; Ryan O'Malley, 276; Brad Maxwell, 268; Bruce Rall, 268; Gary Scaggs, 268; Mike Decker, 268; Bill Baird, 258; Dave Stertz, 258; Cody Henrichsen, 258; Ben Morganfield, 257; Mark Aftanski, 257; Brandon Krenn, 256; Aaron Sumners, 255; Chris Groves, 253; Steve Blake, 250; Aaron Bucholz, 248; Tim Ayers, 248; Steve Volk, 247; Dan Bartos, 247; Jason Szymanski, 246; Mark Budd, 246; John Galiczewski, 246; Mark Kiewel, 246; Mark Budd, 245; Kevin Lowe, 244; Ty Falcon, 244; Terry Berg, 243.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Men’s Series – 640+
Brad Maxwell, 761; Ryan O'Malley, 746; Randy Horsely, 741; Brett Foreman, 731; Brady Foreman, 728; Bruce Rall, 713; Paul Anderson, 711; Vince Spease, 706; Josh Blake, 705; Dave Stertz, 699; Aaron Sumners, 695; Andre Armstrong, 693; Chris Groves, 692; Jason Szymanski, 686; Mark Budd, 685; Dan Bartos, 682; Ty Falcon, 677; Chris Tindall, 671; Mike Decker, 671; Cody Henrichsen, 669; Mark Kiewel, 667; Ben Morganfield, 663; Brandon Krenn, 660; Steve Volk, 659; Todd Huntington, 659; Aaron Bucholz, 658; John Lees, 657; Ted Staikoff, 654; Danny Gunderson, 652; Mark Aftanski, 650; Jim Newman, 649; Steve Fuelling, 647; Tim Ayers, 640.
Robbinsdale
Women’s Game – 200+
Carol Goodrich, 234; Karen Foreman, 234; Tammy Lees, 230; Terry Hamm, 220; Kristy Jones, 213; Liz King, 212; Tina Kunka, 211; Christy Wolfe, 210; Loree Grabow, 210; Amy Deal, 208; LeAnn Harlan, 205; Laurie Sumners, 204; Deb Knutson, 203; Debbie Barta, 201; Liza Bohls, 201.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Women’s Series – 510+
Carol Goodrich, 618; Tina Kunka, 590; Karen Foreman, 587; Tammy Lees, 575; Kristy Jones, 567; Deb Knutson, 565; Liz King, 563; Christy Wolfe, 549; Terry Hamm, 545; Laurie Sumners, 539; Amy Deal, 536; Kanice Aldridge, 533; Loree Grabow, 529; Carole Marshall, 526; Tammy Stadel, 523; Amy Meyer, 523; Heidi Ayers, 521; Lisa Guitierrez, 517; Liza Bohls, 514; LeAnn Harlan, 513; Cindy Maier, 512; Debbie Barta, 511.
Youth Girls - Series
League Scores
Robbinsdale Lanes
Disk Drive Lanes League – 1/15/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – Oh No, 12-4; Together Agian, 12-4. High Team Game: Oh No, 593; High Team Series: Oh No, 1622, High Game (Women) Donette Gregg, 188; High Series (Women) Glinda Johnson, 500. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Donette Gregg, 127 average, she rolled a 188 (+61 POA); Linda Roseland, 127 average, she rolled a 177 (+50 POA).
Black Hills Men – 1/16/19
Team Standings: 1st Place – Robbinsdale Lanes, 14-6; High Team Game: Blakes Drywall, 933; High Team Series: Marcos Pizza, 2476; High Game: (Men) Josh Blake, 290; High Series (Men) Jeff Patterson, 706. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Josh Blake 290/705; Vince Spease 268/679; Thane Lees 254/679; Fred Kiewel 677; Ty Falcon 677; Justin Ebson 257/662; John Lees 657; Adam Wortman 655; Dave Jones 654; Mike Decker 268.
Family Affair League – 1/20/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – 50s & 60s; 16-4; 2nd Place –M&M, 14-6. High Team Game: Body of Bowl, 933; High Team Series: 50’s & 60’s, 2590. High Game: (Men) Brad Maxwell, 267; (Women) Sherri Jacobs, 198; High Series (Men) Brad Maxwell, 746; (Women) Tami Quinn, 504. Split Conversions: Judy Bestgens (5-10).
4 O’Clock Shift – 1/18/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – Seahawks, 13-3. High Team Game: Boo Yah Tribe, 746; High Team Series: 2 Barneys & a Betty, 2149. High Game: (Men) Bruce Rall, 268; (Women) Carol Goodrich & Karen Foreman, 234. High Series: (Men)Bruce Rall, 713; (Women) Carol Goodrich, 618. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Andre Armstrong 693; Mike Decker 252/671. Split Conversions: Glinda Johnson (5-6); Scott Brown (3-5-10); Matt Hauer (3-10).
League Scores
Meadowood Lanes
Classy Trio –1/18/2019
Team Standings – 1st Place – Meadowood Lanes, 77-35; 2nd Place – LIFINO, 74-38. High Team Game: Patton Flooring, 713; High Team Series, Patton Flooring, 2538. High Game: (Men) Terry McNamara, 290; (Women) Sherri Bucholz, 236. High Series 3 Game: (Men) Brady Foreman, 772; (Women) Sherri Bucholz, 644; High Series 4 Game: (Men) Brady Foreman, 1020 (Women) Sherri Bucholz, 842. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Terry McNamara 290/751/1016.
Saturday Night Survivors – 1/19/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – Siouxper Strikers, 19-9; 2nd Place- Destruction, 17-3; Team High Game: Team 8, 738; High Team Series: Team 8, 2111. High Game: (Men) Justin Digolord, 268; (Women): Liz King, 227; High Series: (Men) Terry Mahaffy, 654 (Women) Liz King, 635.
Try Hard – 1/19/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place –Hard Rockers, 10-2; 2nd Place – Dean Kurtz Construction, 9-3. Team High Game: LIFINO, 655; High Team Series: LIFINO, 1815. High Game: (Women): Deidre Ross, 256; High Series: (Women) Deidre Ross, 703.
Wednesday Wonders – 1/16/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – Heads West, 12-4; 2nd Place – Crazy Horse, 10-6. Team High Game: Weiland, 822; High Team Series: RCC, 2422. High Game: (Women): Sue Merriman, 200; High Series: (Women) Delilah Oerlline, 508.
Meadwood Strikers – 1/16/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place –Ten Pins, 12-4; 2nd Place – Spares, 11-5. Team High Game: Bowling Bags, 642; High Team Series: Alley Cats, 1784. High Game: (Women): Sharon Taft, 225; High Series: (Women) Sharon Taft, 549. Noteworthy Accomplishment: Chrissie Shawda 221/542 (First 200/500 Series).
Football Widows – 1/14/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – 3 way tie (no reporting). Team High Game: Seahawks, 569; High Team Series: Seahawks, 1634; High Game: (Women) Judy Sawyer, 234; High Series (Women)Delilah Oerlline, 585. Split Conversions: Janelle Roberts (3-7).
Meadowood Sr. Mixed – 1/17/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place –Team Mates, 13-7; 2nd Place – Double Trouble, 12.5-7.5. Team High Game: Sand Baggers, 900; High Team Series: Sandbaggers, 2630. High Game: (Men) Ed Fye, 224; (Women) Marcia Carpenter, 188; High Series: (Men) Ed Fye, 622 (Women) Margie Carpenter, 534. Split Conversions: Sharon Taft (6-7); John Aldridge (5-7 & 3-10); Larue Gehner (5-7); Warren Young (4-9); Ben Schamber (5-7); Ted Schamber (2-7)
Rocaway – 1/14/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place –– Triple D, 10-2; 2nd Place – Tipsy Ten Pins, 9-3. High Game (Women): Rachael Galbraith, 257; High Series (Women) Rachael Galbraith, 680. Weekly Highs: Jessica Groves 227/513; Sammi Moen 220/605; Patty Fanter 208/592; Sherri Bucholz 218/551.
Nitebirds – 1/20/2019
Team Standings: 1st Place – Eagles 15.5-4.5; 2nd Place – Blue Jays, 15-5; Team High Game: Mugworms, 605; High Team Series: Mugworms, 2760. High Game: (Men) Greg Maher, 246; (Women): Kathy Anderson, 220; High Series: (Men)Greg Maher, 656; (Women) Kathy Anderson, 576.