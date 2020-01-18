Local results: Basketball, curling

High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Edgemont 48, Newell 37
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Bison 42
New Underwood 55, Hot Springs 38
Philip 61, Colome 43
Stanley County 67, Bennett County 47
Sundance, Wyo. 54, Hill City 30
GIRLS
Bison 49, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 27
Hill City 53, Sundance, Wyo. 31
Hot Springs 46, Upton, Wyo. 40
Newell 37, Edgemont 23
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 69, Pierre 27
Todd County 74, St. Francis Indian 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Centerville vs. Canistota, ppd. to Jan 18th.
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores Week 3
Sweeping With the Enemy 8, Kistler 6
Rockin the House 14, Curl Jam 5
Sultans of Sweep 9, The Van Buren Boys 5
Scott’s Tots 10, Kings of the House 8