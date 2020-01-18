Local results: Basketball, curling
High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS

Edgemont 48, Newell 37

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Bison 42

New Underwood 55, Hot Springs 38

Philip 61, Colome 43

Stanley County 67, Bennett County 47

Sundance, Wyo. 54, Hill City 30

GIRLS

Bison 49, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 27

Hill City 53, Sundance, Wyo. 31

Hot Springs 46, Upton, Wyo. 40

Newell 37, Edgemont 23

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 69, Pierre 27

Todd County 74, St. Francis Indian 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Centerville vs. Canistota, ppd. to Jan 18th.

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores Week 3

Sweeping With the Enemy 8, Kistler 6

Rockin the House 14, Curl Jam 5

Sultans of Sweep 9, The Van Buren Boys 5

Scott’s Tots 10, Kings of the House 8

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

