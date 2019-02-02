Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS 

Arlington 68, Great Plains Lutheran 23

Brandon Valley 54, Pierre 31

Chamberlain 71, Sisseton 67

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 69, Winner 55

Clark/Willow Lake 61, Castlewood 27

DeSmet 75, James Valley Christian 23

Freeman 70, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62

Hot Springs 76, Hill City 53

Irene-Wakonda 65, Menno 48

Langford 64, Wilmot 53

Lyman 77, New Underwood 34

Marty Indian 69, Flandreau Indian 39

Mitchell 72, Spearfish 36

Mobridge-Pollock 65, Todd County 38

Northwestern 74, Waubay/Summit 42

Platte-Geddes 57, Miller 39

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 57, Aberdeen Central 36

St. Francis Indian 74, McLaughlin 60

Sturgis Brown 48, Huron 42

Wagner 74, Avon 61

Wakpala 75, Crazy Horse 71

Wolsey-Wessington 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 24

Highmore Action Club Classic=

Hitchcock-Tulare 42, Eureka/Bowdle 33

Little Moreau Tournament

Championship

Timber Lake 76, Lemmon 64

Fifth Place

Bison 55, McIntosh 40

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 54, Dupree 42

Third Place

Harding County 53, Faith 50

Sanford Pentagon Classic

Colman-Egan 47, Bon Homme 34

Corsica/Stickney 44, Warner 40

Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Mt. Vernon 50

LeMars, Iowa 55, Hamlin 38

Madison 80, Sioux City, North, Iowa 62

Sioux City, East, Iowa 75, Sioux Falls Christian 70

Sioux Valley 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 63

St. Thomas More 67, Harrisburg 55

Tea Area 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 47

Western Christian, Iowa 60, Dakota Valley 57

GIRLS

Arlington 44, Great Plains Lutheran 28

Avon 71, Wagner 47

Brandon Valley 57, Pierre 47

Bridgewater-Emery 78, Gregory 57

DeSmet 75, James Valley Christian 23

Flandreau Indian 53, Marty Indian 35

Florence/Henry 51, Waverly-South Shore 50

Freeman 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40

Huron 58, Sturgis Brown 47

Langford 59, Wilmot 40

Menno 56, Irene-Wakonda 51

Miller 47, Platte-Geddes 30

Mitchell 64, Spearfish 39

New Underwood 47, Lyman 36

Pine Ridge 80, Crow Creek 73

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Wolsey-Wessington 36

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Aberdeen Central 26

St. Francis Indian 73, McLaughlin 64

Todd County 73, Mobridge-Pollock 17

Wakpala 66, Crazy Horse 63

Waubay/Summit 58, Northwestern 28

Winner 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 42

DAK-XII vs. NEC Conference Clash=

Canton 56, Webster 48

Dakota Valley 43, Groton Area 35

Dell Rapids 56, Milbank 32

Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Tiospa Zina Tribal 26

Lennox 50, Redfield/Doland 37

Madison 56, Britton-Hecla 32

Sioux Falls Christian 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 36

Tea Area 66, Deuel 35

Vermillion 57, Clark/Willow Lake 41

West Central 49, Hamlin 36

Highmore Action Club Classic=

Colome 70, Eureka/Bowdle 58

Ipswich 63, Philip 60

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores — Week 5

Sweeping With the Enemy 8, Curl Jam 5

Volk 11, Box Elder Bombers 2

Bedrockers 6, Broom Stackers 5

Rock Blockers 6, Sultans of Sweep 5

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.