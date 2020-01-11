Local results: Basketball, curling

High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 63, Ipswich 29
Baltic 55, Beresford 54
Chester 51, Garretson 38
Clark/Willow Lake 67, Wilmot 45
Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Alcester-Hudson 43
Freeman Academy/Marion 54, Mitchell Christian 46
Lennox 44, Pipestone, Minn. 31
Leola/Frederick 70, Waverly-South Shore 50
Pine Ridge 67, Lower Brule 41
Potter County 63, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 50
Rapid City Central 57, Pierre 48
Rapid City Stevens 74, Aberdeen Central 63
Sioux County, Neb. 52, Edgemont 25
Sioux Falls Christian 75, Unity Christian, Iowa 67
Sully Buttes 63, James Valley Christian 35
Kadoka Area Kougar Classic=
Rapid City Christian 56, Jones County 41
GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Deuel 21
Alcester-Hudson 37, Elkton-Lake Benton 19
Clark/Willow Lake 59, Wilmot 40
Faith 66, Harding County 34
Mitchell 60, Huron 52
Mitchell Christian 40, Freeman Academy/Marion 10
Pine Ridge 67, Lower Brule 41
Potter County 47, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 36
Rapid City Central 50, Pierre 47, OT
Rapid City Stevens 46, Aberdeen Central 30
Red Cloud 59, Belle Fourche 29
Sioux County, Neb. 43, Edgemont 36
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 37
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Watertown 36
Spearfish 48, Douglas 45
St. Thomas More 56, Bridgewater-Emery 27
Sully Buttes 49, James Valley Christian 31
Unity Christian, Iowa 56, Sioux Falls Christian 26
Waverly-South Shore 50, Leola/Frederick 20
West Central 62, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 39
CNOS Classic
Ponca, Neb. 52, Dakota Valley 39
Kadoka Area Kougar Classic
Rapid City Christian 51, Jones County 32
Mustang Seeds/DSU Classic
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31, Freeman 25, OT
Colman-Egan 41, Dell Rapids 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Ipswich 45
Flandreau 56, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 33
Hamlin 56, Tri-Valley 38
Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington 37
Redfield Holiday Classic=
Wolsey-Wessington 46, Northwestern 35
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores Week 2
Stone Cold 11, Scott’s Tots 2
Rockin the House 9, Kistler 0