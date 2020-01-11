Local results: Basketball, curling
Local results: Basketball, curling

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 63, Ipswich 29

Baltic 55, Beresford 54

Chester 51, Garretson 38

Clark/Willow Lake 67, Wilmot 45

Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Alcester-Hudson 43

Freeman Academy/Marion 54, Mitchell Christian 46

Lennox 44, Pipestone, Minn. 31

Leola/Frederick 70, Waverly-South Shore 50

Pine Ridge 67, Lower Brule 41

Potter County 63, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 50

Rapid City Central 57, Pierre 48

Rapid City Stevens 74, Aberdeen Central 63

Sioux County, Neb. 52, Edgemont 25

Sioux Falls Christian 75, Unity Christian, Iowa 67

Sully Buttes 63, James Valley Christian 35

Kadoka Area Kougar Classic=

Rapid City Christian 56, Jones County 41

GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Deuel 21

Alcester-Hudson 37, Elkton-Lake Benton 19

Clark/Willow Lake 59, Wilmot 40

Faith 66, Harding County 34

Mitchell 60, Huron 52

Mitchell Christian 40, Freeman Academy/Marion 10

Pine Ridge 67, Lower Brule 41

Potter County 47, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 36

Rapid City Central 50, Pierre 47, OT

Rapid City Stevens 46, Aberdeen Central 30

Red Cloud 59, Belle Fourche 29

Sioux County, Neb. 43, Edgemont 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 37

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Watertown 36

Spearfish 48, Douglas 45

St. Thomas More 56, Bridgewater-Emery 27

Sully Buttes 49, James Valley Christian 31

Unity Christian, Iowa 56, Sioux Falls Christian 26

Waverly-South Shore 50, Leola/Frederick 20

West Central 62, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 39

CNOS Classic

Ponca, Neb. 52, Dakota Valley 39

Kadoka Area Kougar Classic

Rapid City Christian 51, Jones County 32

Mustang Seeds/DSU Classic

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31, Freeman 25, OT

Colman-Egan 41, Dell Rapids 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Ipswich 45

Flandreau 56, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 33

Hamlin 56, Tri-Valley 38

Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington 37

Redfield Holiday Classic=

Wolsey-Wessington 46, Northwestern 35

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores Week 2

Stone Cold 11, Scott’s Tots 2

Rockin the House 9, Kistler 0

