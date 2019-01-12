Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS

Bison 53, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49

Campbell County, Wyo. 71, Rapid City Stevens 64

Chamberlain 46, Bon Homme 44

Chester 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 54

Dell Rapids 72, Milbank 44

Edmunds Central 74, Eureka/Bowdle 41

Gayville-Volin 66, Burke 62

Harrisburg 67, Douglas 35

Langford 71, Great Plains Lutheran 29

Luverne, Minn. 78, Garretson 61

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 55, Huron 36

Tea Area 95, Canton 56

Todd County 68, St. Francis Indian 52

Watertown 62, Sioux Falls Washington 45

Wright, Wyo. 63, Belle Fourche 52

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 61, Wilmot 48

Yankton 62, Aberdeen Central 29

281 Conference Tournament=

First Round

Highmore-Harrold 57, Hitchcock-Tulare 22

James Valley Christian 62, Wessington Springs 37

Jones County Tournament=

Championship

White River 97, Colome 41

Fifth Place

Stanley County 58, Kadoka Area 51

Seventh Place=

Bennett County 63, Philip 47

Third Place=

Jones County 49, Lyman 30

Pheasant Shoot-Out=

Little Wound 85, Groton Area 72

Parkston 62, Flandreau Indian 49

Redfield/Doland 63, Gregory 54

Timber Lake 63, Northwestern 52

Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic=

Fergus Falls, Minn. 67, Lower Brule 41

George-Little Rock, Iowa 66, Red Cloud 49

Hibbing, Minn. 69, Deubrook 31

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Sioux Center, Iowa 55

St. Thomas More 56, Unity Christian, Iowa 33

West River Tournament=

Championship=

Upton, Wyoming 69, Hot Springs 63, OT

Fifth Place

Edgemont 48, Newell 47

Seventh Place=

New Underwood 46, Moorcroft, Wyo. 23

Third Place=

Faith 55, Wall 49

GIRLS 

Belle Fourche 39, Wright, Wyo. 34

Burke 51, Gayville-Volin 35

Campbell County, Wyo. 52, Rapid City Stevens 40

Castlewood 57, Deuel 45

Chamberlain 37, Bon Homme 32

Chester 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 26

Edmunds Central 35, Eureka/Bowdle 24

Harrisburg 66, Unity Christian, Iowa 51

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 69, Bison 15

Hill City 48, Sundance, Wyo. 25

Luverne, Minn. 69, Garretson 55

New Underwood 42, White River 40

Scotland 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 46

Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 39

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 63, Huron 27

Sioux Falls Washington 70, Watertown 52

Tea Area 65, Canton 34

Todd County 79, St. Francis Indian 44

Yankton 49, Aberdeen Central 44

Dakota State University Classic=

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Arlington 40

Hartington-Newcastle, Neb. 48, Canistota 43

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 66, Hamlin 63

Little Wound 50, Kimball/White Lake 46

Menno 72, Lake Preston 55

Mitchell Christian 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22

Tri-Valley 63, Platte-Geddes 49

Viborg-Hurley 69, Waverly-South Shore 65

Hanson Corn Palace Classic=

Corsica/Stickney 56, DeSmet 40

Crofton, Neb. 48, Flandreau 35

Dell Rapids 76, Pine Ridge 44

Ethan 49, Warner 28

Freeman 46, Faulkton 42

Hanson 33, Sully Buttes 23

Irene-Wakonda 35, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32

Lennox 61, St. Thomas More 57, OT

Waubay/Summit 50, Avon 40

Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic=

Deubrook 80, McLaughlin 44

Fergus Falls, Minn. 68, Lower Brule 31

Red Cloud 59, George-Little Rock, Iowa 41

Sioux Center, Iowa 40, Sioux Falls Christian 34

West River Tournament=

Championship=

Faith 74, Edgemont 29

Fifth Place=

Rapid City Christian 48, Hot Springs 29

Seventh Place=

Oelrichs 58, Upton, Wyo. 49

Third Place=

Moorcroft, Wyo. 58, Newell 47

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores, Week 2

Curl Jam 7, Kistler 6

12 oz Curlers 8, The Van Buren Boys 5

Volk 6, Sultans of Sweep 3

Sweeping With the Enemy 12, Broom Stackers 1

