High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Bison 53, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49
Campbell County, Wyo. 71, Rapid City Stevens 64
Chamberlain 46, Bon Homme 44
Chester 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 54
Dell Rapids 72, Milbank 44
Edmunds Central 74, Eureka/Bowdle 41
Gayville-Volin 66, Burke 62
Harrisburg 67, Douglas 35
Langford 71, Great Plains Lutheran 29
Luverne, Minn. 78, Garretson 61
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 55, Huron 36
Tea Area 95, Canton 56
Todd County 68, St. Francis Indian 52
Watertown 62, Sioux Falls Washington 45
Wright, Wyo. 63, Belle Fourche 52
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 61, Wilmot 48
Yankton 62, Aberdeen Central 29
281 Conference Tournament=
First Round
Highmore-Harrold 57, Hitchcock-Tulare 22
James Valley Christian 62, Wessington Springs 37
Jones County Tournament=
Championship
White River 97, Colome 41
Fifth Place
Stanley County 58, Kadoka Area 51
Seventh Place=
Bennett County 63, Philip 47
Third Place=
Jones County 49, Lyman 30
Pheasant Shoot-Out=
Little Wound 85, Groton Area 72
Parkston 62, Flandreau Indian 49
Redfield/Doland 63, Gregory 54
Timber Lake 63, Northwestern 52
Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic=
Fergus Falls, Minn. 67, Lower Brule 41
George-Little Rock, Iowa 66, Red Cloud 49
Hibbing, Minn. 69, Deubrook 31
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Sioux Center, Iowa 55
St. Thomas More 56, Unity Christian, Iowa 33
West River Tournament=
Championship=
Upton, Wyoming 69, Hot Springs 63, OT
Fifth Place
Edgemont 48, Newell 47
Seventh Place=
New Underwood 46, Moorcroft, Wyo. 23
Third Place=
Faith 55, Wall 49
GIRLS
Belle Fourche 39, Wright, Wyo. 34
Burke 51, Gayville-Volin 35
Campbell County, Wyo. 52, Rapid City Stevens 40
Castlewood 57, Deuel 45
Chamberlain 37, Bon Homme 32
Chester 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 26
Edmunds Central 35, Eureka/Bowdle 24
Harrisburg 66, Unity Christian, Iowa 51
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 69, Bison 15
Hill City 48, Sundance, Wyo. 25
Luverne, Minn. 69, Garretson 55
New Underwood 42, White River 40
Scotland 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 46
Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 39
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 63, Huron 27
Sioux Falls Washington 70, Watertown 52
Tea Area 65, Canton 34
Todd County 79, St. Francis Indian 44
Yankton 49, Aberdeen Central 44
Dakota State University Classic=
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Arlington 40
Hartington-Newcastle, Neb. 48, Canistota 43
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 66, Hamlin 63
Little Wound 50, Kimball/White Lake 46
Menno 72, Lake Preston 55
Mitchell Christian 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
Tri-Valley 63, Platte-Geddes 49
Viborg-Hurley 69, Waverly-South Shore 65
Hanson Corn Palace Classic=
Corsica/Stickney 56, DeSmet 40
Crofton, Neb. 48, Flandreau 35
Dell Rapids 76, Pine Ridge 44
Ethan 49, Warner 28
Freeman 46, Faulkton 42
Hanson 33, Sully Buttes 23
Irene-Wakonda 35, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32
Lennox 61, St. Thomas More 57, OT
Waubay/Summit 50, Avon 40
Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic=
Deubrook 80, McLaughlin 44
Fergus Falls, Minn. 68, Lower Brule 31
Red Cloud 59, George-Little Rock, Iowa 41
Sioux Center, Iowa 40, Sioux Falls Christian 34
West River Tournament=
Championship=
Faith 74, Edgemont 29
Fifth Place=
Rapid City Christian 48, Hot Springs 29
Seventh Place=
Oelrichs 58, Upton, Wyo. 49
Third Place=
Moorcroft, Wyo. 58, Newell 47
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores, Week 2
Curl Jam 7, Kistler 6
12 oz Curlers 8, The Van Buren Boys 5
Volk 6, Sultans of Sweep 3
Sweeping With the Enemy 12, Broom Stackers 1