You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local results: Basketball, gymnastics, curling
agate

Local results: Basketball, gymnastics, curling

{{featured_button_text}}

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS

Belle Fourche 68, Bowman County, N.D. 56

Brookings 68, Fairmont, Minn. 67

Huron 58, Aberdeen Central 49

Ipswich 58, James Valley Christian 51

Lead-Deadwood 41, Hot Springs 23

McLaughlin 86, Miller 67

Mobridge-Pollock 67, Ellendale, N.D. 25

Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Flandreau Indian 66

Potter County 57, Wolsey-Wessington 47

Rapid City Central 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 50, Rapid City Stevens 47

Waubay/Summit 58, Faulkton 55

Yankton 58, Sturgis Brown 29

DVC Tournament

Championship

Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Arlington 57

Third Place

Colman-Egan 55, Lake Preston 43

Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Aberdeen Christian 70, Corsica/Stickney 59

Bridgewater-Emery 57, Faith 40

Canistota 65, White River 43

DeSmet 67, Viborg-Hurley 56

Parkston 56, Aberdeen Roncalli 45

Platte-Geddes 57, Hanson 42

Tea Area 58, Clark/Willow Lake 49

St. Thomas More 57, Sioux Valley 48

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Edgemont 43, Hay Springs, Neb. 22

GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 53, Huron 47

Belle Fourche 36, Bowman County, N.D. 29

Brookings 47, Fairmont, Minn. 39

Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Dell Rapids 35

Faulkton 61, Waubay/Summit 39

Florence/Henry 65, Great Plains Lutheran 34

Ipswich 45, James Valley Christian 35

Lead-Deadwood 44, Hot Springs 39

Mobridge-Pollock 59, Ellendale, N.D. 31

New Underwood 34, Wall 32

Potter County 59, Wolsey-Wessington 52

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Brandon Valley 53

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 58, Rapid City Stevens 40

Yankton 53, Sturgis Brown 29

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Third Place

Arlington 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 31

Great Plains Conference Classic

Centerville 54, Alcester-Hudson 43

Marty Indian 53, Freeman Academy/Marion 36

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

3rd Place

Lemmon 51, Timber Lake 44

5th Place

Harding County 52, Bison 38

7th Place

McIntosh 55, Tiospaye Topa 20

Championship

Faith 65, Dupree 38

Gymnastics

2020 Gym-O-Rama

Saturday

Team Scores

1. Dickinson, 146.225; 2. Pierre, 132.175; 3. Rapid City Stevens, 128.900; 4. Hot Springs, 124.950; 5. Chamberlain, 121.375; 6. Rapid City Central, 111.725.

All Around

1. Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.600; 2. Mikah Moser, Pierre, 36.975; 3. Brinklyn , 36.450; 4. Ciara Sieveke, Central, 36.200; 5.Kendall Diehl, Stevens, 34,625; 6. Brooklyn Deguzman, Dickinson, 34.625; 7. Emirra Returns, Stevens, 34.025; 8. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 32.875; 9. Matayah Yellow Mule, Central, 32.325; 10. Peyton Stewart, Hot Springs, 32.125.

Vault

1. Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.600; 2. Mikah Moser, Pierre, 9.550; 3. Amy Fridley, Dickinson, 9.500; 4. Brinklyn Schmacher, Dickinson , 9.450; 5. Emirra Returns, Stevens, 9.300; 6. Ciara Sieveke, Central, 9.200; 7. Anna Clifton, Dickinson, 9.100; 8. Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs, 8.950; 9. Kendall Diehl, Stevens, 8.800; 9. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 8.800.

Bars

1, Mikah Moser, Pierre, 9.400; 2. Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.2500; 3. Ciara Sieveke, Central, 9.00; 3, Brinklyn Schumacher, Dickinson, 9.000; 5. Brooklyn Deguzman, Dickinson, 8.925; 6. Addison Fitterer, 8.800; 7. Any Fridley, Dickinson, 8.650; 8. Kendall Diehl, Stevens, 8.550; 9. Peyton Stewart, Hot Springs, 8.525; 10. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 7.975.

Balance Beam

1. Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.250; 2. Brinklyn Schumacher, Dickinson, 9.175; 4. Ciara Sieveke, Central, 8.750; 5. Mayah Yellow Mule, Central, 8.650; 6. Addison Fitterer, Dickinson 8.550; 7. Mikah Moser, Pierre, 8.500; 8. Kendal Diehl, Stevens, 8.350; 9. Reece Lowe, Central, 8.200; 10. Brooklyn Deguzman, Dickinson, 8.075.

Floor

1. Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.550; 2. Nikah Moser, PierreBrinklyn Schumacher, Dickinson,9.000; 3. Amy Fridley, Dickinson, 9.425; 4. Ciara Sieveke, Stevens, 9.425; 5. Emirra Returns, Stevens, 9.050; 6. Brooklyn Deguzman, Dickinson, 8.975; 7. Kendall Dahl, Stevens, 8.935; 8. Brinklyn Schuacher, Dickinson, 8.825; 9. Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs, 8.650; 10. Emerie Stephens, Pierre, 8.625; 10. Addison Fittner, Pierre, 8.625.

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores Week 4

The Van Buren Boys 13, Broom Stackers 6

12 oz Curlers 13, Rock Blockers 1

Bedrockers 8, Sweeping With the Enemy 5

Kings of the House 10, Kistler 3

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News