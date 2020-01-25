Local results: Basketball, gymnastics, curling

High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Belle Fourche 68, Bowman County, N.D. 56
Brookings 68, Fairmont, Minn. 67
Huron 58, Aberdeen Central 49
Ipswich 58, James Valley Christian 51
Lead-Deadwood 41, Hot Springs 23
McLaughlin 86, Miller 67
Mobridge-Pollock 67, Ellendale, N.D. 25
Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Flandreau Indian 66
Potter County 57, Wolsey-Wessington 47
Rapid City Central 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 50, Rapid City Stevens 47
Waubay/Summit 58, Faulkton 55
Yankton 58, Sturgis Brown 29
DVC Tournament
Championship
Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Arlington 57
Third Place
Colman-Egan 55, Lake Preston 43
Hanson Corn Palace Classic
Aberdeen Christian 70, Corsica/Stickney 59
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Faith 40
Canistota 65, White River 43
DeSmet 67, Viborg-Hurley 56
Parkston 56, Aberdeen Roncalli 45
Platte-Geddes 57, Hanson 42
Tea Area 58, Clark/Willow Lake 49
St. Thomas More 57, Sioux Valley 48
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Edgemont 43, Hay Springs, Neb. 22
GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 53, Huron 47
Belle Fourche 36, Bowman County, N.D. 29
Brookings 47, Fairmont, Minn. 39
Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Dell Rapids 35
Faulkton 61, Waubay/Summit 39
Florence/Henry 65, Great Plains Lutheran 34
Ipswich 45, James Valley Christian 35
Lead-Deadwood 44, Hot Springs 39
Mobridge-Pollock 59, Ellendale, N.D. 31
New Underwood 34, Wall 32
Potter County 59, Wolsey-Wessington 52
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Brandon Valley 53
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 58, Rapid City Stevens 40
Yankton 53, Sturgis Brown 29
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Third Place
Arlington 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 31
Great Plains Conference Classic
Centerville 54, Alcester-Hudson 43
Marty Indian 53, Freeman Academy/Marion 36
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
3rd Place
Lemmon 51, Timber Lake 44
5th Place
Harding County 52, Bison 38
7th Place
McIntosh 55, Tiospaye Topa 20
Championship
Faith 65, Dupree 38
Gymnastics
2020 Gym-O-Rama
Saturday
Team Scores
1. Dickinson, 146.225; 2. Pierre, 132.175; 3. Rapid City Stevens, 128.900; 4. Hot Springs, 124.950; 5. Chamberlain, 121.375; 6. Rapid City Central, 111.725.
All Around
1. Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.600; 2. Mikah Moser, Pierre, 36.975; 3. Brinklyn , 36.450; 4. Ciara Sieveke, Central, 36.200; 5.Kendall Diehl, Stevens, 34,625; 6. Brooklyn Deguzman, Dickinson, 34.625; 7. Emirra Returns, Stevens, 34.025; 8. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 32.875; 9. Matayah Yellow Mule, Central, 32.325; 10. Peyton Stewart, Hot Springs, 32.125.
Vault
1. Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.600; 2. Mikah Moser, Pierre, 9.550; 3. Amy Fridley, Dickinson, 9.500; 4. Brinklyn Schmacher, Dickinson , 9.450; 5. Emirra Returns, Stevens, 9.300; 6. Ciara Sieveke, Central, 9.200; 7. Anna Clifton, Dickinson, 9.100; 8. Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs, 8.950; 9. Kendall Diehl, Stevens, 8.800; 9. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 8.800.
Bars
1, Mikah Moser, Pierre, 9.400; 2. Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.2500; 3. Ciara Sieveke, Central, 9.00; 3, Brinklyn Schumacher, Dickinson, 9.000; 5. Brooklyn Deguzman, Dickinson, 8.925; 6. Addison Fitterer, 8.800; 7. Any Fridley, Dickinson, 8.650; 8. Kendall Diehl, Stevens, 8.550; 9. Peyton Stewart, Hot Springs, 8.525; 10. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 7.975.
Balance Beam
1. Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.250; 2. Brinklyn Schumacher, Dickinson, 9.175; 4. Ciara Sieveke, Central, 8.750; 5. Mayah Yellow Mule, Central, 8.650; 6. Addison Fitterer, Dickinson 8.550; 7. Mikah Moser, Pierre, 8.500; 8. Kendal Diehl, Stevens, 8.350; 9. Reece Lowe, Central, 8.200; 10. Brooklyn Deguzman, Dickinson, 8.075.
Floor
1. Ayanna Fossum, Dickinson, 9.550; 2. Nikah Moser, PierreBrinklyn Schumacher, Dickinson,9.000; 3. Amy Fridley, Dickinson, 9.425; 4. Ciara Sieveke, Stevens, 9.425; 5. Emirra Returns, Stevens, 9.050; 6. Brooklyn Deguzman, Dickinson, 8.975; 7. Kendall Dahl, Stevens, 8.935; 8. Brinklyn Schuacher, Dickinson, 8.825; 9. Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs, 8.650; 10. Emerie Stephens, Pierre, 8.625; 10. Addison Fittner, Pierre, 8.625.
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores Week 4
The Van Buren Boys 13, Broom Stackers 6
12 oz Curlers 13, Rock Blockers 1
Bedrockers 8, Sweeping With the Enemy 5
Kings of the House 10, Kistler 3