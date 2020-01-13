Local Results: Basketball, Gymnastics, Hockey, Wrestling
agate

Local Results: Basketball, Gymnastics, Hockey, Wrestling

  • Updated

BASKETBALL

High School

South Dakota Media Polls

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 13 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

BOYS

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (13);6-1;80;1

2. Yankton (2);6-2;64;2

3. Huron (2);5-1;57;3

4. S.F. O’Gorman (1);6-2;49;5

5. S.F. Roosevelt;5-2;18;4

Receiving votes: Lincoln 2.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (17);7-0;89;1

2. S.F. Christian (1);6-1;70;2

3. Sioux Valley;8-0;48;4

4. Dakota Valley;6-1;37;3

5. Lennox;6-1;15;5

Receiving votes: Crow Creek 8, Tiospa Zina 3.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (13);4-0;84;1

2. De Smet (4);5-1;70;2

3. White River (1);6-0;60;3

4. Aberdeen Christian;7-1;20;T-5

5. Lyman;6-1;16;T-5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 11, Howard 6, Canistota 3.

GIRLS

Class AA

1. S.F. O’Gorman (18);7-0;90;1

2. R.C. Stevens;9-0;72;2

3. Harrisburg;8-0;51;3

4. S.F. Washington;4-1;37;4

5. S.F. Lincoln;4-2;20;5

Class A

1. Winner (13);8-0;84;1

2. Lennox (4);8-0;76;2

3. St. Thomas More (1);7-0;55;3

4. McCook Central-Montrose;5-0;33;4

5. Crow Creek;9-0;19;5

Receiving votes: West Central 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (16);6-0;88;1

2. De Smet (2);7-0;71;2

3. Ethan;6-0;54;3

4. White River;6-1;31;5

5. Castlewood;4-2;14;4

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 9, Langford Area 2, Howard 1.

MONDAY'S SCORES

Girls

Viborg-Hurley 60, Alcester-Hudson 39

Lake Preston 48, Iroquois 42

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 49, St. Francis Indian 34

Summit/Waubay 66, Webster Area 50

Wilmot 35, Great Plains Lutheran 28

Corsica-Stickney 62, Platte-Geddes 29

Castlewood 58, Florence-Henry 38

Boys

Bridgewater-Emery 55, Colman-Egan 41

Viborg-Hurley 82, Alcester-Hudson 35

Tri-State, N.D. 57, Waverly-South Shore 44

Ortonville, Minn. 62, Sisseton 60

GYMNASTICS

High School

MONDAY'S SCORES

Yankton Triangular

Harrisburg 139.400, Brookings 136.900, Yankton 135.800

HOCKEY

SDAHA High School

As of Jan. 12, 2020

BOYS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Sioux Falls #1;9;1;0;0;18;52;19

Brookings;8;1;1;0;17;48;20

Rushmore;6;1;1;1;14;39;26

Sioux Center;6;4;0;0;12;52;34

Huron;6;4;0;0;12;58;49

Watertown;4;5;1;0;9;30;36

Sioux Falls #2;4;5;1;0;9;29;39

Oahe;3;2;0;2;8;44;29

Mitchell;2;6;2;0;6;31;44

Yankton;0;9;0;1;1;27;87

Aberdeen;0;6;0;0;0;12;38

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Friday, Jan. 10

Sioux Falls #2 2, Brookings 2

Huron 5, Oahe 4

Saturday, Jan. 11

Rushmore 4, Mitchell 4

Oahe 5, Aberdeen 2

Brookings 7, Sioux Falls #2 1

Sioux Falls #1 7, Huron 4

Watertown 4, Yankton 3

Sunday, Jan. 12

Rushmore 5, Mitchell 3

Sioux Falls #1 5, Watertown 2

Brookings 7, Yankton 1

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Friday, Jan. 17

Rushmore at Huron, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Rushmore at Yankton, 6:30 p.m.

Sioux Center at Huron, 7 p.m.

Oahe at Mitchell, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Rushmore at Yankton, 12 p.m.

Mitchell at Sioux Center, 10:45 a.m.

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team;G;A;Pts

Brown, Sioux Center;19;15;34

Duba, Huron;17;13;30

Schlitz, Huron;16;10;26

Kjelden, Brookings;15;8;23

Kameran, Sioux City;10;13;23

Malwitz, S.Falls #1;10;12;22

Wedin, Oahe;8;11;19

Erickson, S.Falls #1;11;8;19

Weber, Yankton;15;3;18

Delzer, Rushmore;9;8;17

Brown, Rushmore;3;14;17

Siegel, S.Falls #1;6;11;17

GIRLS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Aberdeen;9;1;0;0;18;89;14

Sioux Falls;8;0;0;0;16;60;10

Brookings;6;3;0;1;13;32;30

Mitchell;5;4;0;0;10;44;42

Sioux Center;5;8;0;0;10;36;64

Watertown;3;5;0;0;6;23;39

Huron;2;7;0;1;5;20;47

Oahe;2;5;0;0;4;17;50

Rushmore;1;6;0;0;2;17;42

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Friday, Jan. 10

Aberdeen 8, Mitchell 4

Brookings 2, Sioux Center 1

Saturday, Jan. 11

Aberdeen 13, Oahe 1

Mitchell 5, Sioux Center 4

Sioux Falls 4, Brookings 0

Sunday, Jan. 12

Sioux Center 2, Huron 1

Aberdeen 7, Brookings 2

Oahe 5, Rushmore 4

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Friday, Jan. 17

Mitchell at Sioux Falls, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Oahe at Mitchell, 11:30 a.m.

Sioux Falls at Huron, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Rushmore, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Aberdeen at Rushmore, 12 p.m.

Oahe at Sioux Falls, 1:15 p.m.

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team;G;A;Pts

Holland, Aberdeen;30;12;42

Eckhoff, Aberdeen;17;15;32

Halverson, S.Falls;14;13;27

Harbaugh, S.Falls;13;10;23

Dean, Aberdeen;5;13;18

Orr, Aberdeen;9;9;18

Myer, Brookings;9;9;18

Amick, Mitchell;12;6;18

Grosdidier, Mitchell;14;3;17

Podoll, Aberdeen;5;11;16

Barber, Brookings;8;8;16

Lloyd, Watertown;14;2;16

WRESTLING

High School

Monday's scores

Brookings 46, Yankton 24

Brookings 46, S.F. Roosevelt 28

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Local Babe Ruth leagues to form

The Rapid City Baseball Association has announced that registration for the 2020 RCBA Babe Ruth Baseball is ongoing. Registration will conclud…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News