Local Results: Basketball, Gymnastics, Hockey, Wrestling

BASKETBALL
High School
South Dakota Media Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 13 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
BOYS
Class AA
1. Brandon Valley (13);6-1;80;1
2. Yankton (2);6-2;64;2
3. Huron (2);5-1;57;3
4. S.F. O’Gorman (1);6-2;49;5
5. S.F. Roosevelt;5-2;18;4
Receiving votes: Lincoln 2.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (17);7-0;89;1
2. S.F. Christian (1);6-1;70;2
3. Sioux Valley;8-0;48;4
4. Dakota Valley;6-1;37;3
5. Lennox;6-1;15;5
Receiving votes: Crow Creek 8, Tiospa Zina 3.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (13);4-0;84;1
2. De Smet (4);5-1;70;2
3. White River (1);6-0;60;3
4. Aberdeen Christian;7-1;20;T-5
5. Lyman;6-1;16;T-5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 11, Howard 6, Canistota 3.
GIRLS
Class AA
1. S.F. O’Gorman (18);7-0;90;1
2. R.C. Stevens;9-0;72;2
3. Harrisburg;8-0;51;3
4. S.F. Washington;4-1;37;4
5. S.F. Lincoln;4-2;20;5
Class A
1. Winner (13);8-0;84;1
2. Lennox (4);8-0;76;2
3. St. Thomas More (1);7-0;55;3
4. McCook Central-Montrose;5-0;33;4
5. Crow Creek;9-0;19;5
Receiving votes: West Central 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (16);6-0;88;1
2. De Smet (2);7-0;71;2
3. Ethan;6-0;54;3
4. White River;6-1;31;5
5. Castlewood;4-2;14;4
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 9, Langford Area 2, Howard 1.
MONDAY'S SCORES
Girls
Viborg-Hurley 60, Alcester-Hudson 39
Lake Preston 48, Iroquois 42
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 49, St. Francis Indian 34
Summit/Waubay 66, Webster Area 50
Wilmot 35, Great Plains Lutheran 28
Corsica-Stickney 62, Platte-Geddes 29
Castlewood 58, Florence-Henry 38
Boys
Bridgewater-Emery 55, Colman-Egan 41
Viborg-Hurley 82, Alcester-Hudson 35
Tri-State, N.D. 57, Waverly-South Shore 44
Ortonville, Minn. 62, Sisseton 60
GYMNASTICS
High School
MONDAY'S SCORES
Yankton Triangular
Harrisburg 139.400, Brookings 136.900, Yankton 135.800
HOCKEY
SDAHA High School
As of Jan. 12, 2020
BOYS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Sioux Falls #1;9;1;0;0;18;52;19
Brookings;8;1;1;0;17;48;20
Rushmore;6;1;1;1;14;39;26
Sioux Center;6;4;0;0;12;52;34
Huron;6;4;0;0;12;58;49
Watertown;4;5;1;0;9;30;36
Sioux Falls #2;4;5;1;0;9;29;39
Oahe;3;2;0;2;8;44;29
Mitchell;2;6;2;0;6;31;44
Yankton;0;9;0;1;1;27;87
Aberdeen;0;6;0;0;0;12;38
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Friday, Jan. 10
Sioux Falls #2 2, Brookings 2
Huron 5, Oahe 4
Saturday, Jan. 11
Rushmore 4, Mitchell 4
Oahe 5, Aberdeen 2
Brookings 7, Sioux Falls #2 1
Sioux Falls #1 7, Huron 4
Watertown 4, Yankton 3
Sunday, Jan. 12
Rushmore 5, Mitchell 3
Sioux Falls #1 5, Watertown 2
Brookings 7, Yankton 1
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Friday, Jan. 17
Rushmore at Huron, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Rushmore at Yankton, 6:30 p.m.
Sioux Center at Huron, 7 p.m.
Oahe at Mitchell, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Rushmore at Yankton, 12 p.m.
Mitchell at Sioux Center, 10:45 a.m.
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team;G;A;Pts
Brown, Sioux Center;19;15;34
Duba, Huron;17;13;30
Schlitz, Huron;16;10;26
Kjelden, Brookings;15;8;23
Kameran, Sioux City;10;13;23
Malwitz, S.Falls #1;10;12;22
Wedin, Oahe;8;11;19
Erickson, S.Falls #1;11;8;19
Weber, Yankton;15;3;18
Delzer, Rushmore;9;8;17
Brown, Rushmore;3;14;17
Siegel, S.Falls #1;6;11;17
GIRLS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Aberdeen;9;1;0;0;18;89;14
Sioux Falls;8;0;0;0;16;60;10
Brookings;6;3;0;1;13;32;30
Mitchell;5;4;0;0;10;44;42
Sioux Center;5;8;0;0;10;36;64
Watertown;3;5;0;0;6;23;39
Huron;2;7;0;1;5;20;47
Oahe;2;5;0;0;4;17;50
Rushmore;1;6;0;0;2;17;42
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Friday, Jan. 10
Aberdeen 8, Mitchell 4
Brookings 2, Sioux Center 1
Saturday, Jan. 11
Aberdeen 13, Oahe 1
Mitchell 5, Sioux Center 4
Sioux Falls 4, Brookings 0
Sunday, Jan. 12
Sioux Center 2, Huron 1
Aberdeen 7, Brookings 2
Oahe 5, Rushmore 4
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Friday, Jan. 17
Mitchell at Sioux Falls, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Oahe at Mitchell, 11:30 a.m.
Sioux Falls at Huron, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Rushmore, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Aberdeen at Rushmore, 12 p.m.
Oahe at Sioux Falls, 1:15 p.m.
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team;G;A;Pts
Holland, Aberdeen;30;12;42
Eckhoff, Aberdeen;17;15;32
Halverson, S.Falls;14;13;27
Harbaugh, S.Falls;13;10;23
Dean, Aberdeen;5;13;18
Orr, Aberdeen;9;9;18
Myer, Brookings;9;9;18
Amick, Mitchell;12;6;18
Grosdidier, Mitchell;14;3;17
Podoll, Aberdeen;5;11;16
Barber, Brookings;8;8;16
Lloyd, Watertown;14;2;16
WRESTLING
High School
Monday's scores
Brookings 46, Yankton 24
Brookings 46, S.F. Roosevelt 28