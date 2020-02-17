Local Results | Basketball, Hockey

BASKETBALL
High School
South Dakota Media Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Polls for the week of Feb. 17 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
BOYS
Class AA
1. Yankton (7);13-3;82;1
2. Brandon Valley (7);11-4;75;2
3. S.F. O’Gorman (5);12-4;71;3
4. Huron;11-4;28;4
5. S.F. Roosevelt;11-5;26;5
Receiving votes: R.C. Stevens 2, Watertown 1.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (19);15-0;95;1
2. Sioux Valley;16-1;75;2
3. Crow Creek;15-1;40;5
4. S.F. Christian;13-4;37;4
5. Lennox;15-2;27;3
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 11.
Class B
1. Aberdeen Christian (10);17-2;82;3
2. De Smet (7);15-2;77;1
3. Viborg-Hurley (1);15-3;50;2
4. White River;15-2;36;4
5. Canistota (1);14-3;35;RV
Receiving votes: Hanson 4, Arlington 1.
GIRLS
Class AA
1. S.F. O’Gorman (19);17-0;95;1
2. R.C. Stevens;16-1;76;2
3. Harrisburg;14-2;50;4
4. S.F. Lincoln;12-4;45;3
5. Yankton;10-5;19;5
Class A
1. Winner (19);16-0;95;1
2. Lennox;16-1;72;2
3. St. Thomas More;15-1;57;3
4. Crow Creek;16-1;36;4
5. Flandreau;14-2;15;RV
Receiving votes: Hamlin 9, Red Cloud 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (19);19-0;95;1
2. Ethan;17-1;76;2
3. De Smet;14-4;34;3
4. Faith;16-2;21;5
5. Faulkton Area;16-2;18;NR
Receiving votes: Langford Area 16, Howard 15, Castlewood 10.
MONDAY'S SCORES
High School Girls
Crow Creek 79, Mobridge-Pollock 48
Highmore-Harrold 61, Iroquois-Doland 25
Flandreau Indian School 48, Centerville 38
Avon 54, Gayville-Volin 32
Wilmot 47, Hankinson, N.D. 42
High School Boys
S.F. Washington 53, Watertown 38
Crow Creek 67, Mobridge-Pollock 54
Flandreau Indian School 72, Centerville 58
Platte-Geddes 61, Scotland 36
HOCKEY
SDAHA High School
As of Feb. 16, 2020
BOYS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Sioux Falls #1;14;1;0;0;28;79;28
Sioux Center;14;5;0;0;28;110;62
Brookings;12;2;1;0;25;68;31
Rushmore;9;5;1;2;21;73;54
Oahe;9;5;0;2;20;88;66
Huron;8;5;0;1;17;79;71
Watertown;7;8;1;0;15;53;53
Sioux Falls #2;6;7;1;0;13;46;55
Mitchell;5;12;2;0;12;69;95
Aberdeen;2;14;0;0;4;35;86
Yankton;0;16;0;1;1;52;153
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Friday, Feb. 14
Mitchell 13, Yankton 1
Oahe 5, Rushmore 4 OT
Saturday, Feb. 15
Sioux Center 7, Oahe 3
Watertown 4, Aberdeen 2
Sioux Falls #1 7, Mitchell 1
Sunday, Feb. 16
Oahe 5, Sioux Center 1
Sioux Falls #1 6, Aberdeen 1
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Friday, Feb. 21
Sioux Falls #1 at Sioux Falls #2, 5:45
Aberdeen at Huron, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Aberdeen at Sioux Falls #2, 3:45 p.m.
Yankton at Huron, 6 p.m.
Oahe at Sioux Falls #1, 6:15 p.m.
Watertown at Brookings, 6:45 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Aberdeen at Sioux Falls #1, 11:30 a.m.
Oahe at Sioux Falls #2, 12:45 p.m.
Huron at Brookings, 12:45 p.m.
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team;G;A;Pts
Brown, Sioux Center;38;28;66
Duba, Huron;23;18;41
Kamerman, Sioux City;19;22;41
Wedin, Oahe;12;26;38
Weber, Yankton;27;11;38
Schlitz, Huron;21;15;36
Malwitz, S.Falls #1;17;19;36
Lief, Oahe;17;12;29
Delzer, Rushmore;13;16;29
Siegel, S.Falls #1;11;17;28
GIRLS VARSITY
Team W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Sioux Falls;15;0;0;0;30;141;17
Aberdeen;14;1;0;0;28;146;18
Brookings;10;4;0;1;21;66;44
Mitchell;10;5;0;0;20;98;53
Sioux Center;7;9;0;0;14;48;76
Watertown;5;9;0;1;11;36;81
Oahe;4;11;0;0;8;37;99
Huron;3;12;0;1;7;34;85
Rushmore;1;15;0;0;2;24;127
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Sioux Falls 12, Huron 2
Thursday, Feb. 13
Aberdeen 10, Huron 1
Mitchell 8, Watertown 3
Friday, Feb. 14
Aberdeen 11, Watertown 0
Saturday, Feb. 15
Sioux Center 5, Oahe 4
Brookings 4, Huron 3
Sioux Falls 18, Rushmore 0
Sunday, Feb. 16
Aberdeen 6, Brookings 2
Sioux Center 5, Oahe 4
Mitchell 5, Huron 1
Sioux Falls 14, Rushmore 0
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Saturday, Feb. 22
Sioux Falls at Aberdeen, 2 p.m.
Watertown at Brookings, 2 p.m.
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team;G;A;Pts
Holland, Aberdeen;45;22;67
Halverson, S.Falls;34;26;60
Harbaugh, S.Falls;29;25;54
Eckhoff, Aberdeen;25;25;50
Amick, Mitchell;24;15;39
Mork, S.Falls;20;19;39
Dean, Aberdeen;13;25;38
Jarman, Mitchell;29;9;38
Orr, Aberdeen;19;16;35
Myer, Brookings;17;16;33
Barber, Brookings;19;14;33