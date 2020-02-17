Local Results | Basketball, Hockey
Local Results | Basketball, Hockey

BASKETBALL

High School

South Dakota Media Polls

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Polls for the week of Feb. 17 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

BOYS

Class AA

1. Yankton (7);13-3;82;1

2. Brandon Valley (7);11-4;75;2

3. S.F. O’Gorman (5);12-4;71;3

4. Huron;11-4;28;4

5. S.F. Roosevelt;11-5;26;5

Receiving votes: R.C. Stevens 2, Watertown 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (19);15-0;95;1

2. Sioux Valley;16-1;75;2

3. Crow Creek;15-1;40;5

4. S.F. Christian;13-4;37;4

5. Lennox;15-2;27;3

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 11.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (10);17-2;82;3

2. De Smet (7);15-2;77;1

3. Viborg-Hurley (1);15-3;50;2

4. White River;15-2;36;4

5. Canistota (1);14-3;35;RV

Receiving votes: Hanson 4, Arlington 1.

GIRLS

Class AA

1. S.F. O’Gorman (19);17-0;95;1

2. R.C. Stevens;16-1;76;2

3. Harrisburg;14-2;50;4

4. S.F. Lincoln;12-4;45;3

5. Yankton;10-5;19;5

Class A

1. Winner (19);16-0;95;1

2. Lennox;16-1;72;2

3. St. Thomas More;15-1;57;3

4. Crow Creek;16-1;36;4

5. Flandreau;14-2;15;RV

Receiving votes: Hamlin 9, Red Cloud 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (19);19-0;95;1

2. Ethan;17-1;76;2

3. De Smet;14-4;34;3

4. Faith;16-2;21;5

5. Faulkton Area;16-2;18;NR

Receiving votes: Langford Area 16, Howard 15, Castlewood 10.

MONDAY'S SCORES

High School Girls

Crow Creek 79, Mobridge-Pollock 48

Highmore-Harrold 61, Iroquois-Doland 25

Flandreau Indian School 48, Centerville 38

Avon 54, Gayville-Volin 32

Wilmot 47, Hankinson, N.D. 42

High School Boys

S.F. Washington 53, Watertown 38

Crow Creek 67, Mobridge-Pollock 54

Flandreau Indian School 72, Centerville 58

Platte-Geddes 61, Scotland 36

HOCKEY

SDAHA High School

As of Feb. 16, 2020

BOYS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Sioux Falls #1;14;1;0;0;28;79;28

Sioux Center;14;5;0;0;28;110;62

Brookings;12;2;1;0;25;68;31

Rushmore;9;5;1;2;21;73;54

Oahe;9;5;0;2;20;88;66

Huron;8;5;0;1;17;79;71

Watertown;7;8;1;0;15;53;53

Sioux Falls #2;6;7;1;0;13;46;55

Mitchell;5;12;2;0;12;69;95

Aberdeen;2;14;0;0;4;35;86

Yankton;0;16;0;1;1;52;153

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Friday, Feb. 14

Mitchell 13, Yankton 1

Oahe 5, Rushmore 4 OT

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sioux Center 7, Oahe 3

Watertown 4, Aberdeen 2

Sioux Falls #1 7, Mitchell 1

Sunday, Feb. 16

Oahe 5, Sioux Center 1

Sioux Falls #1 6, Aberdeen 1

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Friday, Feb. 21

Sioux Falls #1 at Sioux Falls #2, 5:45

Aberdeen at Huron, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Aberdeen at Sioux Falls #2, 3:45 p.m.

Yankton at Huron, 6 p.m.

Oahe at Sioux Falls #1, 6:15 p.m.

Watertown at Brookings, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Aberdeen at Sioux Falls #1, 11:30 a.m.

Oahe at Sioux Falls #2, 12:45 p.m.

Huron at Brookings, 12:45 p.m.

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team;G;A;Pts

Brown, Sioux Center;38;28;66

Duba, Huron;23;18;41

Kamerman, Sioux City;19;22;41

Wedin, Oahe;12;26;38

Weber, Yankton;27;11;38

Schlitz, Huron;21;15;36

Malwitz, S.Falls #1;17;19;36

Lief, Oahe;17;12;29

Delzer, Rushmore;13;16;29

Siegel, S.Falls #1;11;17;28

GIRLS VARSITY

Team W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Sioux Falls;15;0;0;0;30;141;17

Aberdeen;14;1;0;0;28;146;18

Brookings;10;4;0;1;21;66;44

Mitchell;10;5;0;0;20;98;53

Sioux Center;7;9;0;0;14;48;76

Watertown;5;9;0;1;11;36;81

Oahe;4;11;0;0;8;37;99

Huron;3;12;0;1;7;34;85

Rushmore;1;15;0;0;2;24;127

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Sioux Falls 12, Huron 2

Thursday, Feb. 13

Aberdeen 10, Huron 1

Mitchell 8, Watertown 3

Friday, Feb. 14

Aberdeen 11, Watertown 0

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sioux Center 5, Oahe 4

Brookings 4, Huron 3

Sioux Falls 18, Rushmore 0

Sunday, Feb. 16

Aberdeen 6, Brookings 2

Sioux Center 5, Oahe 4

Mitchell 5, Huron 1

Sioux Falls 14, Rushmore 0

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Saturday, Feb. 22

Sioux Falls at Aberdeen, 2 p.m.

Watertown at Brookings, 2 p.m.

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team;G;A;Pts

Holland, Aberdeen;45;22;67

Halverson, S.Falls;34;26;60

Harbaugh, S.Falls;29;25;54

Eckhoff, Aberdeen;25;25;50

Amick, Mitchell;24;15;39

Mork, S.Falls;20;19;39

Dean, Aberdeen;13;25;38

Jarman, Mitchell;29;9;38

Orr, Aberdeen;19;16;35

Myer, Brookings;17;16;33

Barber, Brookings;19;14;33

