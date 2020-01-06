Local Results: Basketball, Hockey

BASKETBALL
High School
S.D. MEDIA PREP POLLS
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 6 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
BOYS
Class AA
1. Brandon Valley (13);5-1;84;3
2. Yankton (2);4-2;69;1
3. Huron (3);4-1;63;4
4. S.F. Roosevelt (2);4-1;57;2
5. S.F. O’Gorman (2);3-2;37;RV
Receiving votes: Washington 13, Aberdeen Central 4, Lincoln 3
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (21);5-0;109;1
2. S.F. Christian (1);4-1;80;2
3. Dakota Valley;5-0;61;3
4. Sioux Valley;5-0;49;4
5. Lennox;3-1;16;5
Receiving votes: Crow Creek 10, Tiospa Zina 2, Tea Area 2, Rapid City Christian 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (9);2-0;93;2
2. De Smet (10);4-1;90;1
3. White River (3);5-0;78;3
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary;5-1;39;4
T-5. Aberdeen Christian;5-1;11;RV
T-5. Lyman;6-1;11;RV
Receiving votes: Canistota 3, Marty 2, Howard 2, Faith 1.
GIRLS
Class AA
1. S.F. O’Gorman (21);4-0;109;1
2. R.C. Stevens (1);6-0;89;2
3. Harrisburg;6-0;56;T-3
4. S.F. Washington;4-1;52;T-3
5. S.F. Lincoln;3-2;20;5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 4.
Class A
1. Winner (16);5-0;102;1
2. Lennox (5);5-0;92;2
3. St. Thomas More (1);5-0;69;3
4. McCook Central-Montrose;3-0;38;5
5. Crow Creek;7-0;20;RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 3, West Central 3, Tea Area 2, Tri-Valley 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (19);4-0;107;1
2. De Smet (2);5-0;85;3
3. Ethan;4-0;59;4
4. Castlewood (1);3-1;45;2
5. White River;4-1;26;5
Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 5, Faulkton Area 3.
HOCKEY
SDAHA High School
BOYS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Sioux Falls #1;7;1;0;0;14;40;13
Brookings;6;1;0;0;12;32;16
Sioux Center;6;4;0;0;12;52;34
Rushmore;5;1;0;1;11;30;19
Huron;5;3;0;0;10;49;38
Sioux Falls #2;4;4;0;0;8;25;30
Watertown;3;4;1;0;7;24;28
Oahe;2;2;0;1;5;25;22
Mitchell;2;5;1;0;5;24;35
Yankton;0;8;0;1;1;24;83
Aberdeen;0;4;0;0;0;9;26
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Friday, Jan. 3
Sioux Falls #1 5, Watertown 3
Huron 8, Mitchell 2
Saturday, Jan. 4
Sioux Falls #1 4, Brookings 1
Sioux Center 11, Huron 8
Rushmore 7, Aberdeen 3
Watertown 6, Oahe 4
Sunday, Jan. 5
Brookings 5, Oahe 4
Rushmore 4, Aberdeen 2
Sioux Center 11, Yankton 4
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Friday, Jan. 10
Sioux Falls #2 at Brookings, 7 p.m.
Huron at Oahe, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Oahe at Aberdeen, 5 p.m.
Brookings at Sioux Falls #2, 5:45 p.m.
Mitchell at Rushmore, 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls #1 at Huron, 6 p.m.
Yankton at Watertown, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Watertown at Sioux Falls #1, 12:45 p.m.
Mitchell at Rushmore, 2 p.m.
Brookings at Aberdeen, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Sioux Falls;7;0;0;0;14;56;10
Aberdeen;6;1;0;0;12;61;7
Brookings;5;1;0;1;11;28;18
Mitchell;4;3;0;0;8;29;56
Sioux Center;4;6;0;0;8;29;56
Watertown;3;5;0;0;6;23;39
Huron;2;6;0;1;5;19;45
Oahe;1;4;0;0;2;11;33
Rushmore;1;5;0;0;2;13;37
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Friday, Jan. 3
Aberdeen 8, Huron 0
Sioux Falls 9, Mitchell 2
Saturday, Jan. 4
Sioux Falls 4, Aberdeen 3
Huron 5, Rushmore 0
Sunday, Jan. 5
Rushmore 3, Huron 2
Sioux Falls 8, Sioux Center 2
Watertown 4, Oahe 1
Aberdeen 7, Mitchell 3
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Friday, Jan. 10
Aberdeen at Mitchell, 7 p.m.
Brookings at Sioux Center, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Oahe at Aberdeen, 11 a.m.
Mitchell at Sioux Center, 3:45 p.m.
Brookings at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Huron at Sioux Center, 10:45 a.m.
Brookings at Aberdeen, 12 p.m.
Rushmore at Oahe, 2 p.m.