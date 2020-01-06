Local Results: Basketball, Hockey
agate

BASKETBALL

High School

S.D. MEDIA PREP POLLS

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 6 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

BOYS

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (13);5-1;84;3

2. Yankton (2);4-2;69;1

3. Huron (3);4-1;63;4

4. S.F. Roosevelt (2);4-1;57;2

5. S.F. O’Gorman (2);3-2;37;RV

Receiving votes: Washington 13, Aberdeen Central 4, Lincoln 3

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (21);5-0;109;1

2. S.F. Christian (1);4-1;80;2

3. Dakota Valley;5-0;61;3

4. Sioux Valley;5-0;49;4

5. Lennox;3-1;16;5

Receiving votes: Crow Creek 10, Tiospa Zina 2, Tea Area 2, Rapid City Christian 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (9);2-0;93;2

2. De Smet (10);4-1;90;1

3. White River (3);5-0;78;3

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary;5-1;39;4

T-5. Aberdeen Christian;5-1;11;RV

T-5. Lyman;6-1;11;RV

Receiving votes: Canistota 3, Marty 2, Howard 2, Faith 1.

GIRLS

Class AA

1. S.F. O’Gorman (21);4-0;109;1

2. R.C. Stevens (1);6-0;89;2

3. Harrisburg;6-0;56;T-3

4. S.F. Washington;4-1;52;T-3

5. S.F. Lincoln;3-2;20;5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 4.

Class A

1. Winner (16);5-0;102;1

2. Lennox (5);5-0;92;2

3. St. Thomas More (1);5-0;69;3

4. McCook Central-Montrose;3-0;38;5

5. Crow Creek;7-0;20;RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 3, West Central 3, Tea Area 2, Tri-Valley 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (19);4-0;107;1

2. De Smet (2);5-0;85;3

3. Ethan;4-0;59;4

4. Castlewood (1);3-1;45;2

5. White River;4-1;26;5

Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 5, Faulkton Area 3.

HOCKEY

SDAHA High School

BOYS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Sioux Falls #1;7;1;0;0;14;40;13

Brookings;6;1;0;0;12;32;16

Sioux Center;6;4;0;0;12;52;34

Rushmore;5;1;0;1;11;30;19

Huron;5;3;0;0;10;49;38

Sioux Falls #2;4;4;0;0;8;25;30

Watertown;3;4;1;0;7;24;28

Oahe;2;2;0;1;5;25;22

Mitchell;2;5;1;0;5;24;35

Yankton;0;8;0;1;1;24;83

Aberdeen;0;4;0;0;0;9;26

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Friday, Jan. 3

Sioux Falls #1 5, Watertown 3

Huron 8, Mitchell 2

Saturday, Jan. 4

Sioux Falls #1 4, Brookings 1

Sioux Center 11, Huron 8

Rushmore 7, Aberdeen 3

Watertown 6, Oahe 4

Sunday, Jan. 5

Brookings 5, Oahe 4

Rushmore 4, Aberdeen 2

Sioux Center 11, Yankton 4

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Friday, Jan. 10

Sioux Falls #2 at Brookings, 7 p.m.

Huron at Oahe, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Oahe at Aberdeen, 5 p.m.

Brookings at Sioux Falls #2, 5:45 p.m.

Mitchell at Rushmore, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls #1 at Huron, 6 p.m.

Yankton at Watertown, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Watertown at Sioux Falls #1, 12:45 p.m.

Mitchell at Rushmore, 2 p.m.

Brookings at Aberdeen, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Sioux Falls;7;0;0;0;14;56;10

Aberdeen;6;1;0;0;12;61;7

Brookings;5;1;0;1;11;28;18

Mitchell;4;3;0;0;8;29;56

Sioux Center;4;6;0;0;8;29;56

Watertown;3;5;0;0;6;23;39

Huron;2;6;0;1;5;19;45

Oahe;1;4;0;0;2;11;33

Rushmore;1;5;0;0;2;13;37

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Friday, Jan. 3

Aberdeen 8, Huron 0

Sioux Falls 9, Mitchell 2

Saturday, Jan. 4

Sioux Falls 4, Aberdeen 3

Huron 5, Rushmore 0

Sunday, Jan. 5

Rushmore 3, Huron 2

Sioux Falls 8, Sioux Center 2

Watertown 4, Oahe 1

Aberdeen 7, Mitchell 3

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Friday, Jan. 10

Aberdeen at Mitchell, 7 p.m.

Brookings at Sioux Center, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Oahe at Aberdeen, 11 a.m.

Mitchell at Sioux Center, 3:45 p.m.

Brookings at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Huron at Sioux Center, 10:45 a.m.

Brookings at Aberdeen, 12 p.m.

Rushmore at Oahe, 2 p.m.

