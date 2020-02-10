Local Results: Basketball, Hockey

BASKETBALL
High School
South Dakota Media Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 10 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
BOYS
Class AA
1. Yankton (20);13-2;100;1
2. Brandon Valley;10-4;73;3
3. S.F. O’Gorman; 10-4;61;2
4. Huron;10-3;34;RV
5. S.F. Roosevelt;9-5;23;4
Receiving votes: S.F. Washington 7, Aberdeen Central 1, Mitchell 1.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (20);13-0;100;1
2. Sioux Valley;14-1;77;2
3. Lennox;14-1;51;3
4. S.F. Christian;12-3;40;4
5. Crow Creek;12-1;23;5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 9.
Class B
1. De Smet (20);12-1;100;1
2. Viborg-Hurley;13-2;74;2
3. Aberdeen Christian;14-2;58;3
4. White River;13-2;35;4
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary;12-2;18;RV
Receiving votes: Canistota 10, Sully Buttes 5.
GIRLS
Class AA
1. S.F. O’Gorman (20);15-0;100;1
2. R.C. Stevens;14-1;79;3
3. S.F. Lincoln;11-3;55;4
4. Harrisburg;13-2;45;2
5. Yankton; 8-5;12;NR
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 4, S.F. Roosevelt 4, S.F. Washington 1.
Class A
1. Winner (20);14-0;100;1
2. Lennox;14-1;73;3
3. St. Thomas More;14-1;63;2
4. Crow Creek;14-1;36;4
5. Red Cloud;15-1;14;5
Receiving votes: Flandreau 7, Hamlin 5, McCook Central/Montrose 2.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (20);17-0;100;1
2. Ethan;14-1;80;2
3. De Smet;14-2;58;3
4. Langford Area;15-1;34;4
5. Faith;15-1;23;5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Howard 2.
MONDAY'S SCORES
Girls Games
Canton 55, Centerville 46
Mitchell Christian 61, Sunshine Bible 22
Estelline-Hendricks 36, Florence-Henry 32
Colman-Egan 45, Baltic 22
Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Great Plains Lutheran 27
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Highmore-Harrold 48
Viborg-Hurley 62, Canistota 52
Avon 57, Gregory 33
Lyman 60, Chamberlain 53
Strasburg-Zeeland, ND 61, Leola/Frderick Area 32
Edgemont 50, Oelrichs 44
Sisseton 59, Flandreau Indian School 52
Waubay-Summit 48, Wilmot 35
Boys Games
Sunshine Bible 54, Mitchell Christian 34
Canton 86, Centerville 59
Waverly-South Shore 70, Iroquois-Doland 43
Colman-Egan 56, Baltic 45
Lennox 63, Tri-Valley 57
Sisseton 78, Flandreau Indian School 39
Herried/Selby Area 67, Strasburg-Zeeland, ND 66
Ethan 76, Wagner 64
Philip 49, Wall 46
HOCKEY
SDAHA High School
As of Feb. 9, 2020
BOYS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Sioux Center;13;4;0;0;26;102;54
Brookings;12;2;1;0;25;68;31
Sioux Falls #1;12;1;0;0;24;66;26
Rushmore;9;5;1;1;20;69;49
Huron;8;5;0;1;17;79;71
Oahe;7;4;0;2;16;75;64
Sioux Falls #2;6;7;1;0;13;46;55
Watertown;6;8;1;0;13;49;51
Mitchell;4;11;2;0;10;55;82
Aberdeen;2;12;0;0;4;32;76
Yankton;0;15;0;1;1;48;140
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Friday, Feb. 7
Oahe 7, Mitchell 5
Sioux Falls #2 7, Yankton 5
Watertown 4, Aberdeen 0
Saturday, Feb. 8
Mitchell 4, Aberdeen 3
Sioux Center 17, Yankton 4
Brookings 3, Rushmore 2
Sioux Falls #2 5, Oahe 2
Huron 5, Watertown 4
Sunday, Feb. 9
Sioux Center 6, Sioux Falls #2 4
Brookings 3, Rushmore 1
Oahe 5, Aberdeen 2
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Friday, Feb. 14
Yankton at Mitchell, 7:30 p.m.
Oahe at Rushmore, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Sioux Center at Oahe, 6 p.m.
Watertown at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.
Mitchell at Sioux Falls #1, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Sioux Center at Oahe, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls #1 at Aberdeen, 4 p.m.
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team;G;A;Pts
Brown, Sioux Center;36;25;60
Duba, Huron;23;18;41
Schlitz, Huron;21;15;36
Weber, Yankton;26;9;35
Kamerman, Sioux City;15;19;34
Wedin, Oahe;11;21;32
Malwitz, S.Falls #1;15;17;32
Delzer, Rushmore;13;15;28
Kjelden, Brookings;15;10;25
Erickson, S.Falls #1;14;11;25
Brown, Rushmore;9;16;25
GIRLS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Sioux Falls;12;0;0;0;24;97;15
Aberdeen;11;1;0;0;22;119;15
Brookings;9;3;0;1;19;60;35
Mitchell;8;5;0;0;16;85;49
Watertown;5;7;1;0;11;33;61
Sioux Center;5;9;0;0;10;38;68
Oahe;4;9;0;0;8;29;89
Huron;2;8;1;1;6;26;54
Rushmore;1;13;0;0;2;24;125
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Sioux Falls 5, Mitchell 3
Friday, Feb. 7
Mitchell 9, Watertown 2
Saturday, Feb. 8
Sioux Falls 12, Oahe 2
Watertown 1, Huron 1
Mitchell 17, Rushmore 0
Sunday, Feb. 9
Mitchell 12, Rushmore 0
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Sioux Falls at Huron, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Huron at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.
Mitchell at Watertown, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Watertown at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Sioux Center at Oahe, 2 p.m.
Huron at Brookings, 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rushmore, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Aberdeen at Brookings, 9 a.m.
Sioux Center at Oahe, 9 a.m.
Mitchell at Huron, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rushmore, 2 p.m.
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team;G;A;Pts
Holland, Aberdeen;37;18;55
Harbaugh, S.Falls;24;18;42
Halverson, S.Falls;22;20;42
Eckhoff, Aberdeen;20;21;41
Amick, Mitchell;19;13;32
Dean, Aberdeen;10;21;31
Jarman, Mitchell;25;6;31
Orr, Aberdeen;16;14;30
Barber, Brookings;17;13;30
Myer, Brookings;15;13;28