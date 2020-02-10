Local Results: Basketball, Hockey

  • Updated
BASKETBALL

High School

South Dakota Media Polls

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 10 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

BOYS

Class AA

1. Yankton (20);13-2;100;1

2. Brandon Valley;10-4;73;3

3. S.F. O’Gorman; 10-4;61;2

4. Huron;10-3;34;RV

5. S.F. Roosevelt;9-5;23;4

Receiving votes: S.F. Washington 7, Aberdeen Central 1, Mitchell 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (20);13-0;100;1

2. Sioux Valley;14-1;77;2

3. Lennox;14-1;51;3

4. S.F. Christian;12-3;40;4

5. Crow Creek;12-1;23;5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 9.

Class B

1. De Smet (20);12-1;100;1

2. Viborg-Hurley;13-2;74;2

3. Aberdeen Christian;14-2;58;3

4. White River;13-2;35;4

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary;12-2;18;RV

Receiving votes: Canistota 10, Sully Buttes 5.

GIRLS

Class AA

1. S.F. O’Gorman (20);15-0;100;1

2. R.C. Stevens;14-1;79;3

3. S.F. Lincoln;11-3;55;4

4. Harrisburg;13-2;45;2

5. Yankton; 8-5;12;NR

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 4, S.F. Roosevelt 4, S.F. Washington 1.

Class A

1. Winner (20);14-0;100;1

2. Lennox;14-1;73;3

3. St. Thomas More;14-1;63;2

4. Crow Creek;14-1;36;4

5. Red Cloud;15-1;14;5

Receiving votes: Flandreau 7, Hamlin 5, McCook Central/Montrose 2.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (20);17-0;100;1

2. Ethan;14-1;80;2

3. De Smet;14-2;58;3

4. Langford Area;15-1;34;4

5. Faith;15-1;23;5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Howard 2.

MONDAY'S SCORES

Girls Games

Canton 55, Centerville 46

Mitchell Christian 61, Sunshine Bible 22

Estelline-Hendricks 36, Florence-Henry 32

Colman-Egan 45, Baltic 22

Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Great Plains Lutheran 27

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Highmore-Harrold 48

Viborg-Hurley 62, Canistota 52

Avon 57, Gregory 33

Lyman 60, Chamberlain 53

Strasburg-Zeeland, ND 61, Leola/Frderick Area 32

Edgemont 50, Oelrichs 44

Sisseton 59, Flandreau Indian School 52

Waubay-Summit 48, Wilmot 35

Boys Games

Sunshine Bible 54, Mitchell Christian 34

Canton 86, Centerville 59

Waverly-South Shore 70, Iroquois-Doland 43

Colman-Egan 56, Baltic 45

Lennox 63, Tri-Valley 57

Sisseton 78, Flandreau Indian School 39

Herried/Selby Area 67, Strasburg-Zeeland, ND 66

Ethan 76, Wagner 64

Philip 49, Wall 46

HOCKEY

SDAHA High School

As of Feb. 9, 2020

BOYS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Sioux Center;13;4;0;0;26;102;54

Brookings;12;2;1;0;25;68;31

Sioux Falls #1;12;1;0;0;24;66;26

Rushmore;9;5;1;1;20;69;49

Huron;8;5;0;1;17;79;71

Oahe;7;4;0;2;16;75;64

Sioux Falls #2;6;7;1;0;13;46;55

Watertown;6;8;1;0;13;49;51

Mitchell;4;11;2;0;10;55;82

Aberdeen;2;12;0;0;4;32;76

Yankton;0;15;0;1;1;48;140

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Friday, Feb. 7

Oahe 7, Mitchell 5

Sioux Falls #2 7, Yankton 5

Watertown 4, Aberdeen 0

Saturday, Feb. 8

Mitchell 4, Aberdeen 3

Sioux Center 17, Yankton 4

Brookings 3, Rushmore 2

Sioux Falls #2 5, Oahe 2

Huron 5, Watertown 4

Sunday, Feb. 9

Sioux Center 6, Sioux Falls #2 4

Brookings 3, Rushmore 1

Oahe 5, Aberdeen 2

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Friday, Feb. 14

Yankton at Mitchell, 7:30 p.m.

Oahe at Rushmore, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sioux Center at Oahe, 6 p.m.

Watertown at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.

Mitchell at Sioux Falls #1, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Sioux Center at Oahe, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls #1 at Aberdeen, 4 p.m.

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team;G;A;Pts

Brown, Sioux Center;36;25;60

Duba, Huron;23;18;41

Schlitz, Huron;21;15;36

Weber, Yankton;26;9;35

Kamerman, Sioux City;15;19;34

Wedin, Oahe;11;21;32

Malwitz, S.Falls #1;15;17;32

Delzer, Rushmore;13;15;28

Kjelden, Brookings;15;10;25

Erickson, S.Falls #1;14;11;25

Brown, Rushmore;9;16;25

GIRLS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Sioux Falls;12;0;0;0;24;97;15

Aberdeen;11;1;0;0;22;119;15

Brookings;9;3;0;1;19;60;35

Mitchell;8;5;0;0;16;85;49

Watertown;5;7;1;0;11;33;61

Sioux Center;5;9;0;0;10;38;68

Oahe;4;9;0;0;8;29;89

Huron;2;8;1;1;6;26;54

Rushmore;1;13;0;0;2;24;125

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Sioux Falls 5, Mitchell 3

Friday, Feb. 7

Mitchell 9, Watertown 2

Saturday, Feb. 8

Sioux Falls 12, Oahe 2

Watertown 1, Huron 1

Mitchell 17, Rushmore 0

Sunday, Feb. 9

Mitchell 12, Rushmore 0

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Sioux Falls at Huron, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Huron at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.

Mitchell at Watertown, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Watertown at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sioux Center at Oahe, 2 p.m.

Huron at Brookings, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rushmore, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Aberdeen at Brookings, 9 a.m.

Sioux Center at Oahe, 9 a.m.

Mitchell at Huron, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rushmore, 2 p.m.

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team;G;A;Pts

Holland, Aberdeen;37;18;55

Harbaugh, S.Falls;24;18;42

Halverson, S.Falls;22;20;42

Eckhoff, Aberdeen;20;21;41

Amick, Mitchell;19;13;32

Dean, Aberdeen;10;21;31

Jarman, Mitchell;25;6;31

Orr, Aberdeen;16;14;30

Barber, Brookings;17;13;30

Myer, Brookings;15;13;28

