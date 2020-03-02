Local Results: Basketball, Hockey

BASKETBALL
High School
South Dakota Media Polls
The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
BOYS
Class AA
1. Huron (13);16-4;77;1
2. Yankton (3);16-4;67;2
3. S.F. Roosevelt;14-6;42;3
4. R.C. Stevens;13-6;23;5
5. Brandon Valley;13-7;14;RV
Receiving votes: S.F. O’Gorman 9, S.F. Washington 8.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (13);17-2;77;1
2. Sioux Valley (3);19-1;67;2
3. S.F. Christian;15-5;40;3
4. Lennox;17-3;25;5
5. Crow Creek;18-2;23;3
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 6, Tiospa Zina 1, Madison 1.
Class B
1. Aberdeen Christian (12);18-2;76;1
2. De Smet (4);18-2;68;2
3. Viborg-Hurley;16-3;43;3
4. White River;17-3;32;4
5. Hanson;17-3;14;5
Receiving votes: Arlington 6, Howard 1.
GIRLS
Class AA
1. S.F. O’Gorman (16);20-0;80;1
2. R.C. Stevens;19-1;64;2
3. Lincoln;14-6;36;3
4. Yankton;14-6;32;4
5. Harrisburg;16-4;28;5
Class A
1. Winner (16);20-0;80;1
2. Lennox;19-1;62;2
3. St. Thomas More;18-2;49;3
4. Crow Creek;18-2;27;4
5. Flandreau;18-2;15;5
Receiving votes: Hamlin 6, Red Cloud 1.
HOCKEY
SDAHA High School
As of March 1, 2020
BOYS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Sioux Falls #1;17;3;0;0;34;97;50
Brookings;15;3;1;1;32;94;41
Sioux Center;15;5;0;0;30;118;63
Huron;12;7;0;1;25;117;96
Oahe;11;7;0;2;24;102;78
Rushmore;10;6;1;3;24;85;67
Watertown;11;8;1;0;23;76;66
Sioux Falls #2;8;11;1;0;17;68;87
Mitchell;5;13;2;0;12;73;100
Aberdeen;2;17;0;1;5;46;116
Yankton;1;18;0;1;3;66;178
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Friday, Feb. 28
Rushmore 3, Oahe 2
Brookings 10, Yankton 0
Watertown 9, Sioux Falls #2 2
Sioux Falls #1 4, Huron 3
Saturday, Feb. 28
Brookings 2, Oahe 0
Huron 8, Sioux Falls #2 2
Yankton 10, Aberdeen 3
Watertown 6, Rushmore 5
Sunday, March 1
Watertown 5, Rushmore 4
Sioux Falls #2 7, Mitchell 4
Brookings 6, Huron 0
Sioux Center 8, Sioux Falls #1 1
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team;G;A;Pts
Brown, Sioux Center;41;29;70
Schlitz, Huron;30;26;56
Duba, Huron;28;24;52
Weber, Yankton;35;14;49
Kamerman, Sioux City;20;25;45
Wedin, Oahe;16;29;45
Malwitz, S.Falls #1;19;25;44
Siegel, S.Falls #1;17;19;36
Bramer, Watertown;16;18;34
Delzer, Rushmore;14;19;33
Erickson, S.Falls #1;17;16;33
Lief, Oahe;18;15;33
STATE GIRLS VARSITY TOURNAMENT
At Fort Pierre
All Times Mountain
FIRST ROUND
Friday, March 6
Watertown vs. Brookings, 11 a.m.
Oahe vs Sioux Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Sioux Center vs. Mitchell, 4 p.m.
Huron vs. Aberdeen, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Consolation semifinals, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Championship semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Fifth-place game, 8 a.m.
Third-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Championship game, 1 p.m.