Local Results: Basketball, Hockey

BASKETBALL

High School

South Dakota Media Polls

The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

BOYS

Class AA

1. Huron (13);16-4;77;1

2. Yankton (3);16-4;67;2

3. S.F. Roosevelt;14-6;42;3

4. R.C. Stevens;13-6;23;5

5. Brandon Valley;13-7;14;RV

Receiving votes: S.F. O’Gorman 9, S.F. Washington 8.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (13);17-2;77;1

2. Sioux Valley (3);19-1;67;2

3. S.F. Christian;15-5;40;3

4. Lennox;17-3;25;5

5. Crow Creek;18-2;23;3

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 6, Tiospa Zina 1, Madison 1.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (12);18-2;76;1

2. De Smet (4);18-2;68;2

3. Viborg-Hurley;16-3;43;3

4. White River;17-3;32;4

5. Hanson;17-3;14;5

Receiving votes: Arlington 6, Howard 1.

GIRLS

Class AA

1. S.F. O’Gorman (16);20-0;80;1

2. R.C. Stevens;19-1;64;2

3. Lincoln;14-6;36;3

4. Yankton;14-6;32;4

5. Harrisburg;16-4;28;5

Class A

1. Winner (16);20-0;80;1

2. Lennox;19-1;62;2

3. St. Thomas More;18-2;49;3

4. Crow Creek;18-2;27;4

5. Flandreau;18-2;15;5

Receiving votes: Hamlin 6, Red Cloud 1.

HOCKEY

SDAHA High School

As of March 1, 2020

BOYS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Sioux Falls #1;17;3;0;0;34;97;50

Brookings;15;3;1;1;32;94;41

Sioux Center;15;5;0;0;30;118;63

Huron;12;7;0;1;25;117;96

Oahe;11;7;0;2;24;102;78

Rushmore;10;6;1;3;24;85;67

Watertown;11;8;1;0;23;76;66

Sioux Falls #2;8;11;1;0;17;68;87

Mitchell;5;13;2;0;12;73;100

Aberdeen;2;17;0;1;5;46;116

Yankton;1;18;0;1;3;66;178

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Friday, Feb. 28

Rushmore 3, Oahe 2

Brookings 10, Yankton 0

Watertown 9, Sioux Falls #2 2

Sioux Falls #1 4, Huron 3

Saturday, Feb. 28

Brookings 2, Oahe 0

Huron 8, Sioux Falls #2 2

Yankton 10, Aberdeen 3

Watertown 6, Rushmore 5

Sunday, March 1

Watertown 5, Rushmore 4

Sioux Falls #2 7, Mitchell 4

Brookings 6, Huron 0

Sioux Center 8, Sioux Falls #1 1

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team;G;A;Pts

Brown, Sioux Center;41;29;70

Schlitz, Huron;30;26;56

Duba, Huron;28;24;52

Weber, Yankton;35;14;49

Kamerman, Sioux City;20;25;45

Wedin, Oahe;16;29;45

Malwitz, S.Falls #1;19;25;44

Siegel, S.Falls #1;17;19;36

Bramer, Watertown;16;18;34

Delzer, Rushmore;14;19;33

Erickson, S.Falls #1;17;16;33

Lief, Oahe;18;15;33

STATE GIRLS VARSITY TOURNAMENT

At Fort Pierre

All Times Mountain

FIRST ROUND

Friday, March 6

Watertown vs. Brookings, 11 a.m.

Oahe vs Sioux Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Sioux Center vs. Mitchell, 4 p.m.

Huron vs. Aberdeen, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Consolation semifinals, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Championship semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Fifth-place game, 8 a.m.

Third-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Championship game, 1 p.m.

