Local Results: Basketball | South Dakota Media Polls
agate

Local Results: Basketball | South Dakota Media Polls

BASKETBALL

High School

South Dakota Media Polls

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 23 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

BOYS

Class AA

1. Yankton (18);3-0;90;1

2. S.F. Roosevelt;3-0;61;3

3. Brandon Valley;3-1;55;2

4. Huron;3-0;44;4

5. S.F. Lincoln;2-1;12;NR

Receiving votes: S.F. O’Gorman 5, Aberdeen Central 3

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (18);3-0;90;1

2. S.F. Christian;3-1;62;2

3. Dakota Valley;4-0;32;RV

4. Sioux Valley;2-0;26;RV

5. Lennox;2-1;19;5

Receiving votes: Crow Creek 16, Dell Rapids 10, Tea Area 6, Tiospa Zina 6, Rapid City Christian 2, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (13);2-0;85;1

2. Viborg-Hurley (3);2-0;72;2

3. White River (2);5-0;58;4

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary;3-0;32;5

5. Canistota;3-0;8;RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 7, Sully Buttes 5, Bridgewater-Emery 1, Warner 1, Lyman 1.

GIRLS

Class AA

1. S.F. O’Gorman (18);2-0;90;1

2. R.C. Stevens;4-0;69;3

T-3. S.F. Washington;2-1;41;4

T-3. Harrisburg;3-0;41;5

5. S.F. Lincoln;2-2;20;1

Receiving votes: Yankton 4, Aberdeen Central 3, Huron 2.

Class A

1. Winner (15);3-0;87;1

2. Lennox (3);3-0;75;2

3. St. Thomas More;2-0;54;3

4. West Central;2-0;28;4

5. McCook Central/Montrose 3-0;23;5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 1, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, Crow Creek 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (15);3-0;87;1

2. Castlewood (2);3-0;70;2

3. De Smet (1);4-0;58;3

4. Ethan;3-0;33;5

5. White River;5-1;18;4

Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 3, Bridgewater-Emery 1.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flohr named head coach at Mines
Sports

Flohr named head coach at Mines

  • Updated

Charlie Flohr was a big part of four Division II national titles as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for Northwest Missouri State.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News