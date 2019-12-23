Local Results: Basketball | South Dakota Media Polls

BASKETBALL
High School
South Dakota Media Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 23 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
BOYS
Class AA
1. Yankton (18);3-0;90;1
2. S.F. Roosevelt;3-0;61;3
3. Brandon Valley;3-1;55;2
4. Huron;3-0;44;4
5. S.F. Lincoln;2-1;12;NR
Receiving votes: S.F. O’Gorman 5, Aberdeen Central 3
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (18);3-0;90;1
2. S.F. Christian;3-1;62;2
3. Dakota Valley;4-0;32;RV
4. Sioux Valley;2-0;26;RV
5. Lennox;2-1;19;5
Receiving votes: Crow Creek 16, Dell Rapids 10, Tea Area 6, Tiospa Zina 6, Rapid City Christian 2, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (13);2-0;85;1
2. Viborg-Hurley (3);2-0;72;2
3. White River (2);5-0;58;4
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary;3-0;32;5
5. Canistota;3-0;8;RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 7, Sully Buttes 5, Bridgewater-Emery 1, Warner 1, Lyman 1.
GIRLS
Class AA
1. S.F. O’Gorman (18);2-0;90;1
2. R.C. Stevens;4-0;69;3
T-3. S.F. Washington;2-1;41;4
T-3. Harrisburg;3-0;41;5
5. S.F. Lincoln;2-2;20;1
Receiving votes: Yankton 4, Aberdeen Central 3, Huron 2.
Class A
1. Winner (15);3-0;87;1
2. Lennox (3);3-0;75;2
3. St. Thomas More;2-0;54;3
4. West Central;2-0;28;4
5. McCook Central/Montrose 3-0;23;5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 1, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, Crow Creek 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (15);3-0;87;1
2. Castlewood (2);3-0;70;2
3. De Smet (1);4-0;58;3
4. Ethan;3-0;33;5
5. White River;5-1;18;4
Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 3, Bridgewater-Emery 1.