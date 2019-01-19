High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Bennett County 53, Philip 40
Bowman County, N.D. 59, Belle Fourche 41
Burke 53, Gayville-Volin 47
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 72, Little Wound 69
Dell Rapids 68, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Faulkton 58, Waubay/Summit 30
Gregory 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49
Harrisburg 64, Pierre 57
Highmore-Harrold 55, McCook Central/Montrose 46
Ipswich 60, James Valley Christian 52
Iroquois 55, Great Plains Lutheran 47
Red Cloud 68, Custer 55
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Watertown 56
Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Huron 52
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 57, Rapid City Stevens 51
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58, Rapid City Central 56
Tiospa Zina Tribal 83, Flandreau Indian 55
Todd County 70, Crow Creek 68
Wall 51, New Underwood 30
West Central 74, Milbank 64
DVC Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Deubrook 50, Estelline/Hendricks 40
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Lake Preston 52
Semifinal
Arlington 63, Colman-Egan 37
Elkton-Lake Benton 76, Dell Rapids St. Mary 69
Hanson Classic
Aberdeen Roncalli 82, Sioux Valley 81
Clark/Willow Lake 62, Timber Lake 41
Flandreau 53, Leola/Frederick 45
Hanson 47, Colome 44
Irene-Wakonda 57, Castlewood 55
Parker 69, Rapid City Christian 59
Tea Area 58, St. Thomas More 54
Viborg-Hurley 70, Aberdeen Christian 60
White River 61, Bridgewater-Emery 56
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Edgemont 49, Crawford, Neb. 39
GIRLS
Bon Homme 51, Jones County 20
Bowman County, N.D. 44, Belle Fourche 35
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67, Little Wound 51
Dell Rapids 64, Elk Point-Jefferson 54
Faith 77, McIntosh 42
Faulkton 55, Waubay/Summit 30
Flandreau Indian 61, Tiospa Zina Tribal 60
Great Plains Lutheran 56, Iroquois 17
Gregory 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 42
Harding County 51, Tiospaye Topa 43
Ipswich 59, James Valley Christian 43
Lead-Deadwood 53, Hot Springs 23
Lemmon 56, Bison 23
New Underwood 50, Wall 27
Northwestern 63, Wilmot 59
Philip 58, Bennett County 25
Rapid City Central 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Red Cloud 69, Custer 27
Sioux Falls Lincoln 54, Huron 34
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 48, Rapid City Stevens 42
Timber Lake 71, Dupree 64
Todd County 67, Crow Creek 46
Waverly-South Shore 63, Kadoka Area 51
West Central 58, Milbank 42
White River 62, Lyman 42
Wolsey-Wessington 43, Potter County 27
DVC Tournament
Championship
Estelline/Hendricks 58, Deubrook 55
Fifth Place
Lake Preston 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43
Seventh Place
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 37
Third Place
Arlington 40, Colman-Egan 39
Great Plains Conference Classic
Avon 45, Corsica/Stickney 30
Colome 47, Centerville 23
Marty Indian 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 34
High School Wrestling
Saturday's Scores
Dakota XII Conference Meet
Canton 258.5 points, Madison 166, Dell Rapids 113.5, Tea Area 100, Vermillion 93, West Central 89, Elk Point-Jefferson 79, Lennox 78, Tri-Valley 57, Dakota Valley 42
Kingsbury County Invitational
Sisseton 115.5 points, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 110.5, Brookings 107.5, Lyman County 84, Parker 75, Kingsbury County 72.5, Warner/Northwestern 64, Sioux Falls Washington 43.5, Sioux Valley 34.5, Marion/Freeman 32, Groton Area 31.5, Flandreau 26, Britton/Hecla 11, Hamlin 11, Tiospa Zina 0
Parkston Little 'B' Invitational
West Sioux, Iowa 224.0 points, Howard 141, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Iowa 124.5, Webster 119, Clark/Willow Lake 113.5, Faulkton 109, Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica 105.5, Parkston 96, McCook Central/Montrose 95, Bennett County 82, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Iowa 61, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 59, Fulda-Murray City Central 19.5, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 0
River City Rumble
Mitchell 148.0 points, Chamberlain 144, Huron 139.5, Harrisburg 118, Aberdeen Central 116, Douglas 94, Belle Fourche 69, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Todd County 33.5, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 0, Milbank 0
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores - Week 3:
Broom Stackers 8, 12 oz Curlers 5
The Van Buren Boys 6, Sultans of Sweep 5
Bedrockers 6, Rockin the House 3
Box Elder Bombers 9, Rock Blockers 8