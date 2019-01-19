Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS 

Bennett County 53, Philip 40

Bowman County, N.D. 59, Belle Fourche 41

Burke 53, Gayville-Volin 47

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 72, Little Wound 69

Dell Rapids 68, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Faulkton 58, Waubay/Summit 30

Gregory 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49

Harrisburg 64, Pierre 57

Highmore-Harrold 55, McCook Central/Montrose 46

Ipswich 60, James Valley Christian 52

Iroquois 55, Great Plains Lutheran 47

Red Cloud 68, Custer 55

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Watertown 56

Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Huron 52

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 57, Rapid City Stevens 51

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58, Rapid City Central 56

Tiospa Zina Tribal 83, Flandreau Indian 55

Todd County 70, Crow Creek 68

Wall 51, New Underwood 30

West Central 74, Milbank 64

DVC Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Deubrook 50, Estelline/Hendricks 40

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Lake Preston 52

Semifinal

Arlington 63, Colman-Egan 37

Elkton-Lake Benton 76, Dell Rapids St. Mary 69

Hanson Classic

Aberdeen Roncalli 82, Sioux Valley 81

Clark/Willow Lake 62, Timber Lake 41

Flandreau 53, Leola/Frederick 45

Hanson 47, Colome 44

Irene-Wakonda 57, Castlewood 55

Parker 69, Rapid City Christian 59

Tea Area 58, St. Thomas More 54

Viborg-Hurley 70, Aberdeen Christian 60

White River 61, Bridgewater-Emery 56

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Edgemont 49, Crawford, Neb. 39

GIRLS 

Bon Homme 51, Jones County 20

Bowman County, N.D. 44, Belle Fourche 35

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67, Little Wound 51

Dell Rapids 64, Elk Point-Jefferson 54

Faith 77, McIntosh 42

Faulkton 55, Waubay/Summit 30

Flandreau Indian 61, Tiospa Zina Tribal 60

Great Plains Lutheran 56, Iroquois 17

Gregory 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 42

Harding County 51, Tiospaye Topa 43

Ipswich 59, James Valley Christian 43

Lead-Deadwood 53, Hot Springs 23

Lemmon 56, Bison 23

New Underwood 50, Wall 27

Northwestern 63, Wilmot 59

Philip 58, Bennett County 25

Rapid City Central 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Red Cloud 69, Custer 27

Sioux Falls Lincoln 54, Huron 34

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 48, Rapid City Stevens 42

Timber Lake 71, Dupree 64

Todd County 67, Crow Creek 46

Waverly-South Shore 63, Kadoka Area 51

West Central 58, Milbank 42

White River 62, Lyman 42

Wolsey-Wessington 43, Potter County 27

DVC Tournament

Championship

Estelline/Hendricks 58, Deubrook 55

Fifth Place

Lake Preston 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43

Seventh Place

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 37

Third Place

Arlington 40, Colman-Egan 39

Great Plains Conference Classic

Avon 45, Corsica/Stickney 30

Colome 47, Centerville 23

Marty Indian 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 34

High School Wrestling

Saturday's Scores

Dakota XII Conference Meet

Canton 258.5 points, Madison 166, Dell Rapids 113.5, Tea Area 100, Vermillion 93, West Central 89, Elk Point-Jefferson 79, Lennox 78, Tri-Valley 57, Dakota Valley 42

Kingsbury County Invitational

Sisseton 115.5 points, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 110.5, Brookings 107.5, Lyman County 84, Parker 75, Kingsbury County 72.5, Warner/Northwestern 64, Sioux Falls Washington 43.5, Sioux Valley 34.5, Marion/Freeman 32, Groton Area 31.5, Flandreau 26, Britton/Hecla 11, Hamlin 11, Tiospa Zina 0

Parkston Little 'B' Invitational

West Sioux, Iowa 224.0 points, Howard 141, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Iowa 124.5, Webster 119, Clark/Willow Lake 113.5, Faulkton 109, Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica 105.5, Parkston 96, McCook Central/Montrose 95, Bennett County 82, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Iowa 61, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 59, Fulda-Murray City Central 19.5, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 0

River City Rumble

Mitchell 148.0 points, Chamberlain 144, Huron 139.5, Harrisburg 118, Aberdeen Central 116, Douglas 94, Belle Fourche 69, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Todd County 33.5, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 0, Milbank 0

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores - Week 3:

Broom Stackers 8, 12 oz Curlers 5

The Van Buren Boys 6, Sultans of Sweep 5

Bedrockers 6, Rockin the House 3

Box Elder Bombers 9, Rock Blockers 8

