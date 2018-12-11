Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS 

Canton 80, Garretson 67

Clark/Willow Lake 67, DeSmet 45

Corsica/Stickney 94, Avon 46

Dakota Valley 79, Beresford 63

Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Mitchell Christian 44

Faulkton 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 43

Freeman Academy/Marion 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43

Gayville-Volin 56, Wausa, Neb. 52

Hanson 60, McCook Central/Montrose 53

Harding County 76, Tiospaye Topa 29

Harrisburg 61, Brookings 55

Irene-Wakonda 61, Wagner 30

Lead-Deadwood 46, Newell 33

Lennox 69, Milbank 48

Leola/Frederick 57, Langford 47

Madison 65, Tri-Valley 36

North Central, Neb. 61, Burke 50

Parker 64, Baltic 48

Parkston 63, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45

Potter County 68, Miller 45

St. Thomas More 78, Douglas 16

Sully Buttes 63, Lyman 52

Tea Area 78, Flandreau 48

Timber Lake 78, Herreid/Selby Area 61

Vermillion 80, Flandreau Indian 50

Girls

Aberdeen Roncalli 47, Mobridge-Pollock 26

Belle Fourche 51, Sturgis Brown 48

Canistota 59, Colman-Egan 49

Clark/Willow Lake 53, Waverly-South Shore 47

Corsica/Stickney 59, Avon 37

Dakota Valley 57, Beresford 52

Dell Rapids 53, Sioux Falls Christian 51

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Mitchell Christian 42

Deubrook 60, Deuel 37

Ethan 63, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 26

Faulkton 75, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Flandreau 57, Tea Area 48

Harding County 52, Tiospaye Topa 47

Harrisburg 45, Brookings 34

Herreid/Selby Area 54, Timber Lake 35

Howard 56, Chester 39

Huron 42, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 29

Irene-Wakonda 64, Wagner 50

Kadoka Area 48, Jones County 29

Kimball/White Lake 45, Platte-Geddes 35

Lead-Deadwood 49, Newell 43

Lennox 52, Milbank 24

Lyman 61, Stanley County 23

Madison 59, Tri-Valley 41

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Freeman 48

Menno 53, Scotland 35

Miller 41, Potter County 18

North Central, Neb. 67, Burke 25

Ortonville, Minn. 60, Sisseton 52

Parker 52, Baltic 18

Sioux Falls Washington 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49

Viborg-Hurley 57, Bridgewater-Emery 55

Wessington Springs 57, Iroquois 30

West Central 63, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Wrestling

Tuesday's Scores

Brandon Valley 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21

Brandon Valley 56, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 21

Philip Area 51, Sioux Falls Lincoln 15

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 45, Sioux Falls Lincoln 29

West Central 51, Tri-Valley 21

Clark/Willow Lake Quadrangular

McCook Central/Montrose 33, Clark/Willow Lake 28

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Sioux Valley 18

McCook Central/Montrose 67, Flandreau 9

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Triangular

Burke/Gregory 39, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 36

Burke/Gregory 54, Parkston 25

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 43, Parkston 34

Madison Double Dual

Dell Rapids 51, Tea Area 28

Dell Rapids 54, Lennox 30

Madison 66, Lennox 10

Madison 69, Tea Area 9

Vermillion Quadrangular

Canton 78, Dakota Valley 0

Canton 78, Elk Point-Jefferson 3

Vermillion 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 39

Vermillion 58, Dakota Valley 18

