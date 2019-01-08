Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Fourche 58, Spearfish 42

Beresford 68, McCook Central/Montrose 36

Bridgewater-Emery 82, Ethan 39

Canton 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 49

Castlewood 72, Lake Preston 52

Centerville 52, Scotland 46

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 81, Crow Creek 64

Corsica/Stickney 78, Mitchell Christian 54

DeSmet 68, Howard 35

Estelline/Hendricks 65, Great Plains Lutheran 37

Florence/Henry 59, Wilmot 43

Freeman 67, Parker 37

Freeman Academy/Marion 68, Avon 40

Gayville-Volin 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 46

Harrisburg 62, Brookings 37

Highmore-Harrold 51, Faulkton 44

Lemmon 58, Bowman County, N.D. 55

Lennox 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 26

Lower Brule 89, Sunshine Bible Academy 59

McLaughlin 61, Mobridge-Pollock 60

Miller 68, Redfield/Doland 64

Ortonville, Minn. 73, Sisseton 48

Potter County 65, Stanley County 59

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Kimball/White Lake 42

Sioux Falls Christian 72, Dell Rapids 62

Sioux Valley 77, Hamlin 55

Tea Area 68, Tri-Valley 39

Wagner 54, Gregory 44

Warner 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 18

Winner 64, Valentine, Neb. 42

Yankton 66, Huron 60

GIRLS

Arlington 55, Deuel 51

Avon 64, Freeman Academy/Marion 20

Belle Fourche 51, Spearfish 24

Bowman County, N.D. 64, Harding County 30

Castlewood 49, Lake Preston 38

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Sisseton 30

Colman-Egan 65, Chester 38

Colome 54, Jones County 40

Corsica/Stickney 76, Mitchell Christian 22

Crazy Horse 56, Bison 45

Deubrook 68, Baltic 25

Douglas 56, Lead-Deadwood 32

Estelline/Hendricks 52, Great Plains Lutheran 35

Ethan 57, Bridgewater-Emery 39

Flandreau 55, Garretson 28

Freeman 54, Parker 38

Hamlin 56, Sioux Valley 18

Harrisburg 58, Brookings 30

Hill City 57, Philip 43

Huron 55, Yankton 53, 3OT

Ipswich 67, Northwestern 48

Irene-Wakonda 51, Elk Point-Jefferson 44

Langford 70, Eureka/Bowdle 44

Little Wound 69, Bennett County 14

Lower Brule 70, Sunshine Bible Academy 34

McCook Central/Montrose 60, Hanson 42

Menno 55, Canistota 42

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 59, Canton 55

Potter County 62, Stanley County 34

Redfield/Doland 49, Miller 45

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47, Kimball/White Lake 30

St. Thomas More 55, Custer 20

Timber Lake 50, McIntosh 47

Todd County 81, White River 60

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 27

Vermillion 49, Madison 37

Wagner 48, Gregory 35

Wall 48, Chamberlain 45

Warner 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 35

Waubay/Summit 52, Groton Area 48

West Central 71, Dakota Valley 43

Winner 56, Valentine, Neb. 24

West River Tournament

First Round

Faith 69, Upton, Wyo. 11

Moorcroft, Wyo. 54, Oelrichs 28

Newell 54, Rapid City Christian 43

High School Wrestling

Tuesday's Scores

Garretson 43, Luverne, Minn. 24

Rapid City Central 59, Douglas 15

Redfield Area 48, Milbank 24

Canton Quadrangular

Canton 64, Tea Area 6

Canton 75, Lennox 3

Vermillion 48, Lennox 15

Vermillion 48, Tea Area 28

Elk Point Jefferson Quadrangular

Tri-Valley 66, Dakota Valley 12

West Central 60, Dakota Valley 15

Flandreau Quadrangular

Parker 39, Parkston 34

Parker 72, Flandreau 6

Parkston 49, Flandreau 18

West Lyon, Iowa 43, Parker 26

West Lyon, Iowa 43, Parkston 24

West Lyon, Iowa 68, Flandreau 10

