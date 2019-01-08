High School Basketball
Tuesday's Scores
BOYS
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Fourche 58, Spearfish 42
Beresford 68, McCook Central/Montrose 36
Bridgewater-Emery 82, Ethan 39
Canton 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 49
Castlewood 72, Lake Preston 52
Centerville 52, Scotland 46
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 81, Crow Creek 64
Corsica/Stickney 78, Mitchell Christian 54
DeSmet 68, Howard 35
Estelline/Hendricks 65, Great Plains Lutheran 37
Florence/Henry 59, Wilmot 43
Freeman 67, Parker 37
Freeman Academy/Marion 68, Avon 40
Gayville-Volin 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 46
Harrisburg 62, Brookings 37
Highmore-Harrold 51, Faulkton 44
Lemmon 58, Bowman County, N.D. 55
Lennox 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 26
Lower Brule 89, Sunshine Bible Academy 59
McLaughlin 61, Mobridge-Pollock 60
Miller 68, Redfield/Doland 64
Ortonville, Minn. 73, Sisseton 48
Potter County 65, Stanley County 59
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Kimball/White Lake 42
Sioux Falls Christian 72, Dell Rapids 62
Sioux Valley 77, Hamlin 55
Tea Area 68, Tri-Valley 39
Wagner 54, Gregory 44
Warner 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 18
Winner 64, Valentine, Neb. 42
Yankton 66, Huron 60
GIRLS
Arlington 55, Deuel 51
Avon 64, Freeman Academy/Marion 20
Belle Fourche 51, Spearfish 24
Bowman County, N.D. 64, Harding County 30
Castlewood 49, Lake Preston 38
Clark/Willow Lake 60, Sisseton 30
Colman-Egan 65, Chester 38
Colome 54, Jones County 40
Corsica/Stickney 76, Mitchell Christian 22
Crazy Horse 56, Bison 45
Deubrook 68, Baltic 25
Douglas 56, Lead-Deadwood 32
Estelline/Hendricks 52, Great Plains Lutheran 35
Ethan 57, Bridgewater-Emery 39
Flandreau 55, Garretson 28
Freeman 54, Parker 38
Hamlin 56, Sioux Valley 18
Harrisburg 58, Brookings 30
Hill City 57, Philip 43
Huron 55, Yankton 53, 3OT
Ipswich 67, Northwestern 48
Irene-Wakonda 51, Elk Point-Jefferson 44
Langford 70, Eureka/Bowdle 44
Little Wound 69, Bennett County 14
Lower Brule 70, Sunshine Bible Academy 34
McCook Central/Montrose 60, Hanson 42
Menno 55, Canistota 42
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 59, Canton 55
Potter County 62, Stanley County 34
Redfield/Doland 49, Miller 45
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47, Kimball/White Lake 30
St. Thomas More 55, Custer 20
Timber Lake 50, McIntosh 47
Todd County 81, White River 60
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 27
Vermillion 49, Madison 37
Wagner 48, Gregory 35
Wall 48, Chamberlain 45
Warner 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 35
Waubay/Summit 52, Groton Area 48
West Central 71, Dakota Valley 43
Winner 56, Valentine, Neb. 24
West River Tournament
First Round
Faith 69, Upton, Wyo. 11
Moorcroft, Wyo. 54, Oelrichs 28
Newell 54, Rapid City Christian 43
High School Wrestling
Tuesday's Scores
Garretson 43, Luverne, Minn. 24
Rapid City Central 59, Douglas 15
Redfield Area 48, Milbank 24
Canton Quadrangular
Canton 64, Tea Area 6
Canton 75, Lennox 3
Vermillion 48, Lennox 15
Vermillion 48, Tea Area 28
Elk Point Jefferson Quadrangular
Tri-Valley 66, Dakota Valley 12
West Central 60, Dakota Valley 15
Flandreau Quadrangular
Parker 39, Parkston 34
Parker 72, Flandreau 6
Parkston 49, Flandreau 18
West Lyon, Iowa 43, Parker 26
West Lyon, Iowa 43, Parkston 24
West Lyon, Iowa 68, Flandreau 10