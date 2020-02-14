Local results: basketball

High School Basketball
Friday's Scores
BOYS
Baltic 48, Alcester-Hudson 36
Canton 62, Irene-Wakonda 58
Colman-Egan 51, Lake Preston 45
Crazy Horse 69, Bison 31
Custer 43, Belle Fourche 34
Dakota Valley 87, Dell Rapids 72
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Beresford 49
Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Deubrook 38
Faith 66, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 52
Faulkton 55, Langford 47
Gayville-Volin 62, Centerville 50
Gregory 63, Scotland 27
Groton Area 48, Warner 38
Hamlin 55, Redfield 50, OT
Leola/Frederick 60, Florence/Henry 57
New Underwood 48, Bennett County 28
Platte-Geddes 65, Bon Homme 37
Rapid City Stevens 62, Sioux Falls Washington 55
Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Rapid City Central 38
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57, Pierre 45
Sturgis Brown 61, Hot Springs 28
Sully Buttes 52, Ipswich 44
Takini 69, Edgemont 61
Tea Area 67, Lennox 55
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Avon 48
Vermillion 53, LeMars, Iowa 42
Viborg-Hurley 70, Parker 43
Watertown 54, Yankton 53
Webster 74, Sisseton 66
Wilmot 70, Northwestern 60
Winner 78, McLaughlin 75
GIRLS
Alcester-Hudson 53, Baltic 43
Arlington 45, Dell Rapids St. Mary 41
Avon 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44
Belle Fourche 57, Custer 26
Beresford 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 32
Bison 72, Crazy Horse 54
Bon Homme 50, Platte-Geddes 33
Canistota 69, Chester 55
Castlewood 56, Waverly-South Shore 33
Chamberlain 53, Wagner 46
Colman-Egan 42, Lake Preston 39
Dakota Valley 67, Dell Rapids 49
Deubrook 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 30
Faulkton 0, Langford 0
Flandreau 72, Madison 60
Gayville-Volin 46, Centerville 39
Gregory 49, Scotland 48
Groton Area 46, Warner 29
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Faith 33
Ipswich 50, Sully Buttes 45, OT
Kadoka Area 73, Colome 42
Kimball/White Lake 41, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37
LeMars, Iowa 49, Vermillion 32
Lennox 57, Tea Area 52
New Underwood 53, Bennett County 31
Rapid City Christian 54, Harding County 30
Rapid City Stevens 39, Sioux Falls Washington 36
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Highmore-Harrold 46
Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Rapid City Central 24
Sturgis Brown 69, Hot Springs 24
Timber Lake 67, Newell 62
Tri-State, N.D. 59, Britton-Hecla 33
Viborg-Hurley 70, Parker 43
Winner 77, McLaughlin 31
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Iroquois 36
Yankton 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49
DWU/Culver's Classic=
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Jones County 23
Corsica/Stickney 49, DeSmet 45
Hanson 69, Lyman 54
Harrisburg 82, Mitchell 51
Howard 45, White River 38
Menno 54, Burke 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Estelline/Hendricks vs. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, ppd.