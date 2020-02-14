Local results: basketball
High School Basketball

Friday's Scores

BOYS

Baltic 48, Alcester-Hudson 36

Canton 62, Irene-Wakonda 58

Colman-Egan 51, Lake Preston 45

Crazy Horse 69, Bison 31

Custer 43, Belle Fourche 34

Dakota Valley 87, Dell Rapids 72

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Beresford 49

Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Deubrook 38

Faith 66, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 52

Faulkton 55, Langford 47

Gayville-Volin 62, Centerville 50

Gregory 63, Scotland 27

Groton Area 48, Warner 38

Hamlin 55, Redfield 50, OT

Leola/Frederick 60, Florence/Henry 57

New Underwood 48, Bennett County 28

Platte-Geddes 65, Bon Homme 37

Rapid City Stevens 62, Sioux Falls Washington 55

Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Rapid City Central 38

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57, Pierre 45

Sturgis Brown 61, Hot Springs 28

Sully Buttes 52, Ipswich 44

Takini 69, Edgemont 61

Tea Area 67, Lennox 55

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Avon 48

Vermillion 53, LeMars, Iowa 42

Viborg-Hurley 70, Parker 43

Watertown 54, Yankton 53

Webster 74, Sisseton 66

Wilmot 70, Northwestern 60

Winner 78, McLaughlin 75

GIRLS

Alcester-Hudson 53, Baltic 43

Arlington 45, Dell Rapids St. Mary 41

Avon 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44

Belle Fourche 57, Custer 26

Beresford 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 32

Bison 72, Crazy Horse 54

Bon Homme 50, Platte-Geddes 33

Canistota 69, Chester 55

Castlewood 56, Waverly-South Shore 33

Chamberlain 53, Wagner 46

Colman-Egan 42, Lake Preston 39

Dakota Valley 67, Dell Rapids 49

Deubrook 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 30

Faulkton 0, Langford 0

Flandreau 72, Madison 60

Gayville-Volin 46, Centerville 39

Gregory 49, Scotland 48

Groton Area 46, Warner 29

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Faith 33

Ipswich 50, Sully Buttes 45, OT

Kadoka Area 73, Colome 42

Kimball/White Lake 41, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37

LeMars, Iowa 49, Vermillion 32

Lennox 57, Tea Area 52

New Underwood 53, Bennett County 31

Rapid City Christian 54, Harding County 30

Rapid City Stevens 39, Sioux Falls Washington 36

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Highmore-Harrold 46

Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Rapid City Central 24

Sturgis Brown 69, Hot Springs 24

Timber Lake 67, Newell 62

Tri-State, N.D. 59, Britton-Hecla 33

Viborg-Hurley 70, Parker 43

Winner 77, McLaughlin 31

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Iroquois 36

Yankton 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49

DWU/Culver's Classic=

Bridgewater-Emery 53, Jones County 23

Corsica/Stickney 49, DeSmet 45

Hanson 69, Lyman 54

Harrisburg 82, Mitchell 51

Howard 45, White River 38

Menno 54, Burke 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Estelline/Hendricks vs. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, ppd.

