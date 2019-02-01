Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Friday's Scores

BOYS 

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sisseton 49

Belle Fourche 51, Douglas 41

Beresford 69, Alcester-Hudson 47

Bon Homme 69, Avon 46

Brandon Valley 60, Brookings 47

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 35

Britton-Hecla 56, Waverly-South Shore 35

Chamberlain 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Colome 62, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40

Dakota Valley 81, Elk Point-Jefferson 53

Dell Rapids 61, Tri-Valley 43

Florence/Henry 50, Waubay/Summit 47

Hamlin 67, Webster 55

Hanson 78, Wagner 67

Huron 66, Spearfish 39

Kimball/White Lake 74, Ethan 50

Lennox 64, Madison 56

Lower Brule 73, Flandreau Indian 59

Marshall, Minn. 63, Watertown 39

McCook Central/Montrose 61, Garretson 50

Mobridge-Pollock 71, Wakpala 50

Oelrichs 57, Takini 22

Parkston 53, Gregory 50

Rapid City Christian 60, Chadron, Neb. 51

Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 52

Red Cloud 82, St. Francis Indian 72

Redfield/Doland 66, Milbank 64

Sioux Falls Christian 71, Canton 49

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Aberdeen Central 47

Sturgis Brown 63, Mitchell 60

Sully Buttes 76, Potter County 71, OT

Tiospa Zina Tribal 78, Groton Area 33

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 69, Marty Indian 47

Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 37

Wessington Springs 66, Iroquois 52

White River 86, Bennett County 60

Little Moreau Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Bison 61, Dupree 45

McIntosh 58, Tiospaye Topa 56

Semifinal

Lemmon 55, Faith 47

Timber Lake 64, Harding County 29

GIRLS

Arlington 46, Lake Preston 42

Beresford 47, Alcester-Hudson 13

Brandon Valley 53, Brookings 37

Bridgewater-Emery 71, Gayville-Volin 32

Canistota 59, Howard 47

Chadron, Neb. 44, Rapid City Christian 23

Corsica/Stickney 73, Scotland 36

DeSmet 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12

Dell Rapids 59, Tri-Valley 20

Dell Rapids St. Mary 62, Centerville 35

Deubrook 41, Colman-Egan 37

Douglas 47, Belle Fourche 44

Edgemont 83, Oelrichs 57

Elk Point-Jefferson 51, Dakota Valley 45

Estelline/Hendricks 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 18

Ethan 48, Kimball/White Lake 28

Flandreau 69, Sioux Valley 31

Flandreau Indian 48, Lower Brule 41

Florence/Henry 67, Tri-State, N.D. 30

Great Plains Lutheran 54, Wilmot 34

Huron 70, Spearfish 43

Kadoka Area 63, Wall 51

Linton-HMB, N.D. 74, Herreid/Selby Area 33

Menno 64, Canton 57

Mitchell 49, Sturgis Brown 38

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47, Chamberlain 32

Northwestern (Mendon), Mo. 67, Leola/Frederick 42

Parkston 66, Gregory 53

Red Cloud 86, St. Francis Indian 71

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 42, Harrisburg 40

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Aberdeen Central 51

Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 19

Tea Area 55, Hanson 37

Viborg-Hurley 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 21

Watertown 50, Marshall, Minn. 48

West Central 64, Madison 24

Winner 67, St. Thomas More 37

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.