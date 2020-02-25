Local results: Basketball
Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS

Beresford 73, Wagner 54

Custer 70, Hill City 22

Dell Rapids 82, Canton 63

Flandreau 45, Parker 40

Highmore 60, Ipswich 56

Huron 78, Harrisburg 47

Lennox 76, Dakota Valley 74

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Brookings 49

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Mitchell 56

Vermillion 87, Flandreau Indian 58

Webster 67, Redfield 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Douglas vs. Sturgis Brown, ccd.

Hot Springs at Spearfish, pdd., to Wednesday

Lead-Deadwood at Rapid City Christian, ppd. to Thursday

GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 52, Pierre 30

Beresford 58, Wagner 46

Canton 61, Dell Rapids 40

Chamberlain 60, Stanley County 20

Flandreau 69, Parker 44

Flandreau Indian 57, Deuel 55

Garretson 56, Baltic 27

Huron 63, Harrisburg 48

Lennox 64, Dakota Valley 42

Madison 47, Milbank 39

McCook Central/Montrose 77, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57

Mobridge-Pollock 61, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 58

Rapid City Stevens 48, Rapid City Central 37

Redfield 53, Webster 45, OT

Sioux Falls Washington 53, Mitchell 43

Tea Area 80, Tri-Valley 67

West Central 64, Sioux Falls Christian 43

Winner 54, Miller 45

Class B Region 1

Quarterfinal

Langford 49, Great Plains Lutheran 17

Northwestern 65, Aberdeen Christian 51

Waubay/Summit 56, Wilmot 42

Waverly-South Shore 50, Warner 26

Class B Region 2

Quarterfinal

Faulkton 64, North Central Co-Op 37

Herreid/Selby Area 68, Potter County 43

Ipswich 60, Highmore-Harrold 56

Sully Buttes 43, Lower Brule 34

Class B Region 3

Quarterfinal

Castlewood 54, Wolsey-Wessington 28

DeSmet 53, James Valley Christian 32

Deubrook 33, Arlington 26

Estelline/Hendricks 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 57

Class B Region 4

Quarterfinal

Colman-Egan 42, Dell Rapids St. Mary 32

Ethan 63, Chester 22

Hanson 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40

Howard 46, Mitchell Christian 25

Class B Region 5

Quarterfinal

Bridgewater-Emery 60, Menno 46

Freeman 43, Scotland 41

Irene-Wakonda 74, Canistota 62

Viborg-Hurley 56, Centerville 32

Class B Region 6

Quarterfinal

Avon 62, Gregory 44

Corsica/Stickney 59, Bon Homme 23

Kimball/White Lake 46, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 34

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Burke 53

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

