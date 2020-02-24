Local Results: Basketball
Local Results: Basketball

BASKETBALL

High School

South Dakota Media Polls

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 25 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

BOYS

Class AA

1. Huron (14);14-4;94;4

2. Yankton (6);14-4;85;1

3. S.F. Roosevelt;12-6;45;5

4. S.F. O’Gorman;12-6;37;3

5. R.C. Stevens;12-6;23;RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 16.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (20);17-0;100;1

2. Sioux Valley;19-1;79;2

3. Crow Creek;18-1;56;3

4. S.F. Christian;13-5;30;4

5. Lennox;16-3;17;5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 10, Dakota Valley 5, Madison 2, Tiospa Zina 1.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (17);18-2;97;1

2. De Smet (3);18-2;83;2

3. Viborg-Hurley;16-3;52;3

4. White River;16-3;32;4

5. Hanson;16-3;22;RV

Receiving votes: Arlington 7, Platte-Geddes 3, Canistota 2, Howard 2.

GIRLS

Class AA

1. S.F. O’Gorman (20);19-0;100;1

2. R.C. Stevens;17-1;80;2

3. S.F. Lincoln;14-5;44;4

4. Yankton;13-5;41;5

5. Harrisburg;15-3;35;3

Class A

1. Winner (20);18-0;100;1

2. Lennox;18-1;78;2

3. St. Thomas More;17-1;62;3

4. Crow Creek;18-2;31;4

5. Flandreau;16-2;21;5

Receiving votes: Hamlin 7, Red Cloud 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (20);20-0;100;1

2. Ethan;19-1;80;2

3. De Smet;16-4;52;3

4. Faith;18-2;33;4

5. Howard;17-3;16;RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 10, Faulkton Area 7, Langford Area 2.

