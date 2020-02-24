Local Results: Basketball

BASKETBALL
High School
South Dakota Media Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 25 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
BOYS
Class AA
1. Huron (14);14-4;94;4
2. Yankton (6);14-4;85;1
3. S.F. Roosevelt;12-6;45;5
4. S.F. O’Gorman;12-6;37;3
5. R.C. Stevens;12-6;23;RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 16.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (20);17-0;100;1
2. Sioux Valley;19-1;79;2
3. Crow Creek;18-1;56;3
4. S.F. Christian;13-5;30;4
5. Lennox;16-3;17;5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 10, Dakota Valley 5, Madison 2, Tiospa Zina 1.
Class B
1. Aberdeen Christian (17);18-2;97;1
2. De Smet (3);18-2;83;2
3. Viborg-Hurley;16-3;52;3
4. White River;16-3;32;4
5. Hanson;16-3;22;RV
Receiving votes: Arlington 7, Platte-Geddes 3, Canistota 2, Howard 2.
GIRLS
Class AA
1. S.F. O’Gorman (20);19-0;100;1
2. R.C. Stevens;17-1;80;2
3. S.F. Lincoln;14-5;44;4
4. Yankton;13-5;41;5
5. Harrisburg;15-3;35;3
Class A
1. Winner (20);18-0;100;1
2. Lennox;18-1;78;2
3. St. Thomas More;17-1;62;3
4. Crow Creek;18-2;31;4
5. Flandreau;16-2;21;5
Receiving votes: Hamlin 7, Red Cloud 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (20);20-0;100;1
2. Ethan;19-1;80;2
3. De Smet;16-4;52;3
4. Faith;18-2;33;4
5. Howard;17-3;16;RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 10, Faulkton Area 7, Langford Area 2.