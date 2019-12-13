High School Basketball
Friday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Central 79, Brookings 64
Arlington 61, Florence/Henry 39
Baltic 50, Beresford 32
Burke 63, Scotland 24
Canistota-Freeman 73, Centerville 27
Canton 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 59
Castlewood 65, Deuel 52
Crazy Horse 39, Dupree 34
Crow Creek 66, Flandreau Indian 47
Custer 67, Newcastle, Wyo. 53
Dell Rapids 57, Colman-Egan 45
Dell Rapids 84, West Central 59
Flandreau 71, Chester 31
Freeman Academy/Marion 56, Alcester-Hudson 42
Hanson 65, Ethan 48
Harding County 71, Newell 26
Harrisburg 68, Pierre 61
Iroquois 62, Mitchell 44
Langford 61, Leola/Frederick 14
Little Wound 77, St. Francis Indian 64
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Gregory 57
New Underwood 62, Edgemont 21
Oelrichs 70, Lead-Deadwood 57
Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, O Gorman 39
Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Watertown 39
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 47
St. Thomas More 66, Chamberlain 52
Timber Lake 41, Lemmon 32
Tiospa Zina Tribal 76, Hamlin 47
Vermillion 74, Bon Homme 22
Viborg-Hurley 83, Freeman 29
Wakpala 76, Takini 32
Waubay/Summit 56, Milbank 52
White River 75, Jones County 48
Wilmot 57, Waverly-South Shore 50
Winner 62, Wagner 28
Yankton 77, Spearfish 48
GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 48, Brookings 40
Alcester-Hudson 42, Freeman Academy/Marion 7
Arlington 70, Florence/Henry 63
Avon 70, Marty Indian 40
Beresford 57, Baltic 17
Colman-Egan 56, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43
DeSmet 41, Estelline/Hendricks 24
Deubrook 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 8
Dupree 81, Crazy Horse 33
Elk Point-Jefferson 40, Canton 16
Flandreau 63, Chester 28
Great Plains Lutheran 49, Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 16
Hamlin 68, Tiospaye Topa 13
Harrisburg 59, Pierre 41
Hill City 58, Belle Fourche 31
Kimball/White Lake 46, Burke 42
Langford 61, Leola/Frederick 19
Lennox 54, Sioux Falls Christian 36
Lyman 56, Stanley County 20
Newell 64, Harding County 47
Rapid City Stevens 44, Brandon Valley 31
Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Watertown 48
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31
Timber Lake 48, Lemmon 45
Todd County 60, Valentine, Neb. 44
Waubay/Summit 57, Milbank 19
Waverly-South Shore 57, Wilmot 35
Yankton 51, Spearfish 36