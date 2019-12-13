{{featured_button_text}}

High School Basketball

Friday's Scores

BOYS 

Aberdeen Central 79, Brookings 64

Arlington 61, Florence/Henry 39

Baltic 50, Beresford 32

Burke 63, Scotland 24

Canistota-Freeman 73, Centerville 27

Canton 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 59

Castlewood 65, Deuel 52

Crazy Horse 39, Dupree 34

Crow Creek 66, Flandreau Indian 47

Custer 67, Newcastle, Wyo. 53

Dell Rapids 57, Colman-Egan 45

Dell Rapids 84, West Central 59

Flandreau 71, Chester 31

Freeman Academy/Marion 56, Alcester-Hudson 42

Hanson 65, Ethan 48

Harding County 71, Newell 26

Harrisburg 68, Pierre 61

Iroquois 62, Mitchell 44

Langford 61, Leola/Frederick 14

Little Wound 77, St. Francis Indian 64

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Gregory 57

New Underwood 62, Edgemont 21

Oelrichs 70, Lead-Deadwood 57

Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, O Gorman 39

Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Watertown 39

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 47

St. Thomas More 66, Chamberlain 52

Timber Lake 41, Lemmon 32

Tiospa Zina Tribal 76, Hamlin 47

Vermillion 74, Bon Homme 22

Viborg-Hurley 83, Freeman 29

Wakpala 76, Takini 32

Waubay/Summit 56, Milbank 52

White River 75, Jones County 48

Wilmot 57, Waverly-South Shore 50

Winner 62, Wagner 28

Yankton 77, Spearfish 48

GIRLS 

Aberdeen Central 48, Brookings 40

Alcester-Hudson 42, Freeman Academy/Marion 7

Arlington 70, Florence/Henry 63

Avon 70, Marty Indian 40

Beresford 57, Baltic 17

Colman-Egan 56, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43

DeSmet 41, Estelline/Hendricks 24

Deubrook 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 8

Dupree 81, Crazy Horse 33

Elk Point-Jefferson 40, Canton 16

Flandreau 63, Chester 28

Great Plains Lutheran 49, Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 16

Hamlin 68, Tiospaye Topa 13

Harrisburg 59, Pierre 41

Hill City 58, Belle Fourche 31

Kimball/White Lake 46, Burke 42

Langford 61, Leola/Frederick 19

Lennox 54, Sioux Falls Christian 36

Lyman 56, Stanley County 20

Newell 64, Harding County 47

Rapid City Stevens 44, Brandon Valley 31

Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Watertown 48

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31

Timber Lake 48, Lemmon 45

Todd County 60, Valentine, Neb. 44

Waubay/Summit 57, Milbank 19

Waverly-South Shore 57, Wilmot 35

Yankton 51, Spearfish 36

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0