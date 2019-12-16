BASKETBALL
South Dakota Media Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 16 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
BOYS
Class AA
1. Yankton (7);2-0;39;2
2. Brandon Valley (1);2-0;30;3
3. S.F. Roosevelt;1-0;25;4
4. Huron;1-0;16;5
5. S.F. O’Gorman;1-1;10;1
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (7);2-0;39;1
2. S.F. Christian (1);2-0;29;2
3. Dell Rapids;1-0;22;3
4. Crow Creek;2-0;9;RV
5. Lennox;1-1;8;4
Receiving votes: Sioux Valley 7, Red Cloud 3, Dakota Valley 2, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (5);1-0;37;1
2. Viborg-Hurley (2);1-0;33;2
3. Sully Buttes (1);0-0;20;4
4. White River;1-0;14;3
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary;1-0;11;5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 4, Canistota 1.
GIRLS
Class AA
1. S.F. Lincoln (5);2-0;37;1
2. S.F. O’Gorman (3);1-0;34;2
3. R.C. Stevens;2-0;25;3
4. S.F. Washington;1-0;12;4
5. Harrisburg;1-0;6;RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5, Yankton 1.
Class A
1. Winner (5);1-0;37;T-1
2. Lennox (3);2-0;35;T-1
3. St. Thomas More;1-0;24;3
4. West Central;0-0;10;5
5. McCook Central/Montrose;1-0;9;RV
Receiving votes: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (7);1-0;39;1
2. Castlewood (1);1-0;26;2
3. De Smet;1-0;23;3
4. White River;1-0;19;4
5. Ethan;1-0;10;5
Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 3.