Local results: Basketball

agate

High School Basketball

Thursday's Scores

BOYS

Brandon Valley 51, Mitchell 48

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Hamlin 61

Dell Rapids 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 64

Faulkton 48, Iroquois 33

Freeman Academy/Marion 71, Colome 35

Lower Brule 74, Philip 45

Milbank 56, Webster 54

Northwestern 54, Waverly-South Shore 42

Parker 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 45

Red Cloud 50, Todd County 43

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Sioux Falls Washington 60, Huron 58

Sioux Valley 85, Bridgewater-Emery 57

GIRLS

Chester 56, Iroquois 28

Colman-Egan 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12

Colome 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 14

DeSmet 38, Arlington 17

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Estelline/Hendricks 41

Deubrook 68, Lake Preston 29

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 32

Faulkton 63, Lyman 34

Groton Area 42, Britton-Hecla 22

Hamlin 63, Clark/Willow Lake 35

Lennox 53, Parkston 38

Milbank 48, Webster 27

Miller 42, James Valley Christian 25

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35

Philip 64, Lower Brule 56

Red Cloud 73, Todd County 48

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Huron 43

Waverly-South Shore 47, Northwestern 37

