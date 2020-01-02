Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball
Thursday's Scores
BOYS
Brandon Valley 51, Mitchell 48
Clark/Willow Lake 68, Hamlin 61
Dell Rapids 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 64
Faulkton 48, Iroquois 33
Freeman Academy/Marion 71, Colome 35
Lower Brule 74, Philip 45
Milbank 56, Webster 54
Northwestern 54, Waverly-South Shore 42
Parker 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 45
Red Cloud 50, Todd County 43
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Sioux Falls Washington 60, Huron 58
Sioux Valley 85, Bridgewater-Emery 57
GIRLS
Chester 56, Iroquois 28
Colman-Egan 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12
Colome 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 14
DeSmet 38, Arlington 17
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Estelline/Hendricks 41
Deubrook 68, Lake Preston 29
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 32
Faulkton 63, Lyman 34
Groton Area 42, Britton-Hecla 22
Hamlin 63, Clark/Willow Lake 35
Lennox 53, Parkston 38
Milbank 48, Webster 27
Miller 42, James Valley Christian 25
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35
Philip 64, Lower Brule 56
Red Cloud 73, Todd County 48
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Huron 43
Waverly-South Shore 47, Northwestern 37