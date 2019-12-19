Local Results: Basketball
High School Basketball

Thursday's Scores

BOYS 

Aberdeen Christian 66, Leola/Frederick 54

Bridgewater-Emery 67, Menno 32

Canistota-Freeman 92, Freeman 29

Centerville 54, Avon 50

Colman-Egan 50, Garretson 41

Corsica/Stickney 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48

Ethan 68, James Valley Christian 40

Faith 74, Bison 26

Faulkton 58, Herreid/Selby Area 51

Flandreau 46, Beresford 37

Gregory 62, Colome 21

Groton Area 68, Redfield 47

Hamlin 43, Deuel 38

Ipswich 55, Langford 51, OT

Kimball/White Lake 49, Mitchell Christian 45

Lennox 58, Madison 56, OT

McIntosh 51, Dupree 37

Milbank 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 50

Mitchell 51, Huron 23

Moorcroft, Wyo. 61, Edgemont 45

New Underwood 35, Hill City 21

North Central Co-Op 60, South Border, N.D. 46

Platte-Geddes 53, Burke 51

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Sioux Falls Washington 46

Sioux Valley 86, Baltic 44

Stanley County 71, Philip 34

Timber Lake 56, Harding County 41

Vermillion 60, Irene-Wakonda 27

Wessington Springs 62, Hitchcock-Tulare 28

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Quarterfinal

Crow Creek 64, Omaha Nation, Neb. 61

Red Cloud, Neb. 58, Todd County 48

Tiospa Zina Tribal 52, Pine Ridge 49

White River 52, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 50

Paha Sapa Bracket

Consolation Quarterfinal

Custer 62, Crazy Horse 35

Little Wound 64, Oelrichs 34

Lower Brule 83, Santee, Neb. 33

Marty Indian 50, St. Francis Indian 48

GIRLS 

Aberdeen Christian 51, Leola/Frederick 39

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Milbank 25

Arlington 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 34

Avon 51, Centerville 42

Corsica/Stickney 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30

DeSmet 67, Lake Preston 25

Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38

Deubrook 46, Estelline/Hendricks 25

Douglas 61, Hot Springs 25

Dupree 60, McIntosh 20

Ethan 59, James Valley Christian 23

Florence/Henry 59, Waubay/Summit 42

Hamlin 77, Deuel 49

Harrisburg 71, Watertown 20

Highmore-Harrold 68, Potter County 48

Hill City 53, New Underwood 25

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Wessington Springs 25

Kimball/White Lake 58, Mitchell Christian 34

Lemmon 46, Bison 22

Lennox 51, Madison 23

Moorcroft, Wyo. 44, Edgemont 21

Philip 61, Stanley County 26

Ponca, Neb. 53, Vermillion 44

Scotland 58, Bon Homme 31

Sioux Valley 56, Baltic 42

Winner 51, Burke 27

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Quarterfinal

Crow Creek 64, Little Wound 40

Pine Ridge 71, Todd County 66

Red Cloud, Neb. 51, Custer 16

White River 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38

Paha Sapa Bracket

Consolation Quarterfinal

Lower Brule 68, Santee, Neb. 51

Oelrichs 39, Marty Indian 37

Omaha Nation, Neb. 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46

St. Francis Indian 65, Crazy Horse 36

