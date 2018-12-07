High School Basketball
Friday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 59, Warner 39
Alcester-Hudson 60, Freeman Academy/Marion 56
Baltic 55, Beresford 48
Belle Fourche 61, Hill City 44
Brookings 55, Aberdeen Central 51
Burke 64, Scotland 44
Canistota 66, Centerville 32
Castlewood 58, Deuel 46
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Colman-Egan 56
Deubrook 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39
Edgemont 50, New Underwood 37
Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Lake Preston 64
Flandreau 71, Chester 48
Hamlin 70, Florence/Henry 34
Hanson 71, Ethan 47
Harrisburg 66, Western Christian, Iowa 55
Kimball/White Lake 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41
Oelrichs 67, Lead-Deadwood 59
Sioux Falls Christian 57, Lennox 45
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Watertown 32
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Huron 64
Stanley County 67, Bennett County 44
Timber Lake 72, Lemmon 50
Tiospa Zina 63, Standing Rock, N.D. 54
Todd County 71, Valentine, Neb. 53
Tri-State, N.D. 57, Waubay/Summit 32
Tri-Valley 77, Garretson 53
Vermillion 54, Bon Homme 47
Viborg-Hurley 82, Freeman 37
Waverly-South Shore 65, Wilmot 61
West Central 54, Dell Rapids 50
White River 71, Jones County 47
Winner 69, Wagner 43
Energy Classic
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 50, Rapid City Central 41
Gettysburg Tournament
Gettysburg 67, Shippensburg, Pa. 52
Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament=
Northland Lutheran, Wis. 66, Great Plains Lutheran 37
GIRLS
Alcester-Hudson 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 32
Belle Fourche 43, Hill City 40
Beresford 68, Baltic 13
Brandon Valley 59, Rapid City Stevens 30
Brookings 41, Aberdeen Central 29
Chamberlain 57, Lyman 51
Colman-Egan 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44
DeSmet 64, Estelline/Hendricks 27
Deubrook 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 11
Flandreau 66, Chester 28
Freeman 46, Viborg-Hurley 18
Hamlin 59, Florence/Henry 32
Harrisburg 64, Western Christian, Iowa 54
Kimball/White Lake 56, Burke 44
Lake Preston 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 19
Langford 54, Leola/Frederick 20
Lennox 55, Sioux Falls Christian 44
Mitchell Christian 45, Iroquois 18
New Underwood 58, Edgemont 17
Parkston 84, Tea Area 80, OT
Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Watertown 44
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Sioux Falls Washington 67, Huron 34
Sturgis Brown 56, Douglas 43
Sully Buttes 59, Eureka/Bowdle 13
Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 46
Todd County 78, Valentine, Neb. 38
Vermillion 42, Bon Homme 31
Warner 39, Aberdeen Christian 19
Waubay/Summit 59, Tri-State, N.D. 41
Waverly-South Shore 65, Wilmot 27
Winner 71, Wagner 27
Yankton 48, Spearfish 44
Energy Classic
Rapid City Central 60, Campbell County, Wyo. 56
Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament
Northland Lutheran, Wis. 48, Great Plains Lutheran 37