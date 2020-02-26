Local results: Basketball
Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball

Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS

Spearfish 59, Hot Springs 36

BOYS

Little Wound 45, Takini 36

Spearfish 54, Hot Springs 12

