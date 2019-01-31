High School Basketball
Thursday's Scores
BOYS
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 73, Wagner 56
Arlington 70, Lake Preston 49
Canistota 60, Parker 50
Castlewood 73, Wolsey-Wessington 61
Centerville 77, Hanson 55
Clark/Willow Lake 65, Deuel 35
Colman-Egan 57, Deubrook 49
Corsica/Stickney 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42
Crazy Horse 68, Takini 52
DeSmet 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 30
Edgemont 57, Hay Springs, Neb. 55
Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Estelline/Hendricks 26
Faith 75, Tiospaye Topa 57
Florence/Henry 69, Langford 61, OT
Freeman 61, Alcester-Hudson 48
Howard 71, Mitchell Christian 58
James Valley Christian 77, Iroquois 35
Lemmon 75, McIntosh 40
Lennox 67, Pipestone, Minn. 57
Marty Indian 77, Burke 69
Miller 76, Ipswich 62
Northwestern 57, Aberdeen Christian 53
Platte-Geddes 60, Kimball/White Lake 39
Rapid City Christian 57, Kadoka Area 48
Sioux Falls Lincoln 58, Brookings 56
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60, Watertown 42
Sioux Falls Washington 71, Pierre 41
Sioux Valley 70, Flandreau 54
Tea Area 81, West Central 37
Timber Lake 76, Dupree 22
Vermillion 76, Bridgewater-Emery 71
Viborg-Hurley 70, Baltic 37
Warner 53, Leola/Frederick 50
White River 91, Wall 49
GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Sisseton 39
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43, Wagner 32
Avon 56, Bon Homme 26
Brookings 58, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55
Castlewood 52, Wolsey-Wessington 26
Clark/Willow Lake 70, Deuel 39
Corsica/Stickney 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 28
Crazy Horse 48, Takini 40
Crow Creek 70, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55
Freeman 50, Alcester-Hudson 24
Gregory 76, Stanley County 40
Hamlin 63, Webster 20
Hanson 39, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34
Harrisburg 34, Yankton 29
Highmore-Harrold 37, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
Hill City 61, Newell 38
Howard 50, Mitchell Christian 32
Ipswich 50, Miller 36
James Valley Christian 59, Iroquois 22
Lemmon 60, Harding County 32
Lennox 67, Pipestone, Minn. 37
Little Wound 87, McLaughlin 46
Logan Co., Ky. 52, Todd County 35
McCook Central/Montrose 69, Garretson 48
New Underwood 59, Jones County 30
Parker 60, Canistota 53
Philip 52, Lead-Deadwood 48
Pine Ridge 66, Bennett County 13
Redfield/Doland 43, Milbank 29
Scotland 48, Platte-Geddes 39
Sioux Falls Christian 51, Vermillion 36
Sioux Falls Washington 48, Pierre 29
Todd County 85, Chamberlain 43
Viborg-Hurley 68, Baltic 26
Warner 68, Leola/Frederick 19
Waubay/Summit 27, Waverly-South Shore 21
White River 67, Wall 29