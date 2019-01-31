Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Thursday's Scores

BOYS

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 73, Wagner 56

Arlington 70, Lake Preston 49

Canistota 60, Parker 50

Castlewood 73, Wolsey-Wessington 61

Centerville 77, Hanson 55

Clark/Willow Lake 65, Deuel 35

Colman-Egan 57, Deubrook 49

Corsica/Stickney 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42

Crazy Horse 68, Takini 52

DeSmet 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 30

Edgemont 57, Hay Springs, Neb. 55

Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Estelline/Hendricks 26

Faith 75, Tiospaye Topa 57

Florence/Henry 69, Langford 61, OT

Freeman 61, Alcester-Hudson 48

Howard 71, Mitchell Christian 58

James Valley Christian 77, Iroquois 35

Lemmon 75, McIntosh 40

Lennox 67, Pipestone, Minn. 57

Marty Indian 77, Burke 69

Miller 76, Ipswich 62

Northwestern 57, Aberdeen Christian 53

Platte-Geddes 60, Kimball/White Lake 39

Rapid City Christian 57, Kadoka Area 48

Sioux Falls Lincoln 58, Brookings 56

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60, Watertown 42

Sioux Falls Washington 71, Pierre 41

Sioux Valley 70, Flandreau 54

Tea Area 81, West Central 37

Timber Lake 76, Dupree 22

Vermillion 76, Bridgewater-Emery 71

Viborg-Hurley 70, Baltic 37

Warner 53, Leola/Frederick 50

White River 91, Wall 49

GIRLS 

Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Sisseton 39

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43, Wagner 32

Avon 56, Bon Homme 26

Brookings 58, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55

Castlewood 52, Wolsey-Wessington 26

Clark/Willow Lake 70, Deuel 39

Corsica/Stickney 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 28

Crazy Horse 48, Takini 40

Crow Creek 70, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55

Freeman 50, Alcester-Hudson 24

Gregory 76, Stanley County 40

Hamlin 63, Webster 20

Hanson 39, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34

Harrisburg 34, Yankton 29

Highmore-Harrold 37, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Hill City 61, Newell 38

Howard 50, Mitchell Christian 32

Ipswich 50, Miller 36

James Valley Christian 59, Iroquois 22

Lemmon 60, Harding County 32

Lennox 67, Pipestone, Minn. 37

Little Wound 87, McLaughlin 46

Logan Co., Ky. 52, Todd County 35

McCook Central/Montrose 69, Garretson 48

New Underwood 59, Jones County 30

Parker 60, Canistota 53

Philip 52, Lead-Deadwood 48

Pine Ridge 66, Bennett County 13

Redfield/Doland 43, Milbank 29

Scotland 48, Platte-Geddes 39

Sioux Falls Christian 51, Vermillion 36

Sioux Falls Washington 48, Pierre 29

Todd County 85, Chamberlain 43

Viborg-Hurley 68, Baltic 26

Warner 68, Leola/Frederick 19

Waubay/Summit 27, Waverly-South Shore 21

White River 67, Wall 29

